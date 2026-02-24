OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nations Royalty Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nations Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: NRC; OTCQX: NRYCF), a royalty company focused on creating royalty diversification for First Nations and Indigenous groups, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nations Royalty Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Nations Royalty Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NRYCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Mr. Pattenden, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nations Royalty Corp., stated, "We are excited to have qualified for graduating to the OTCQX Market. This milestone enhances our visibility among U.S. investors, improves liquidity, and reinforces our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value as we advance our vision of building a mining royalty company owned and controlled by the Indigenous Peoples of Canada."

About Nations Royalty Corp.
Nations Royalty Corp. is a royalty company focused on creating royalty diversification for First Nations and Indigenous groups. Nations Royalty will allow First Nations and Indigenous groups to bring forward the value within their Benefit Agreement Royalties and unlock the Net Asset Value (NAV) Multiples afforded to Royalty Companies. With a foundation of Nisga'a Nation's five royalties, Nations Royalty's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada and internationally.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


