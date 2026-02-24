OTC Markets Group Welcomes GR Silver Mining Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced GR Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: GRSL; OTCQX: GRSLF), a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. GR Silver Mining Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

GR Silver Mining Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GRSLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Marcio Fonseca CEO Comments: "Our daily trading volume and support from new shareholders have grown consistently in the OTCQB Market. To continue our commitment to offer the best platforms to our shareholders we believe that upgrading to OTCQX is a natural next step and will help us better achieve that goal."

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.
GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the south-eastern edge of the border between Sinaloa and Durango, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including the former Plomosas underground mine and wide, high-grade silver mineralized zones at the San Marcial Area. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

gr-silver-mining-ltdgrsl-cctsxv-grslgold-investing
GRSL:CC
The Conversation (0)

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Pixelated world map with fluctuating red-orange digital wave.

Mining’s New Reality: Strategic Nationalism, Gold Records and a Fractured Cost Curve

The era of “smooth globalization” is over, and mining is entering a more fragmented, politically charged phase defined by strategic nationalism, according to speakers at S&P Global’s latest webinar.Jason Holden, who opened the “State of the Market: Mining Q4 2025” session with a macro overview,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of wooden gavel on a sound block, dark background.

Brazilian State Firm Seeks Injunction to Block Equinox Gold-CMOC Asset Sale

A Brazilian state-run mining company is seeking an emergency court injunction to block the sale of one of Equinox Gold's (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Brazilian assets. Bloomberg reported that Companhia Baiana de Produção Mineral (CBPM) has asked the Bahia State Court of Justice to immediately... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR,OTC:HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 2, 2026, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption ("LIFE") (the... Keep Reading...
High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at MillenniumDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

Related News

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation

base metals investing

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle