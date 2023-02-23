Base MetalsInvesting News

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Osisko Metals Inc (TSXV: OM) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Robert Wares will be presenting on March 2nd at 9:30 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Osisko Metals Inc

The global push towards decarbonization to combat climate change has led to an unprecedented shift in energy transition metals such as copper and zinc. Coupled with uncertain supply in politically sensitive regions, Osisko Metals is at the forefront of a new generation of mining companies looking to restart project in historical mining camps through its lead-zinc Pine Point Project and the Gaspé Copper Project. We intend to make Osisko Metals the leading base metal developer in North America.

For further information:
Osisko Metals Inc
Kimberly Darlington
Investor Relations
(514) 989-7970
Kimberly@refinedsubstance.com
Alex@refinedsubstance.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Osisko MetalsOM:CATSXV:OMBase Metals Investing
OM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investment agreement dated February 21, 2023 (the " Investment Agreement ") with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), a fund advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a London-based private equity group specializing in the acquisition and development of mining assets, pursuant to which Osisko Metals and Appian have agreed to form a joint venture for the advancement of the Pine Point Project (the " Transaction "), subject to satisfaction of certain terms and conditions, including shareholder and stock exchange approvals. The Transaction is an arm's length transaction within the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources Exhibiting at PDAC Booth #2136

Renforth Resources Exhibiting at PDAC Booth #2136

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

February 23, 2023 TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) (" Renforth" or the "Company") would like to invite interested parties to visit our booth, #2136, during the Prospectors & Developers Convention in Toronto, Ontario to be held at the Metro Convention Centre March 5-8, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Updates & Expands Resource Estimate for the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Updates & Expands Resource Estimate for the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces the results of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the "Project"). The updated mineral resource estimate includes 75.7 million short tons grading 0.30% total-copper (Indicated Resources) containing 450.5 million pounds of copper and 122.0 million short tons grading 0.24% total-copper (Inferred Resources) containing 575.4 million pounds of copper (the "Updated Resource Estimate"), which is a significant expansion of the Historical Resource Estimate (as defined below).

CEO Nolan Peterson states: "The Updated Resource Estimate for Zonia is a critical first milestone since World Copper's acquisition of the project, representing our best understanding of the resource as it is, and an expansion over past resources. As we advance the project on the engineering front, we will simultaneously aim to expand the resource even further by targeting the high potential Zonia Norte target northeast of the main resource deposit. Zonia is a key component of our development portfolio, and we look forward to continued positive developments at the site."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HASHIM AHMED AS CFO

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HASHIM AHMED AS CFO

Nova Royalty Logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Provides an Update on Mali Acquisition

African Energy Metals Provides an Update on Mali Acquisition

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the transformative Mali polymetallic acquisition announced in a news release dated January 18, 2023. The proposed acquisition is of all the issued and outstanding shares of Delta Exploration Mali SARL from a wholly owned subsidiary of GoviEx Uranium Inc. Delta holds three exploration licenses in Mali, West Africa totalling 225 kms² (the "Licenses") known as the Falea project. The Licenses have significant uranium, copper, and silver resources in the Indicated and Inferred categories and remain open for expansion in most directions.1 Over 235,000 m of drilling has been completed by previous owners and only 5% of the Licenses have been explored. Falea is in the proximity of the B2 Gold Fekola mine and the IAM Gold Siribaya deposit.

The Company has made substantial progress on the acquisition. The conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange was received on January 31, 2023, and the Company is confident it will be able to satisfy the TSXV's conditions prior to the March 15, 2023 anticipated closing date. The Company is in the process of having the 2015 NI 43-101 Technical Report on Falea updated as requested by the TSXV. After closing the acquisition, African Energy Metals will retain Mineral Management Consulting SARL ("MMC") to advise on all matters relating to operations and compliance in Mali. MMC is in the capital city Bamako and is owned and operated by an experienced senior consultant with expertise in governmental relations and mining license renewals in Mali.

Mr. Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman commented: "We are pleased with our progress to date on the Falea acquisition and will continue working towards a successful conclusion."

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium, copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in Africa. African Energy Metals has the intention of acquiring interests in additional concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

For further information, please contact:
Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman
Phone: +1-604-428-7050
Email: info@africanenergymetals.com
Website: www.africanenergymetals.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct including the closing of the acquisition and satisfying TSXV requirements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company its securities, or its financial or operating results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 28.3 Meters Grading 5.7% Zinc, 2.4% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 1.4 g/t Gold and 67.6 g/t Silver in Deepest Intercept to Date at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Intersects 28.3 Meters Grading 5.7% Zinc, 2.4% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 1.4 g/t Gold and 67.6 g/t Silver in Deepest Intercept to Date at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing 2022 - 2023 delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this press release are from La Romanera.

Assays have been received from drill hole LR087 (Figure 1) which is the deepest intercept at La Romanera deposit to date and demonstrates that the deposit continues to extend to depth beyond the existing delineation drilling. The drillhole intersected 28.3 m of polymetallic massive sulphides, grading 0.3% Cu, 2.4% Pb, 5.7% Zn, 1.4 g/t Au and 67.6 g/t Ag , including 5.5 m grading 0.3% Cu, 6.6% Pb, 12.0% Zn, 2.5 g/t Au and 93.9 g/t Ag. This intercept is located at approximately 550 m depth below the surface, and about 70 m below the historical resources footprint of La Romanera deposit, within the central part of the deposit (Figure 2).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Exploration Update -- Work Programs in Progress on Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Exploration Update -- Work Programs in Progress on Projects in Ontario and Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire February 22, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of it's active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Silver Announces Major Land Acquisition in Minnesota to Significantly Expand the Emily Manganese Exploration Footprint

BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

White Gold Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization in Widely Spaced Step Out Holes at Ryan's Surprise and Discovers Additional Gold Mineralization in Maiden RAB Drill Program at Several Other Targets along the 6.5km Mineralized Ryan's Trend, Yukon, Canada

Related News

Copper Investing

Hot Chili Confirms Fourth Porphyry at Cortadera

Lithium Investing

Building The Pre-Eminent Vertically Integrated Lithium Business In Ontario, Canada

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Suspension from Quotation

Copper Investing

Hot Chili Confirms Fourth Porphyry At Cortadera

Copper Investing

Nifty Copper Project Restart Financing Update

×