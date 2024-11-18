Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Norfolk Metals

Orroroo Project Update

Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to present the following Orroroo Project update.

  • Norfolk engaged Pacific Consultants to build a data base providing for a more model driven approach to further exploration in the expanded tenement package.
  • Previously identified gamma anomalies at around 120m depth confirmed reduced sediments (redox environment) developed around this target horizon.
  • Structural reinterpretation of the gravity data and phreatic uranium flow model generates new targets.
  • Norfolk progressing exploration towards regional approach with focus on broad spaced drilling over possible controlling structures.

Figure 1: Orroroo Project Location Plan

Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states:

“Norfolk is extremely pleased with the outcomes of Pacific Consultants and our technical team increasing our understanding on the regional prospectivity of the Orroroo Project. The Company expects to conduct a subsequent drilling campaign which must consider all the structurally hosted contributions along with any low cost pre-drilling targeting techniques to be completed prior. We now have additional information to proceed forward with stakeholder engagements and required contractors”

Drill core and drill chips Investigation

Drill core, drill cuttings and muds from holes drilled in the Walloway Basin to the north of Orroroo were recently reviewed at the South Australian (SA) Government core facility in Adelaide.

Figure 2: Spectrometer 153 cps Orroroo 2A reduced sediment margin.

Pacific Consulting was engaged to build a data base providing for a more model driven approach to further exploration across the tenement package. Data incudes drill data from Linc Energy drilling as well as numerous water bores in the district.

A digital data base has been built in Micromine using open file data from the SA Government. A number of water bores and coal exploration holes are located within the Norfolk tenement package. Radiometric logs show a wide spread anomaly in the upper Tertiary at ~ 120m below current surface. The Walloway Coal (lignite) Seam occurs in the lower Tertiary stratigraphy of the basin and is associated with low radiometric anomalism marginal to the lignite.

In borehole Orroroo 2A (Figure 2), the carbonaceous silty clay at ~ 112-114m has an elevated radiometric reading on the margin with oxidized sediments above and below. A clear demonstration that, at least locally, reduced sediments were developed at this target sedimentary horizon and that uranium was deposited on the redox margin. The drill core generally shows large intervals of silt / clayey silt with medium to coarse sand bands now silted up. The current drainage shows a similar and expected pattern in cross section with narrow cobble strewn high energy channels and silty alluvial fans with sandy beds.

The Walloway Basin contains sediment at the base which includes fine-grained sands, clayey sands and clays with minor lignite, of middle to late Eocene age. The overlying sediments include up to 70m of clays with coarse gravel beds, often lenticular. These overlying sediments range in age from mid-Tertiary to Quaternary. Obscuring the Quaternary are older deposits of recent alluvium and outwash material, derived from the surrounding Pre- Cambrian rocks.

While the paleoenvironment has not been reconstructed it can be expected that oxidized groundwater has percolated down gradient into the Walloway Basin carrying uranium which has interacted with either reduced sediments or sediments bearing reduced fluids. The source of the uranium remains uncertain (possibly from the west/northwest), but the coarse (sandy) beds at the target horizon are the clear exploration targets.

Seismic Data

In March 1980, the Department of Mines and Energy South Australia (DME SA) conducted several seismic lines over the Walloway Basin, in particular around the central portion of EL 6552 (Orroroo Project) and the northern portion of EL 6814 (Black Rock Project) (Figure 3).

The purpose of the study was to identify the depth and lithological layers of the Walloway Basin and identify possible structural features that may influence the water intake/flow of the basin.

The results of the seismic survey showed that the Walloway Basin can be divided into different layers based on the different seismic velocities. The layers were then correlated with the lithological units identified in the NFL and Linc Energy drill holes (Figure 4): -

  • Quaternary to Recent – Layers 2, 2A and 3
  • Upper Tertiary – Layer 3
  • Lower Tertiary – Layer 4
  • Basement – Layer 5

As confirmed in the drill core and drill chips investigation, Layer 4 (Lower Tertiary unit) consists of interbedded sand, silt and clay which is overlain by Layer 3 (Upper Tertiary), generally thick clay unit. The Lower Tertiary unit predominates and thickens along the deeper troughs of the basin and its sandy nature suggest deposition in a fluviatile environment. The overlying Upper Tertiary unit is a more extensive and continuous unit of grey, brown and black clay, with kaolinite bands indicating deposition in a lacustrine environment.

The general shape of the valley is asymmetrical with western margins steeper than east and bedrock depth up to 350m deep at the observed deepest point on line WB-79-1.

Several sections were constructed from the seismic survey but the two main seismic section lines WB-79-1 and WB-79-2 coincides with the drilling conducted by NFL along the Walloway Creek and Rankin Rd Targets respectively (see ASX announcement: 7 February 2024).

Figure 3: Seismic Survey DME SA March 1980

It was also noted from the seismic study that structurally, the Walloway Basin is fault controlled to the west and the major northwest-southeast fault identified to the east may be a zone of diapiric activity. These faults have also been observed in the interpretation of the regional gravity data.

It is important to note that historical water well drill holes have been included in the seismic sections but no data has been sighted on the public domain database of the DME SA.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:nflgold investingnorfolk metals limiteduranium investingGold Investing
NFL:AU
Norfolk Metals
M&A graphic.

Orla to Buy Musselwhite Gold Mine from Newmont for US$850 Million

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA,NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) has entered into a definitive deal to buy the Musselwhite gold mine from Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), positioning the company to more than double its annual gold production.

The purchase, valued at US$810 million, with two additional contingent payments of US$20 million each, will set Orla up as a diversified North American gold producer as it marks the company's entry into Canada.

The first contingent payment will be made if the spot gold price exceeds US$2,900 per ounce in the first year after the transaction closes, and the second will be made if the price exceeds US$3,000 in the second year after closure.

Gold bars in front of Canadian flag.

Indigenous-owned Mining Royalty Firm Targeting Canadian Resource Opportunities

Nations Royalty (TSXV:NRC,OTCQB:NRYCF), the first mining royalty company with majority Indigenous ownership, is attracting attention since listing on the TSX Venture Exchange this past June.

With 77 percent ownership by the Nisga’a Nation, the firm is also backed by Canadian businessman Frank Giustra.

As explained on Nations Royalty's website, the idea is to use mining royalties as a means to achieve financial independence for Indigenous communities, while also providing opportunities for investors.

Kestrel Option Partner Centerra Gold Continues Drilling at QCM Property

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSXV:KGC) is pleased to provide an update on work completed by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra")(TSX:CG) on the QCM gold property ("QCM") located in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia. Centerra is currently in the process of earning a 75% interest in QCM by making cash payments totaling $900,000 and completing $6,500,000 in exploration work, which must include a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7th, 2029

Centerra's reverse circulation ("RC") drill program is well underway. A total of 6 holes and 813.97 metres have been completed to date with drilling ongoing. Completed holes are located in the 14 Vein area where RC drilling by Kestrel in 2022 returned up to 2.33 g/t Au over 44.19 metres. Results for the Centerra drill program will be released once analytical results have been received and interpreted. Centerra has also advised that they have submitted to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia an application for a 5-year Multi-Year-Area-Based (MYAB) permit, which upon receipt will allow for property wide exploration and drilling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

White Gold Corp. Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources to 1,203,000 oz Gold Indicated and 1,116,600 oz Gold Inferred at the White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its flagship White Gold project located approximately 95 km south of Dawson City in west-central Yukon, Canada. The updated mineral resource includes a significant increase in total gold ounces, including a 18.5% increase in inferred resources and an 4.3% increase in indicated resources. The White Gold project now comprises 1,203,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category (17.7 million tonnes averaging 2.12 gt Au) and 1,116,600 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (24.5 million tonnes averaging 1.42 gt Au) at US$2,000oz gold. The gold resources at the White Gold Project are near surface, almost entirely captured within an open pit, and remain open for expansion in multiple directions with additional opportunities to increase total resources via targets within close proximity. Additional increases to the size of the resource may also be possible through an ongoing analysis of the resource block model and by capturing additional ounces hosted within the Target for Further Exploration area which hosts an additional estimated 10 12 million tonnes grading between 1 2 gt Au. These results form part of the Company's work program supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Red Mountain Mining

Stunning High Gold and Copper Soil Results Opens Up Potential New Gold and Copper Region

Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received geochemical results for 284 soil samples collected during September from the Company’s 100%-owned Flicka Lake prospect in Ontario, Canada. The soil sampling was undertaken in parallel with a rock grab sampling program (refer ASX announcement: 6 November 2024). Samples were taken from around 400 locations within the Flicka Lake claims and 91 rock grab samples and 284 soil samples were collected and submitted for multielement geochemical analysis.

Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX: SRR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Sarama Resources Ltd (‘SRR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SRR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 21 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

×