Oracle NetSuite Announces Launch of AI-first QuickStart: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 14th
- Oracle NetSuite announces the availability of AI-first financial platform NetSuite QuickStart.
- NetSuite QuickStart is designed for early-stage technology startups.
- Business founders can engage with trusted data in QuickStart via the AI tools they already use, including Claude and ChatGPT.
- Oracle NetSuite Co-founder + EVP Evan Goldberg will join NYSE Live to discuss how QuickStart can help founders elevate their businesses.
- Reflect Orbital announces the purchase of two Skyroot Aerospace launches for future spacecraft.
- By redirecting sunlight from orbit, Reflect aims to extend electricity generation at solar farms and provide light to help search-and-rescue teams find people at night and construction crews work more safely after dark.
- Tune into NYSE Live to hear Co-Founder and CEO Ben Nowack share how it plans to fulfill its mission of delivering sunlight to precise locations on earth.
- BSR Real Estate Investment Trust officially begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.
- The company's portfolio is valued at approximately $1.4 billion, with roughly 90% of net operating income generated from the Texas Triangle markets of Austin, Houston, and Dallas.
- To celebrate its NYSE listing, BSR REIT's officers and Board of Trustees will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange. It will trade under the ticker BSRT.
- The AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition concludes today in Washington, D.C.
- More than 40,000 attendees from over 100 countries have come together as they look to shape the future of national security.
- Participating companies include RTX, Boeing, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman.
Opening Bell
BSR REIT (NYSE: BSRT) celebrates its first day of trading on the NYSE
Closing Bell
Warburg Pincus celebrates its 60th anniversary
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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