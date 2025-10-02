Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Option exercise nets $2.3M to expand exploration at Pinjin

Download the PDF here.

KAL:AU
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining


Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields

SAM Results Support Upcoming RC and Diamond Drilling

SAM Results Support Upcoming RC and Diamond Drilling

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced SAM results support upcoming RC and diamond drilling

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Aircore Doubles Lighthorse Strike Prompts RC Drilling

Aircore Doubles Lighthorse Strike Prompts RC Drilling

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Aircore doubles Lighthorse strike prompts RC drilling

Download the PDF here.

Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Download the PDF here.

Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars.

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold's Record Run Not Over Yet, Silver Still Looks Cheap

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, discusses the factors driving gold's current price run and why he thinks it will continue.

"I think that this rally is sustained. I think that it's going on until I see otherwise," he said.

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Bezant (AIM: BZT), the copper-gold exploration and development company, has today filed a Form 605 - Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder with ASX listed Blackstone Minerals Ltd ("Blackstone"). Bezant's shareholding of Blackstone shares is now 80,574,880 Blackstone shares. Since the Company's announcement on 17 September the Company has in the period 18 September to 1 October 2025 sold 53,425,120 Blackstone shares at an average price of AUD 7.021 cents ( approximately 3.45 pence) per share for gross proceeds of AUD 3.75M (approximately £1.84M).

Attached is a copy of the Form 605.

Close-up of a gold bar with "20g Fine Gold 999.9" inscribed on it.

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Feeling the weight of the Trump Administration’s tariff policy, Switzerland’s government is offering to encourage Swiss gold refiners to invest in the US gold refining industry.

The Swiss are suffering under one of the highest Trump tariff rates globally. In effect since August 7, 2025, US officials say the 39 percent tariff on Swiss imports is necessary to address an estimated US$48 billion trade deficit.

The tariff targets many of the European nation’s most iconic industries, such as chocolate, luxury watches, coffee machines and even gold.

Stellar AfricaGold (TSXV:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 2, 2025 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant assay results from its first drill hole at the Tichka Est G old P roject, part of the ongoing 1,500-meters summer diamond drill program at the Zone B gold discovery, an area of approximately one square kilometer within Stellar's 82km 2 permit area in Morocco.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Person calculating with gold bars and coins on a table.

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold’s momentum has price predictions heading upwards of US$4,000 per ounce by the year's end.

Rising by more than 44 percent since the start of the year, in 2025 the price of gold has hit highs once unthinkable. Aggressive central bank buying, US Federal Reserve rate decisions, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and US trade policy uncertainty have weakened the US dollar and escalated federal debt concerns. The resulting increase in demand for safe-haven assets is pushing investors toward gold, from physical bars to gold exchange-traded funds.

This week, the US government shutdown drove the price of gold even higher, approaching the US$3,900 level as it reached US$3,896.30 early in the morning of Wednesday (October 1) before pulling back.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

