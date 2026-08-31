Ophir Metals Announces CFO Transition

Ophir Metals Corp. (TSXV: OPHR,OTC:OPHRF) (OTCQB: OPHRF) (FSE: W0J) ("Ophir" or the "Company") announces that Paul Robertson will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company effective August 31, 2026 in order to focus on his other endeavors. Eric Tsung will assume the role of CFO effective September 1, 2026.
"On behalf of the Board and the broader team at Ophir, I would like to thank Paul for his guidance and valuable contributions during his time with the Company, and we wish him every success," stated Shawn Westcott, President and CEO of Ophir Metals Corp.
Eric Tsung is a finance executive with more than 20 years of experience providing financial and advisory services to public and private companies. He has extensive experience in financial reporting, corporate governance, regulatory compliance and corporate finance, and has served in senior financial roles for a number of publicly listed companies. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA).
About Ophir
Ophir Metals Corp. is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the past-producing Breccia Gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho and the Pilipas Lithium Property in James Bay, Quebec.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Shawn Westcott"
Ophir Metals Corp.
For further information, please contact:
Shawn Westcott, CEO
Phone 1 (604) 365 6681
swestcott@ophirmetals.com
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