Integration of BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence with NetScaler® security offerings enables customers to reduce risk exposure with real-time IP address inspection

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the integration of its BrightCloud Threat Intelligence with NetScaler Application Delivery Controller (ADC) . The move will provide NetScaler customers with contextual insights and automatically protect against malicious IP addresses to improve their resilience in managing the latest security threats.

NetScaler ADC and WAF protect customers from known and zero-day application attacks with a comprehensive security solution for web applications and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) both on-premises and in the cloud. With the BrightCloud IP Reputation Service as its threat intelligence source, NetScaler can efficiently inspect client requests for attack traffic by filtering against known malicious IP addresses. NetScaler's research shows that BrightCloud IP Reputation Service offers the most comprehensive database of known problematic IP addresses. In fact, BrightCloud Threat Intelligence is used within nearly 85 percent of security solutions purchased by enterprises.

"While filtering requests with malicious IP addresses is an effective method to protect applications from attacks, it can be a huge lift and increase inspection overhead. NetScaler  came to us for a solution to this challenge that would save their customers time and be easy to operate and reliable," said Ted Harrison , EVP, Worldwide Enterprise Sales, OpenText Security Solutions. "Our BrightCloud IP Reputation Service easily integrates with any NetScaler ADC function, so that customers always have the most up-to-date threat intelligence at their fingertips. We are thrilled to partner with NetScaler to help improve the security posture of its customer base."

With attack sources changing constantly, near real-time updates provided by BrightCloud are critical to safeguard NetScaler customers. Using BrightCloud IP Reputation Service, NetScaler can block application access to from IP addresses that are known, based on BrightCloud data, to be infected. In addition, BrightCloud's contextual mapping across different vectors such as file, domain, and malware data, continuously updates the IP reputation score and highlights typically less obvious connections to potential threat actors. IP reputation scores are updated every five minutes ensuring NetScaler customers have the most up-to-date protection.

Citrix is a pioneer and leader in securing applications and delivering information to users wherever they are. Jason Poole , Director of Product Marketing, Application Security, said of the partnership, "In teaming with BrightCloud, we can provide our customers with an added layer of real-time protection and granular controls that protect against the new threats opened by flexible work models and ensure their devices, data, employees and customers remain safe."

About OpenText Security Solutions
As attack surfaces expand, OpenText Security Solutions help organizations of every size achieve cyber resilience with Webroot Security, Carbonite Data Management, BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence, and EnCase Digital Forensics and Threat Response. With a united front of best practices paired with layered solutions, we prevent, detect, and restore small, mid-sized and enterprise business operations in the event of a cybersecurity attack.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

OpenText unveils new integrations and innovations with Google Cloud at OpenText World 2022

Integrations will redefine the future of modern work in the cloud

Today at OpenText World 2022 OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) unveiled plans to integrate OpenText™ Core Content with Google Workspace . The partnership will bring Google Workspace collaboration to the business processes that Core Content supports.

OpenText kicks off OpenText World introducing Cloud Editions 22.4 and Project Titanium

Innovations unveiled deliver on the OpenText commitment to elevate every person and organization to gain the information advantage

Today at OpenText World, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announces Cloud Editions 22.4 (CE 22.4), a series of impactful new innovations driving forward the company's Project Titanium to deliver seamless complete and integrated information management in the cloud. With strengthened offerings in public and private cloud, CE 22.4 innovations unlock tremendous value for customers, providing them the tools, solutions and trust to help solve their biggest hurdles and excel in a world of accelerated change.

OpenText to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on November 3, 2022 , at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning November 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on November 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9454 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations .

OpenText World 2022
Institutional investors and equity research analysts are invited to join us for OpenText's annual user conference, OpenText World, taking place at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas from October 4 to 6 . Keynotes and sessions will also be available virtually. To register, please visit our dedicated investor registration page .

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

OpenText Security Solutions Announces Nastiest Malware of 2022

Analysis Reveals the Emergence of Triple Extortion and a Possible End to the Hacker Holiday

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the Nastiest Malware of 2022, a ranking of the year's biggest cyber threats. For the fifth year running, OpenText Security Solutions' threat intelligence experts combed through the data, analyzed different behaviors, and determined which malicious payloads are the nastiest. Emotet regained its place at the top, reminding the world that while affiliates may be taken down, the masterminds are resilient. LockBit evolved its tactics into something never seen before: triple extortion. Analysis also revealed an almost 1100% increase in phishing during the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, indicating a possible end to the "hacker holiday," a hacker rest period following the busy holiday season.

OpenText and Solarity Initiate Strategic Partnership

Industry leaders collaborate to enhance transmission, analysis, and integration of healthcare data

Solarity and OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) have announced a strategic partnership to offer a secure information exchange solution to healthcare providers and payers. The partnership brings together Solarity's intelligent automation platform for clinical data and the OpenText suite of digital fax products to enable physicians to make more informed clinical decisions faster.

