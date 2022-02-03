Second Quarter Highlights Record Q2 results reflective of our Cloud-first strategy to drive organic growth Continued investments in talent, innovation, digital marketing and global sales coverage Operating cash flows were $216.6 million and free cash flows were $206.0 million GAAP-based net income of $88.3 million up 234.9% YY, margin of 10.1%, up 1,780 basis points YY Adjusted EBITDA of $343.5 million margin of ...

OTEX:CA