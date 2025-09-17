Opendoor Announces Inducement Grants for Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Opendoor Announces Inducement Grants for Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) (the "Company") today announced that it granted three inducement equity awards to Kaz Nejatian, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company, pursuant to the offer letter entered into between the Company, Opendoor Labs Inc. and Mr. Nejatian on September 10, 2025. Preliminary information about the three inducement grants was disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 11, 2025.

As previously disclosed, the Company's Board of Directors has granted to Mr. Nejatian, effective with his commencement of employment on September 15, 2025 (the "grant date"), a restricted stock unit award relating to 1,580,611 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Make-Whole RSU award") and two performance-based restricted stock unit awards, each relating to 40,886,344 shares of the Company's common stock (together, the "PSU awards"). Each of the Make-Whole RSU award and the PSU awards were granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to Mr. Nejatian's entering into employment with the Company. The Make-Whole RSU award was granted pursuant to the Company's 2022 Inducement Award Plan. The PSU awards were granted outside of the Company's equity incentive plans and are subject to the terms and conditions of the award agreements covering the grants.

The Make-Whole RSU award will vest in full on June 15, 2026, subject to Mr. Nejatian's continued service to the Company through such date. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if Mr. Nejatian's employment is terminated by the Company without cause, by Mr. Nejatian for good reason, or due to Mr. Nejatian's death or disability (a "qualifying termination") prior to the vesting date, the RSU Award will vest in full upon such qualifying termination.

The first PSU award will be eligible to vest in installments over a period of five years from the date of grant, with twenty percent of the award vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder of the award vesting in quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Nejatian's continued employment through each applicable vesting date and the achievement of an average closing stock price that equals or exceeds $6.24 over the sixty trading day period preceding the applicable vesting date or any of the four immediately following vesting dates. Up to one-tenth of the first PSU award is eligible for accelerated vesting upon a qualifying termination, and the first PSU award is subject to certain double-trigger vesting provisions that apply in connection with a change in control where the change in control price exceeds $25 per share.

The second PSU award has a five year performance period and is divided into seven equal tranches, with each tranche subject to a performance-based vesting condition that requires achievement of an average closing price stock price hurdle (equal to $9, $13, $17, $21, $25, $29 and $33) over a sixty trading day period that begins no earlier than the first anniversary of the grant date. In addition, each tranche is subject to a time-based vesting condition: the first tranche of the second PSU award will satisfy the time-based vesting condition on the first anniversary of the date of grant, the second and third tranches of the second PSU award will vest quarterly over the second and third years following the date of grant, respectively, the fourth and fifth tranches of the second PSU award will vest quarterly over the fourth year following the date of grant, and the sixth and seventh tranches of the second PSU award will vest quarterly over the fifth year following the date of grant. Upon a termination due to Mr. Nejatian's death or disability, each earned but unvested tranche will immediately vest, and upon a qualifying termination, Mr. Nejatian will be treated as if he had remained employed for an additional sixty trading days for purposes of the achievement of any time-based vesting condition and one performance-based vesting condition. The second PSU award is also subject to certain double-trigger vesting provisions that apply in connection with a change in control where the change in control price exceeds $25 per share.

About Opendoor

Opendoor is a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions whose mission is to power life's progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor is a team of problem solvers, innovators, and operators who are leading the future of real estate. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide. For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com .

Contact Information

Investors:
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
press@opendoor.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Opendoor TechnologiesOPENNGS:OPENFintech Investing
OPEN
The Conversation (0)
Prince Silver

Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Prince Silver Corp. (formerly Hawthorn Resources Corp.) (CSE:PRNC)(OTC:PRNCF) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully funded, 6,500-meter exploration drill program at its flagship Prince Silver Project, a past-producing silver-zinc-gold-lead property. The program is designed to expand known high-grade zones, validate historical drilling, and define the broader mineralized system across the property.

Key Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Brazilian Rare Earths

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE) (OTCQX: BRELY / OTCQX: BRETF) announces exploration results at the Sulista Project, located ~80km southwest of the Monte Alto project. The exploration program delivered outstanding outcomes across multiple targets, upgrading the Sulista Project to a high-grade rare-earth district.
Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Global Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource ("M&I") estimate of 6.4 Mt at 3.0% CuEq for 193kt CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.5 Mt at 3.5% CuEq for 295 kt CuEq in accordance with JORC 2012 and CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014)
  • Total contained metal is exclusively Copper, Gold and Silver:
    • M&I: 149kt Cu, 167 koz Au & 1.6 Moz Ag (for 193 kt CuEq or 884 koz AuEq)
    • Inferred: 182 kt Cu, 454 koz Au & 2.2 Moz Ag (for 295 kt CuEq or 1.3 Moz AuEq)
  • This update includes an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the new Golden Eye deposit and the other existing hub-and-spoke deposits of Corner Bay, Cedar Bay, Devlin, and Joe Mann
  • The initial high-grade Golden Eye resource contains:
    • Indicated: 91 koz @ 5.6 g/t AuEq
    • Inferred: 182 koz @ 4.6 g/t AuEq
  • The 78% tonnage increase in M&I Resources will underpin an updated Scoping Study / Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), which will also reflect the significant increase in commodity prices on the economics of the Project since the 2022 PEA completed by Doré Copper 1
  • Today's announcement demonstrates proven upside at the Chibougamau Project with two diamond drill rigs still turning and additional potential to add to the resource base
  • Chibougamau Project is a premier near-term development copper-gold opportunity with established infrastructure including a 900 ktpa processing facility, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure, and 25 kV hydro power to the processing site
  • The Project has excellent metallurgy with test work recoveries of up to 98.2% producing a high-quality clean copper concentrate of up to 29.6% 2
  • Cygnus is continuing to generate an exciting pipeline of exploration targets using its in-house AI-driven solution for the compilation of historic drill logs and maps; This work has proven highly successful and has helped deliver the initial Golden Eye MRE
  • The Company remains fully funded to drive further growth and the ongoing study work with A$23M cash at 30 June 2025
  • A new fly through video and resource presentation will be available in the coming week, given the finalisation of the MRE as announced today

Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said: "Within just nine months of acquiring the Chibougamau Project, we have been able to deliver a significant resource upgrade with substantial scope for further growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. ("GlobeTrotters" or the "Acquiror") announces that, on September 15, 2025, GlobeTrotters disposed of ownership of an aggregate of 1,428,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Issuer") at an approximate price of $0.75 per Share pursuant to certain market sales over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Disposition, the Acquiror owned a total of 6,298,333 Shares, representing approximately 9.59% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to report dual advancements in its 2025 program: the completion of a detailed mineralogical and geological study prepared by Dr. Al Miller, that sets the stage for comprehensive metallurgical testing, and significant on-site exploration progress at the 100% owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project near Cartwright, Labrador. Together, these developments underscore Radar's potential as a strategic critical metals project in North America.

Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
man sitting on building looking at screen that says "fintech"

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated December 2023)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and McKinsey & Company are projecting continued growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 20, 2023, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain

Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager

Related News

Gold Investing

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Gold Investing

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700 for First Time as Fed Cuts Rates

copper investing

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

battery metals investing

RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain

rare earth investing

Baltic Sea Rock Lumps Hold Clues to Rare Metals — and Ecological Risks

Iron Investing

Australian Government Launches AU$500 Million Green Iron Investment Fund

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager