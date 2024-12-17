Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

December 17 th 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTCQB:OPWEF) (the " Company " or " Opawica "), is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 (the " Financing ").

The Financing will consist of the offering of units of the Company at a price of C$0.25 per unit (each a " Unit "), with each Unit comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company (each, a " FT Share ") and one-half of one non flow-through common share (" Share ") purchase warrant of the Company (each, a " Warrant "), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months after the closing date of the Financing. The Company also maintains a Warrant Acceleration option allowing Opawica to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the daily trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.55 per Common Share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days. All securities issued under the Offering and including Warrants will be subject to a four (4) month holding period. (If applicable)


Click Image To View Full Size

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to drill new exploration targets at its Arrowhead and Bazooka properties in the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec, Canada

The private placement remains subject to the receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V, as well as execution of formal documentation.

Other Information

Further to the Company's news release of November 25, 2024 regarding the closing of the first tranche of the October 15, 2024 announced private placement; the Company wishes to provide a correction to the finders' fees paid which were announced as being C$18,020 cash and 120,133 share warrants.  The correct amount compensated to finders was C$19,580 cash and 130,533 purchase warrants.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious metal and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. The company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Opawica Explorations Inc.
Telephone: 236-878-4938
Info@opawica.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR plus at www.sedarplus.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations


Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 3rd, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects. Opawica Explorations Inc. has received a two-year drill permit on its 25 high-priority gold targets at the Arrowhead property of the Abitibi gold camp. The permit allows 25 drill pad locations with short-range spacing, allowing the company to move forward quickly on any one of the targets once permitting is received.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 27th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Announces the Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Announces the Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 25th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced October 15, 2024) of 8,280,667 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $1,242,100 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations Announces the Upsize and Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Explorations Announces the Upsize and Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 15th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the recently announced private placement  (announced October 15, 2024)  of 6,547,667 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $982,150.05  each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations Begins Field Work at its Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada in Preparation For Upcoming Drill Campaign.

Opawica Explorations Begins Field Work at its Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada in Preparation For Upcoming Drill Campaign.

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 12th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that a crew has been mobilized to conduct field work at the Arrowhead Gold Project ("Arrowhead") in the Abitibi gold camp in Quebec, Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aurum Resources

Takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover bid for all of the fully paid ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako), pursuant to the bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Offers).

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Next Gold Targets and "Sweet Spot" to Buy; Silver and Bitcoin in 2025

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, reviewed gold's impressive 2024 price performance and laid out where he sees the yellow metal going in 2025.

While he sees further upside potential until about the end of January, ultimately he expects gold to move sideways or lower for multiple months before starting another big rally that will last four to six years.

"That's when the miners are really going to participate, and we're going to see that everyone's going to want to be involved in the precious metals mining space. They're going to do those hundreds or thousands of percent returns when gold blasts off in this new economic reset," Vermeulen explained during the interview.

Barrick Update on Mali Operations

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) reports that although it had previously agreed on a framework to achieve a global resolution of the disputes with the Government of Mali over the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, it has to date been unsuccessful in arriving at a final resolution despite numerous good-faith attempts to negotiate and a willingness to compromise beyond its legal rights.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gold bar on top of gold nuggets.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: O3 Mining Up 60 Percent on Agnico Eagle Takeover Deal

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 1.12 percent on the week to close at 607.84 on Friday (December 13). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) posted a 1.71 percent decrease to hit 25,274.3, and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) sank 2.68 percent to reach 131.45.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released November consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday (December 11).

The report shows the all-items index increased by 0.3 percent monthly, compared to the 0.2 percent recorded in each of the previous four months. Core CPI was also up 0.3 percent, steady compared to the previous three months.

Mine trucks at site.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Reacts to Inflation Data, Trump Makes Big Permitting Promise

The gold price rose early on this week, breaking US$2,700 per ounce on Wednesday (December 11).

The metal was reacting to the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase for the month of November. That's up slightly from the 2.6 percent annual gain seen in October.

CPI was up 0.3 percent month-on-month, again higher than October's 0.2 percent rise. Core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, was up 3.3 percent year-on-year and 0.3 percent from the previous month.

larry lepard, gold, silver, bitcoin

Lawrence Lepard: "Big Print" Coming — Fully Expect US$5,000 Gold, US$200,000 Bitcoin

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lawrence Lepard, managing director at EMA, voiced his thoughts on the outlook for gold and Bitcoin as the debt doom loop intensifies in the US.

"I call it a doom loop — it's a vicious circle in the wrong direction, which I believe will ultimately lead to the government having to say, 'Okay, this isn't going to work. We are going to institute yield curve control or QE, or we're going to buy the bonds,'" he explained on the sidelines of the New Orleans Investment Conference.

Lepard believes it's important to hold both gold and Bitcoin, noting that the only wrong allocation is zero.

Latest News

