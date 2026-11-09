Ontario's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board Cuts Employer Registration Time from Days to Minutes with Guidewire

Accenture delivers WSIB's first cloud-native digital experience, building the foundation for AI-driven service

Ontario's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that WSIB has transformed its employer registration experience, reducing a process that once took between eight to ten business days to one that now takes under ten minutes. Marking a significant milestone in its multi-year digital-first modernization program, enabled by Guidewire Jutro Digital Platform, WSIB collaborated with Guidewire partner Accenture (NYSE: ACN) on the project.

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 44 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com.

WSIB registers roughly 30,000 new employers each year, and previously that process depended heavily on paper-based steps and manual review. The insurer now enables about 90 percent of Ontario employers to register in minutes in a single online session, while reducing staff processing effort and reserving human review for the most complex cases. The modernization also gives WSIB the digital infrastructure to introduce practical, AI-driven capabilities over time.

The results to date:

  • Registration time cut by at least 75 percent. Employers who previously waited up to 20 days now complete the process in a single session, with around 90 percent receiving an instant decision.
  • Human expertise where it matters. Automation handles routine registrations, freeing WSIB staff to focus on complex cases that require judgement.
  • Exceptional customer satisfaction. The solution achieved a post-launch Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 100.

"We wanted the employer registration process to be simple and intuitive while freeing our teams to focus on the complex cases that require human judgment," said Greg Morreale, Vice President, Enterprise Technology Solutions, WSIB. "With this foundation in place, we can apply AI where it adds real value, starting with clearing exceptions faster and improving day-to-day service."

"Most employers now register in a single sitting and get an answer immediately," said Darshi Gurusinghe, Chief Customer Experience Officer, WSIB. "This change benefits everyone. Employers get faster service, and our employees spend less time on manual processing and more time towards supporting workers and businesses across Ontario."

"WSIB modernized the employer experience and the transaction platform underneath it at the same time," said Michael Mahoney, Head of Professional Services, Guidewire. "That gives them a foundation they can keep building on, including AI-driven service as their needs grow."

This milestone is the latest in a broader relationship between WSIB and Accenture that began in 2019, spanning multiple digital programs including WSIB's Workers Portal, Employer Portal, and document upload capabilities. Throughout that journey, Accenture has served as WSIB's lead implementation partner - not just building solutions, but advising on architecture and supporting WSIB leadership in making confident and strategic technology decisions.

"WSIB's reinvention of its employer registration experience removes a significant point of friction for Ontario businesses, and demonstrates what digital modernization can deliver for the organizations and workers that depend on it," said Puneet Chattree, Insurance lead at Accenture Canada. "This is a great example of what the insurance sector can achieve when complex, high-volume processes are fundamentally reimagined - and with a strong digital core now in place, WSIB is well positioned to unlock the full potential of AI in the future."

To learn more about Guidewire Jutro Digital Platform for digital experiences, please visit guidewire.com.

About the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB)

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board provides wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to help people get back to work after a work-related injury or illness. Funded by premiums paid by Ontario businesses, the WSIB provides no-fault collective liability insurance and access to industry-specific health and safety information. Its mission is to reduce the impact of workplace illness and injury on people and businesses in Ontario. A big part of that effort is the support it provides to people who have suffered a work-related injury or illness, and to help them as they recover and safely return to work. The WSIB is one of the largest insurance organizations in North America, covering over five million people in more than 300,000 workplaces across Ontario.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 44 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and consulting partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

Contacts:

Albert Lin
Senior Manager, Public Relations
Guidewire Software, Inc.
+1.415.205.4214
allin@guidewire.com

Victoria Holmes
Global Media Relations Lead, Insurance
Accenture
+44 7446 277759
victoria.holmes@accenture.com

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

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SOURCE Guidewire Software

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