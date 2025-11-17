The Conversation (0)
November 17, 2025
Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Ontario Lithium Project Development Update
17 September
Green Technology Metals
31 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 October
Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Trading Halt
12 August
Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting MilestoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 August
Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium HydroxideDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture
Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTCQB:MALRF) and Korean steel producer POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX,KRX:005490) have executed a binding agreement, creating a lithium joint venture.According to the release, the new entity will hold 50 percent of Mineral Resources’ existing ownership in the Wodgina and Mt... Keep Reading...
11 November
China Grants Conditional Approval to Codelco-SQM Lithium Joint Venture
Chile’s state-owned copper giant Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco) and local lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) (NYSE:SQM) have cleared the final major hurdle for a long-planned partnership after China’s antitrust regulator granted conditional approval to the... Keep Reading...
10 November
Laguna Verde Resource Increase Based on Recent Licence Acquisition
CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CleanTech" or the "Company") (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces an updated resource estimate for its Laguna Verde project following the recent acquisition of... Keep Reading...
05 November
Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2025
The global lithium market saw sharp swings in Q3 2025 as shifting supply dynamics, policy uncertainty, and geopolitical developments reshaped investor sentiment. After hitting a four-year low in June, benchmark lithium carbonate prices briefly surged to an 11 month high in August on speculation... Keep Reading...
Latest News
