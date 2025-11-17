Green Technology Metals Logo

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Download the PDF here.

green technology metalsgt1:auasx:gt1battery metals investinglithium investingLithium Investing
GT1:AU
Green Technology Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Green Technology Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals

Delivering the next lithium hub in North America Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting MilestoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium HydroxideDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Lithium sign with batteries and rocks on a dark background.

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTCQB:MALRF) and Korean steel producer POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX,KRX:005490) have executed a binding agreement, creating a lithium joint venture.According to the release, the new entity will hold 50 percent of Mineral Resources’ existing ownership in the Wodgina and Mt... Keep Reading...
Hand stamping "approved" on document beside laptop on desk.

China Grants Conditional Approval to Codelco-SQM Lithium Joint Venture

Chile’s state-owned copper giant Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco) and local lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) (NYSE:SQM) have cleared the final major hurdle for a long-planned partnership after China’s antitrust regulator granted conditional approval to the... Keep Reading...
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium

Keep Reading...
Cleantech Lithium

Laguna Verde Resource Increase Based on Recent Licence Acquisition

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CleanTech" or the "Company") (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces an updated resource estimate for its Laguna Verde project following the recent acquisition of... Keep Reading...
Lithium periodic symbol and Canadian flag.

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2025

The global lithium market saw sharp swings in Q3 2025 as shifting supply dynamics, policy uncertainty, and geopolitical developments reshaped investor sentiment. After hitting a four-year low in June, benchmark lithium carbonate prices briefly surged to an 11 month high in August on speculation... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa

Lithium Africa

Keep Reading...

Latest News

Green Technology Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Green Technology Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Radisson Announces Exercise of Warrants

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Related News

Gold Investing

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Gold Investing

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Gold Investing

Gold Boom, AI Bubble and Black Swans: Where is the Risk?

Gold Investing

Is the AI Arms Race Bolstering Demand for Gold?

Gold Investing

Byron King: Gold, Silver Upside "Wide Open," Hard Assets Heating Up

Gold Investing

Chris Temple: Gold Game Has Changed, Stocks to Load Up on Now

Silver Investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025