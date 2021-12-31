Market News Investing News
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CRON) for violations of the securities laws

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC on November 9, 2021, disclosing that the Company would "be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021" and that "the Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon." Based on this news, shares of Cronos fell by nearly 16%.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

cannabis plants with graphic of US flag and dollars around it

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: MSOs Make Year-end Moves

This week, a leading cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) in the US announced a recent market entry into Minnesota thanks to an acquisition strategy.

Also during the period, fellow MSO Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) secured a new operator in Arizona through a US$211 million deal.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Rosen, a Highly Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario (the " Meeting ").

All the resolutions, as described in the Company's management information circular dated November 19, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the shareholders voted to: (i) fix the number of directors of the Company at five (5); (ii) reelect Igal Sudman, Roman Buzaker, Maor Shayit, David Hackett and Alison Gordon as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) and reappoint Clearhouse LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Green Thumb Enters Minnesota through Acquisition of LeafLine Industries

  • Acquisition of one of only two vertical licenses in Minnesota, including an operating cultivation facility and five open retail locations
  • Expands production capacity and scales distribution capabilities while broadening access to medical cannabis products for Minnesota patients
  • Increases national presence to 15 states; 73 open retail locations nationwide

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Good Green and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it has closed on an acquisition of LeafLine Industries ("LeafLine"). As one of only two licensed cultivators in the Minnesota medical cannabis market, LeafLine is licensed to grow, process and dispense cannabis directly to patients.

"We are excited to enter the Minnesota medical market and broaden access to cannabis products for Minnesota patients," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "We look forward to caring for LeafLine's existing patients while ensuring a seamless transition. And looking ahead, we are ready to begin providing patients access to high-quality flower and edible products, both of which have been recently approved. As we kick off 2022, Green Thumb is thrilled to welcome over 100 new team members, a new state and five new retail locations."

Trulieve Expands Executive Leadership Team

Steve White named President after Harvest acquisition

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced several new executive appointments including; President, Steve White ; Vice President & General Counsel, Nicole Stanton ; Director of Investor Relations, Christine Hersey ; and Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Rob Kremer .

CURALEAF ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF BLOOM DISPENSARIES

Bloom further strengthens Curaleaf's presence in the highly attractive Arizona market, expanding the Company's cultivation, processing, and retail assets in the state

Acquisition will be immediately accretive to Curaleaf's adjusted EBITDA margin upon close

