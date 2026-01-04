Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold intercepts

Download the PDF here.

asara resourcesas1:auasx:as1gold investingGold Investing
AS1:AU
Asara Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Asara Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Asara Resources

Asara Resources

Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
Asara Expands Kada Gold Project

Asara Expands Kada Gold Project

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara Expands Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results

Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results

West African gold explorer Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce the second set of results from 11 drill holes (totalling 2,455m) from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program within the Massan deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area at its flagship Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea. HIGHLIGHTS Drilling to date has focused on increasing... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade ContinuityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Closeup of fibrous mineral with dark needle-like crystals radiating outward.

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals

Utah may be best known for its copper and gold legacy, but hidden beneath its rugged terrain lies one of the most overlooked critical mineral opportunities in the US: antimony. With global supply heavily concentrated in China and export restrictions tightening, Utah’s underexplored antimony... Keep Reading...
The super pit, or Fimiston open pit.

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer. Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross... Keep Reading...
Sandymount, Otago Peninsula, Dunedin, South Island, New Zealand.

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Despite its rich mining legacy, New Zealand remains one of the most underexplored frontiers for gold in the developed world. Now, with advanced exploration tools and a new generation of explorers, the country is emerging as a hotbed of untapped investment opportunity.Modern exploration... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

Keep Reading...
55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV:NFG)

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

Keep Reading...

Latest News

Asara Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Asara Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon

SAGA Metals Reports Best Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Westport Announces Board of Directors Update

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Forecast: Top Trends for Zinc in 2026

Silver Investing

9 Experts Share Highest-Conviction Sectors for 2026

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports Best Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Tech Investing

Westport Announces Board of Directors Update

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

Josef Schachter: Oil Stock Buy Signal Approaching, 3 Triggers to Watch

Silver Investing

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining