January 04, 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold intercepts
07 July 2025
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea's prolific Siguiri Basin
08 December 2025
Asara Expands Kada Gold Project
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara Expands Kada Gold Project
01 December 2025
Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results
West African gold explorer Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce the second set of results from 11 drill holes (totalling 2,455m) from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program within the Massan deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area at its flagship Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea. HIGHLIGHTS Drilling to date has focused on increasing... Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025
29 September 2025
Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity
28 July 2025
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
31 December 2025
Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals
Utah may be best known for its copper and gold legacy, but hidden beneath its rugged terrain lies one of the most overlooked critical mineral opportunities in the US: antimony. With global supply heavily concentrated in China and export restrictions tightening, Utah’s underexplored antimony... Keep Reading...
30 December 2025
Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries
With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer. Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross... Keep Reading...
30 December 2025
Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery
Despite its rich mining legacy, New Zealand remains one of the most underexplored frontiers for gold in the developed world. Now, with advanced exploration tools and a new generation of explorers, the country is emerging as a hotbed of untapped investment opportunity.Modern exploration... Keep Reading...
