One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL,OTC:OBULF), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, today announced that management will host a booth at PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, taking place March 1-4, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.

PDAC 2026 Booth Details:
Date: March 3-4, 2026
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Ontario
Booth Number: 2213B

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with One Bullion's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at OneBullion@kcsa.com.

Market Maker Agreement
The Company also wishes to provide additional disclosure regarding the agreement (the "Agreement") for market making services which it has entered into with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("Independent"), as previously announced on January 27, 2026. The Company shall pay a fee to Independent of Cdn$5,500 per month pursuant to the Agreement, which shall be payable on the first business day of each month. The authorized individual who will be providing the services of Independent pursuant to the Agreement is Mr. Mike Paul Garner. Neither Independent nor any of its principals have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or any of its securities. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About One Bullion
One Bullion Ltd. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in Botswana, one of Africa's most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. Established in 2018, the company controls approximately 8,004 km² of prospective land across three greenstone belt-hosted gold projects, including Vumba, Kraaipan, and Maitengwe. One Bullion's strategy centers on disciplined, data-driven exploration — combining modern geological methods with advanced targeting to identify and test high-priority gold targets — while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Contact Information:
Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer
T: 917-690-7556

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins or Valter Pinto
T: 212-896-1254
OneBullion@kcsa.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

one-bullion-limitedobul-cctsxv-obulprecious-metals-investing
OBUL:CC
One Bullion Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

One Bullion Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL)

One Bullion Limited

Advancing district-scale gold assets across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

Advancing district-scale gold assets across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

Randy's Pit Extended 25 Metres to the Northwest with 20.6 Metres At 0.64 g/t Gold and 50 Metres to the Southeast with 6.58 g/t Gold over 4 Metres Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces assay results from its... Keep Reading...
Palisades' Made in America Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of Undercover Gold, Adding 73km2 Ground Package Just 6km South of Fourmile and Goldrush

Palisades' Made in America Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of Undercover Gold, Adding 73km2 Ground Package Just 6km South of Fourmile and Goldrush

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) (the "Company" or "Palisades") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Made in America Gold Corp. ("MIAG"), has successfully completed the acquisition of Undercover Gold Inc. ("Undercover"), for the South Cortez and South Tonkin properties. Undercover was... Keep Reading...
Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan" or the "Company") continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required... Keep Reading...
Successful A$175M Capital Raising

Successful A$175M Capital Raising

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Successful A$175M Capital RaisingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of its Beacon Gold Mill restart plans, further to the Company's press release dated January 26, 2026, which outlined its near-term... Keep Reading...
Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eighth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), for the Nordeau Sector and more precisely, the East Nordeau Zone (″ ENZ ″), on the 100%-owned Cadillac... Keep Reading...

Latest News

One Bullion Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

One Bullion Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Provides Further Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

Palisades' Made in America Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of Undercover Gold, Adding 73km2 Ground Package Just 6km South of Fourmile and Goldrush

Brunswick Exploration Identifies Seven New Spodumene Targets and Stakes Additional Claims at Anatacau Main

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Provides Further Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Identifies Seven New Spodumene Targets and Stakes Additional Claims at Anatacau Main

base metals investing

Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

gold investing

Christopher Aaron: Gold, Silver Going Higher — This Cycle Ends in Mania

gold investing

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Face Another Bumpy Week

gold investing

Genesis Moves to Acquire Magnetic in US$450 Million Deal, Boosts Laverton Growth Strategy

uranium investing

Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo