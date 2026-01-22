One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL)

One Bullion: Advancing District-scale Gold Assets Across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL) is a Toronto-based gold exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of gold assets in Botswana. The company holds approximately 8,004 sq km across three greenstone belt–hosted projects: Vumba, Maitengwe, and Kraaipan. Botswana is recognized as one of Africa’s most attractive mining jurisdictions, offering political stability, a transparent regulatory framework, and well-established mining infrastructure.

The company is focused on systematic, data-driven exploration. One Bullion has compiled extensive historical datasets, conducted modern geophysical surveys, and carried out substantial drilling—particularly at Vumba, where results have confirmed a continuous, structurally controlled gold system. The company plans to further advance its projects through targeted drilling and technical derisking, before exploring strategic partnerships or joint ventures with larger mining companies.

Map showing gold mines in Botswana and Zimbabwe with production statistics including One Bullion's projects

The company is led by CEO and President Adam Berk, supported by a management team and board with deep expertise in exploration, mine development, capital markets, and public company governance. The company prioritizes capital discipline and lean operations, directing the majority of funds raised into the ground to deliver results-oriented catalysts for shareholders.

Company Highlights

  • Controls approximately 8,004 sq km across three gold-prospective greenstone belts in Botswana, one of Africa’s most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions
  • Portfolio includes Vumba, Maitengwe and Kraaipan, spanning early- to advanced-stage exploration with multiple near-term catalysts
  • Vumba is the most advanced asset, with extensive historical work and drill results confirming a large, continuous gold system with expansion potential
  • Kraaipan provides large-scale upside, with significant strike length along a prolific greenstone belt that hosts producing and past-producing mines nearby
  • Backed by a data-rich exploration platform, including tens of thousands of historical assays and modern geophysical surveys
  • Led by a management and board team with experience across mining, capital markets and company building

One Bullion Limited
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

