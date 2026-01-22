One Bullion: Advancing District-scale Gold Assets Across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL) is a Toronto-based gold exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of gold assets in Botswana. The company holds approximately 8,004 sq km across three greenstone belt–hosted projects: Vumba, Maitengwe, and Kraaipan. Botswana is recognized as one of Africa’s most attractive mining jurisdictions, offering political stability, a transparent regulatory framework, and well-established mining infrastructure.
The company is focused on systematic, data-driven exploration. One Bullion has compiled extensive historical datasets, conducted modern geophysical surveys, and carried out substantial drilling—particularly at Vumba, where results have confirmed a continuous, structurally controlled gold system. The company plans to further advance its projects through targeted drilling and technical derisking, before exploring strategic partnerships or joint ventures with larger mining companies.
The company is led by CEO and President Adam Berk, supported by a management team and board with deep expertise in exploration, mine development, capital markets, and public company governance. The company prioritizes capital discipline and lean operations, directing the majority of funds raised into the ground to deliver results-oriented catalysts for shareholders.
Company Highlights
- Controls approximately 8,004 sq km across three gold-prospective greenstone belts in Botswana, one of Africa’s most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions
- Portfolio includes Vumba, Maitengwe and Kraaipan, spanning early- to advanced-stage exploration with multiple near-term catalysts
- Vumba is the most advanced asset, with extensive historical work and drill results confirming a large, continuous gold system with expansion potential
- Kraaipan provides large-scale upside, with significant strike length along a prolific greenstone belt that hosts producing and past-producing mines nearby
- Backed by a data-rich exploration platform, including tens of thousands of historical assays and modern geophysical surveys
Led by a management and board team with experience across mining, capital markets and company building
Gold Price at New Record Over US$4,900; Silver Surges to All-time High Above US$96
Gold and silver prices are skyrocketing as investors flock to safe-haven assets.The spot price of gold rose as high as US$4,924.29 per ounce on Thursday (January 22), even as US President Donald Trump walked back his threats to take over Greenland by force in his Davos speech. That's because... Keep Reading...
3h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
6h
Interpol-Backed Operation Nets 198 Arrests in South America’s Illegal Gold Trade
Police across four South American jurisdictions have carried out their first coordinated cross-border operation against illegal gold mining, arresting nearly 200 suspects and seizing cash, gold, mercury and mining equipment.The operation, known as Guyana Shield, brought together law enforcement... Keep Reading...
8h
Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project
Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from all 2025 drilling at the Finn Zone of its JD Project in the Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. 2025 drill results will be integrated into an... Keep Reading...
21 January
Sankamap Advances Toward Inaugural Drilling at Kuma Property in the Solomon Islands
Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 4,500-hectare ("Ha") Kuma property ("Kuma") located approximately 37 kilometers ("km") southeast of Honiara in south-central Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands.In preparation for its... Keep Reading...
21 January
Peruvian Metals Announces Gold Recoveries of 89% in Sulphides at Palta Dorada
Peruvian Metals Corp - (TSX: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updated metallurgical results on both oxide and sulphide Au-Ag material on its 100% owned Palta Dorada Gold-Silver property ("Property") located in the Ancash department in Northern... Keep Reading...
