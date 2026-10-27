Omineca Regains Full Control of Flagship Wingdam Placer Project

(TheNewswire)
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - October 27, 2026 Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM,OTC:OMMSF) ("Omineca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in the matter of the declared, voluntary bankruptcy of D&L Mining Corp (see news release October 9th, 2026), the Licensed Insolvency Trustee, MNP Ltd., has disclaimedquit claimed D&L's interest in the Wingdam underground project.
Since receiving this notice, Omineca has taken steps to secure management of the mine site in order to provide continuity of operations. In support of these measures, Omineca has engaged PSI Mining of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to assume temporary operating responsibility for the Wingdam placer project.
This significant outcome returns full control of the Wingdam Paleoplacer project to Omineca, allowing management to complete an agreement directly with a development partner prepared to advance the project without delay.
About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.
Wingdam, BC
Omineca's flagship Wingdam hard rock exploration and placer gold recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a program exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.
Fraser Canyon, BC
Part of Omineca's original acquisitions in the Cariboo Mining District, the Fraser Canyon Project located 12 kilometers northwest of Quesnel, BC, is now slated to reinitiate the development of the underground paleochannel for the recovery of placer gold. Historically, two mines north and south of the Fraser River collectively produced 1,482 oz of raw placer gold.
For further information, please contact:
Tom MacNeill
President and CEO
306-653-2692
Forward Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially with other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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