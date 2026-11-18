Partnership combines OMERS long-term infrastructure investment experience and deep Ontario roots with TDI's proven HVDC transmission development and construction capabilities
OMERS and Transmission Developers Infrastructure - Canada Co. ("TDI"), a Blackstone portfolio company, today announced that they have formed a partnership to pursue the Independent Electricity System Operator's ("IESO") upcoming Toronto Third Line ("TTL") procurement.
The Toronto Third Line is an important project designed to support the energy future of Canada's largest city by delivering a strengthened supply of clean, reliable, and affordable electricity, delivered directly into the downtown via underwater High Voltage Direct Current ("HVDC") cable. The project will help meet growing electricity demand in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, strengthening grid reliability, resilience, and diversifying electricity supply into the region.
This partnership brings together an exciting combination of the deep Canadian investment and financing experience of OMERS with the strong construction expertise in the realm of buried HVDC cable of the TDI team who recently completed the longest underwater and underground transmission project in North America, the 545km Champlain Hudson Power Express ("CHPE").
OMERS and TDI bring deep experience and commitment to safety, reliability, affordability, meaningful Indigenous and stakeholder participation, environmental stewardship, and long-term value for ratepayers. These are the principles that have guided OMERS investments in projects like the East-West Tie in Northern Ontario, and TDI's stewardship of the CHPE, which incorporated public engagement to avoid the most environmentally sensitive areas and minimize impacts on local communities along the route, while connecting Quebec's clean energy to New York City.
Lessons from these experiences would be applied to support the delivery of TTL in a way that works to maximize efficiency, and value across all stakeholders and rights holders and minimize community and environmental impacts.
TTL will involve a new underwater HVDC transmission connection between the Bowmanville Switching Station in Clarington and downtown Toronto via Lake Ontario. The project is being competitively procured as part of the province's vision for ensuring that it is building in the most affordable and competitive manner possible. The IESO procurement process is expected to launch in 2027.
"The Toronto Third Line represents an opportunity to invest in essential infrastructure designed to support Toronto's growing electricity demand and long-term system reliability that will serve Ontario communities for generations while delivering long-term value for OMERS members. OMERS brings a long-term ownership perspective and extensive experience investing in and actively managing critical infrastructure in Canada and around the world. Together with TDI's proven experience developing and delivering complex HVDC transmission projects, we bring the investment discipline, technical expertise and long-term commitment to compete for this important project for Ontario."
— Michael Hill, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Infrastructure and Private Equity, OMERS
TDI brings relevant experience from CHPE, which entered service ahead of schedule in May of 2026 following the construction of the approximately 236km of underground and 309km of underwater HVDC transmission in New York State. CHPE's new converter station built in densely populated Queens, New York has many similarities to the construction work that will be required in Toronto's Port Lands.
"We are delighted to partner with OMERS to pursue the Toronto Third Line. Having recently delivered CHPE on time and on budget for ratepayers, our team brings recent, directly relevant experience to the challenges of building underwater transmission and connecting it to a major urban center. Combining that experience with OMERS' deep Ontario roots and long-term infrastructure investment perspective positions us well to deliver reliable, affordable electricity to Toronto for decades to come. We also know that successful projects depend on strong relationships. Working collaboratively with Indigenous communities, municipalities, regulators, suppliers and other stakeholders would be central to our approach throughout development and construction."
— Brian Kubeck, Chairman, TDI
TDI is backed by Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone is a leading energy investor with a successful long-term record backing exceptional management teams with flexible capital to provide solutions delivering more reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to meet the needs of the global community. In addition to backing CHPE , recent major Blackstone investments in Canada include LNG Canada , Western LNG , Air Canada and Rogers . OMERS Infrastructure has decades of experience investing in and actively managing essential infrastructure assets in Canada and internationally.
The partnership also builds on the longstanding institutional relationship between OMERS and Blackstone across global infrastructure investing, providing a strong foundation for collaboration as TDI and OMERS pursue TTL.
"Blackstone is a long-term believer in Canada, and we are proud to invest in the critical energy infrastructure supporting its continued growth. We look forward to building on our longstanding relationships with OMERS and TDI – bringing together an exceptional team with the deep expertise and long-term patient capital required to pursue an opportunity of this scale and importance."
— David Foley, Global Head of Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, and Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director, Blackstone
OMERS is also pleased to have the support of the Kilmer Group ("Kilmer"). Kilmer is a Toronto-based investment platform with a long history in Ontario and experience developing, constructing, and operating infrastructure assets across Canada.
About OMERS
OMERS is a jointly sponsored, defined benefit pension plan, with more than 1,000 participating employers ranging from large cities to local agencies, and 665,000 active, deferred and retired members. Our members include union and non-union employees of municipalities, school boards, local boards, transit systems, electrical utilities, emergency services and children's aid societies across Ontario. OMERS teams work in Toronto, London, New York, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Sydney and other major cities across North America and Europe – serving members and employers and originating and managing a diversified portfolio of high-quality investments in government bonds, public and private credit, public and private equities, infrastructure and real estate.
About Transmission Developers Infrastructure - Canada Co.
Transmission Developers Infrastructure - Canada Co. ("TDI") shares the same management, development and construction team as TDI-USA Holdings LLC ("TDI-USA"), the large-scale transmission infrastructure developer that built the Champlain Hudson Power Express® ("CHPE"). CHPE is an approximately 545 km underground and underwater HVDC transmission project connecting Québec with New York City that entered commercial operation ahead of schedule in May 2026. TDI's team has experience across transmission development, permitting, financing, engineering, construction and operations, with expertise in complex underground and underwater HVDC infrastructure.
Both TDI and TDI-USA are owned by Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX).
About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's nearly $1.4 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .
About Blackstone Energy Transition Partners
Blackstone Energy Transition Partners is Blackstone's strategy for control-oriented equity investments in energy-related businesses, a leading energy investor with a successful long-term record, having committed over $34 billion of equity globally across a broad range of sectors within the energy industry. Blackstone Energy Transition Partners' investment philosophy is based on backing exceptional management teams with flexible capital to provide solutions that help energy companies grow and improve performance, thereby delivering more reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to meet the needs of the global community. In the process, Blackstone Energy Transition Partners builds stronger, larger scale enterprises, creates jobs and generates lasting value for its investors, employees and all stakeholders. Further information is available at https://www.blackstone.com/our-businesses/blackstone-energy-transition-partners/ .
About Kilmer Group
Based in Toronto, Kilmer Group is a family-owned and professionally managed platform for business development and investment. Kilmer Group has been building Canada for three generations and focuses its investments in three verticals: Private Capital, Infrastructure & Real Estate, and Sports & Media.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117911775/en/
Media Contacts
TDI: Jen Laird-White SVP External Affairs, 1.914.282.3068, jennifer.white@transmissiondevelopers.com
OMERS: Don Peat, Director, Investment Communications & Media, 1 416.417.7385, dpeat@omers.com
Blackstone: Matt Anderson, Matthew.Anderson@Blackstone.com ; Jennifer Heath, Jennifer.Heath@Blackstone.com
To learn more about the OMERS-TDI Toronto Third Line partnership, visit torontothirdline.com .