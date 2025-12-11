OHA Announces Final Close of $17.7 Billion of Total Available Capital for Senior Private Lending Strategy

Oak Hill Advisors ("OHA"), a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager, announced the final close of OHA Senior Private Lending Fund ("OLEND"), the first vintage of OHA's dedicated senior private lending strategy. OLEND and its related vehicles have raised $17.7 billion of total available capital across their levered and unlevered offerings, including $8.0 billion of equity commitments.

OLEND seeks to capitalize on the growing opportunity for direct lending to larger companies, focusing on first lien and unitranche loans to companies with greater than $75 million of EBITDA. Supported by OHA's industry-specialist investment teams, the fund will invest primarily in North America and across a wide range of industries that OHA considers recession-resistant.

"OLEND is OHA's largest flagship fundraise in our history," said Glenn August, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at OHA. "The team is looking forward to seizing on the market opportunity in senior private lending, and we are grateful for our partnership with existing and new investors."

OHA has invested hundreds of billions of dollars in the leveraged finance markets for more than three decades and has established a strong position in the private credit market. OLEND will seek to expand this legacy by leveraging OHA's deep underwriting expertise and focus on downside protection to deploy capital.

"OLEND is a natural extension of OHA's established credit investing platform, which has evolved significantly over recent years to capitalize on the accelerated growth of the private credit market and the attractive relative value of unitranche financings," said Alan Schrager, Portfolio Manager and Senior Partner at OHA. "As market dynamics have become increasingly conducive to new leveraged buyout transactions and corporate growth initiatives, we believe OLEND is well-positioned to capitalize on increased deal flow."

OLEND's investor base reflects a diverse range of global investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments and family offices. OHA's partnership with T. Rowe Price contributed meaningfully in this fundraise and has been helpful in forging new relationships to enhance the platform. OLEND is positioned with substantial purchasing power, which OHA believes enables the firm to continue demonstrating transaction leadership and investing with conviction in higher quality private credit opportunities.

"We believe OLEND's breadth of investors reflects the fund's versatility, as well as the compelling investment opportunity in senior direct lending," said Eric Muller, Portfolio Manager and Partner at OHA. "We look forward to deploying fund capital with an investment strategy that seeks to deliver consistent returns and create long-term value for our investors."

###

About OHA: OHA is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm has approximately $108 billion in assets under management (AUM) across credit strategies, including private credit, distressed and special situation investments, high yield bonds, leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations as of September 30, 2025. Additional information on OHA's AUM calculation methodology can be found on the OHA website. OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners allows for the provision of customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 420 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit www.oakhilladvisors.com . 


Natalie Harvard, Head of Investor Relations & Partner Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. 212-326-1505 nharvard@oakhilladvisors.com Kristin Celestino, Vice President, Public Relations Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. 817-215-2934 kcelestino@oakhilladvisors.com

T. Rowe Price
