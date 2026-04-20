Ocumetics Reports Improvement in Six Month First-in-Human Results Meaningful Improvements in Patient Quality of Life

(TheNewswire)
Key Highlights
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Vision performance: Clinical outcomes exceed expectations, with all patients experiencing continuing vision improvements
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Safety profile: Continues to meet expectations
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Quality-of-life improvements: Anecdotally, all patients reported life changing results from lens implantations
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Technology validation: Results reinforce the expected performance of Ocumetics' inaugural accommodating intraocular lens
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Momentum: Forward momentum continues, with lens design enhancements in manufacturing and testing phase
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Webinar: April 22, 2026, 4:00 PM ET. Register at www.ocumetics.com/webinar
Calgary, Canada – TheNewswire - April 20, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSV:V OTC |OTCQB: OTCFF |FRA: 2QBO) ("Ocumetics" or the "Company"), a leader in next generation vision technology, is pleased to announce highly encouraging six-month postoperative results from the first group of patients in its first-in-human (FIH) clinical study of the Ocumetics Accommodating Intraocular Lens ("Ocumetics Lens").
Six months after surgery, patients who received the Ocumetics Lens have achieved clinical outcomes that meet and exceed the Company's expectations. Group One patients entered the study with very poor vision, including one individual considered to be legally blind. At six months post-surgery, patients continue to demonstrate improved vision and stable visual acuity, alongside a strong safety profile. Patients have also experienced real world transformation in their daily lives.
"After six months, what stands out most is not just the clinical performance of the Ocumetics Lens, but the profound impact on patients' quality of life," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "Patients who entered this study with severely impaired vision are now reading, driving, and living independently again. We're developing a technology that dramatically improves people's quality of life and we couldn't be happier."
Ocumetics continues to leverage surgeon feedback and patient experience into ongoing product enhancements. Updated lens refinements are currently in manufacturing and testing, supporting the planned initiation of Group Two surgeries.
"The measurable improvements in visual acuity and consistency we are seeing at six months give us tremendous confidence as we advance to the next phase of our clinical program," added Burns. "We are not only validating our technology, we are demonstrating its real-world impact. Our focus now is to build on this success, further optimize performance, and bring this life changing solution to more patients."
Ocumetics looks forward to initiating Group Two surgeries following completion of lens testing, as the Company continues to advance its mission of transforming vision correction through innovation.
Ocumetics Webinar
Join Ocumetics Director and CEO, Dean Burns, for an exclusive webinar covering our six-month study results and important updates on our FIH study.
Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Register at www.ocumetics.com/webinar
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Dave Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the research and development to be conducted by the Company mentioned above. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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