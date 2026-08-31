Ocumetics Completes Manufacturing of Next Generation Solid State Accommodating Intraocular Lenses for Upcoming Group Two First in Human Clinical Surgeries

(TheNewswire)
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Next-generation Ocumetics Lenses successfully manufactured and ready for the Company's upcoming Group Two first-in-human clinical surgeries in Mexico City.
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Clinical lenses expected to ship from Germany to Mexico City in early September, with patient recruitment commencing shortly.
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Redesigned one-piece lens incorporates significant engineering advancements intended to enhance accommodative performance, surgical handling, reliability and manufacturing scalability.
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New design eliminates internal interface materials, with no air, water or oil, while simplifying the lens architecture.
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Group One patients are approaching their important 12-month follow-up milestone, providing additional long-term clinical data.
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Continued innovation has led Ocumetics to determine a new provisional patent filing is appropriate to protect intellectual property associated with the next-generation lens design.
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The Company says the combination of 12-month Group One follow-up visits, Group Two surgeries and continued clinical data generation represents an important series of upcoming milestones in advancing the Ocumetics Lens toward its ultimate commercial objective.
Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - August 31, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is pleased to announce the successful completion of manufacturing of its next generation solid state accommodating intraocular lenses ("Ocumetics Lens"), which will be used in the Company's upcoming Group Two first-in-human clinical surgeries in Mexico City.
The completion of manufacturing represents another significant milestone in Ocumetics' clinical development program and follows the Company's encouraging experience with its first group of human patients.
Preparing for Group Two Human Clinical Surgeries
With manufacturing of the next generation Ocumetics Lenses now completed, Ocumetics is preparing for its upcoming Group Two human clinical surgeries in Mexico City. The clinical lenses will be shipped from Germany to Mexico City in early September. Patient recruiting will commence shortly.
The Group Two surgeries will provide the Company with an opportunity to evaluate the next generation Ocumetics Lens design in human patients and generate additional clinical data as Ocumetics progresses its development program.
Novel Next Generation Lens Technology
The next generation Ocumetics Lens incorporates significant design and engineering advancements developed through the Company's ongoing research and development program. According to Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics, the latest lens design represents a significant evolution of the Company's technology.
"We are extremely excited to have completed the manufacturing of our next-generation innovative accommodating intraocular lens," said Burns. "This is a very novel lens design, and as a result of the advancements incorporated into this generation of the lens, Ocumetics has determined a new provisional patent filing is appropriate to protect the intellectual property associated with this innovation."
Burns added, "The fact that we are continuing to innovate at this stage of our development is extremely encouraging. We are not simply repeating what we have done before. We are continuing to refine, improve and advance the technology as we learn from our clinical experience."
The redesigned solid state accommodating intraocular lens incorporates significant advancements intended to improve manufacturability, surgical handling, long-term reliability and accommodative performance while simplifying future commercial production.
Expected benefits of the redesigned Ocumetics Lens include:
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Enhanced accommodative performance.
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Simplified lens architecture with one-piece design.
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Improved manufacturing consistency.
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Elimination of internal interface materials. No air, water or oil.
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Optimized surgical implantation characteristics.
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Improved compatibility with the redesigned lens delivery system.
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Greater scalability for commercial manufacturing.
Group One Twelve-Month Visits
The Company has also reached the twelve-month follow-up milestone for its Group One patients, an important point in the ongoing evaluation of the Ocumetics Lens. Group One patients are in the process of completing their twelve-month post-operative visits.
Congratulations to Ocumetics' R&D Teams
Mr. Burns also recognized the Company's research, development and manufacturing teams for their work in bringing the next generation Ocumetics Lens from design through completed manufacturing.
"I want to congratulate the entire R&D team in Monterrey, Mexico and our manufacturing and engineering partners in Erlangen, Germany for an outstanding job," said Dean Burns, CEO. "This has been a tremendous team effort, and I want to particularly recognize Dr. Garth Webb, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Ocumetics, for his leadership of the scientific and technological development of the Ocumetics Lens."
"Taking an innovative medical device from concept, through engineering and manufacturing, and ultimately into human clinical evaluation is an enormous undertaking," Mr. Burns continued. "The dedication and collaboration between our teams in Mexico and Germany has been exceptional. I am extremely proud of what this team has accomplished."
"We are excited about where this program is going," Burns said. "We have an important combination of events ahead of us including completing the 12-month follow-up visits of our Group One patients, introducing our next generation Ocumetics Lens into Group Two, and continuing to build the clinical evidence necessary to advance the program. Every one of these milestones moves us another step closer to our ultimate objective: bringing a fundamentally different approach to vision correction to patients around the world."
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
dave.burwell@ocumetics.com
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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