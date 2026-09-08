Ocumetics Announces Initiation of Patient Recruitment for Upcoming Group Two Human Clinical Surgeries

Ocumetics Announces Initiation of Patient Recruitment for Upcoming Group Two Human Clinical Surgeries

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.
 

Key Highlights

  • Group Two clinical study underway - Patient recruitment has begun in Mexico City, with surgeries targeted for Fall 2026.  

  • Moving beyond safety - The Group Two study will evaluate the Ocumetics Lens for safety plus near-and distance-vision performance.  

  • Next-generation technology - Patients will receive the latest-generation Ocumetics Lens implanted with an enhanced delivery system.  

  • 12-month data milestone approaching - Group One patients are reaching their 12-month follow-ups, providing longer-term clinical data.  

  • Positive Group One experience - The first group clinical outcomes met and exceeded the Company's expectations and provided important information on the Lens's safety, performance and handling.  

Calgary, AlbertaTheNewswire - September 8, 2026 -  Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is pleased to announce that its clinical facility in Mexico City has initiated the patient recruitment process for Group Two of the Company's ongoing human clinical study of its next-generation accommodating intraocular lens (the "Ocumetics Lens").

Following the encouraging clinical experience and positive results observed in Group One patients, the Company is now preparing to advance to the next group of patients. Unlike Group One, which focused solely on safety, the primary and secondary purposes of the Group Two surgeries are to study the safety, distance, and near vision performance of the new Ocumetics accommodating intraocular lens.

The Mexico City clinical facility, which successfully performed Group One surgeries in Fall 2025, has begun the process of identifying and recruiting eligible patients in preparation for the upcoming Fall 2026 surgeries.

Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics, said: "We are extremely excited to begin the process of moving into our larger Group Two study. Commencement of this study represents another important milestone in the continued clinical development of the Ocumetics Lens. Recruiting will be completed soon and we will schedule surgical dates shortly thereafter."

Group Two patients will receive Ocumetics' next-generation accommodating intraocular lens, incorporating the Company's latest design advancements. The Ocumetics Lens will be delivered using the Company's enhanced lens delivery system.

"We are particularly excited to reach the 12-month milestone for our Group One patients, which will provide an important body of longer-term clinical data as we continue to advance the Ocumetics Lens," said Dean Burns. "At the same time, the Group Two study represents an important step forward as we introduce our next-generation Ocumetics Lens together with our next-generation lens delivery system. This combination represents the continued evolution of our technology and our commitment to developing a truly differentiated solution for patients seeking improved vision across a broader range of distances."

The Company's Group One clinical outcomes met and exceeded the Company's expectations regarding the safety, performance and handling of the Ocumetics Lens. Patients have continued to be followed as part of the Company's ongoing clinical evaluation. Twelve-month follow-up visits, representing an important study milestone, are in progress.

About Ocumetics

 

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients.  Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.

 

Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.  It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

 

David Burwell

Director, Investor Relations        

dave.burwell@ocumetics.com

(403) 410-7907

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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