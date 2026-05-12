Ocumetics Accelerates Toward Group Two First-In-Human Study with Manufacturing Launch of Optimized Accommodating Lens

(TheNewswire)
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Precision molds received for manufacturing of new optimized accommodating intraocular lenses
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Production and testing of next-generation lenses now underway
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New lens design incorporates insights from Group One First-in-Human study
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Group Two preclinical surgeries targeted for early Q3 2026
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FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) preparation advancing
Calgary, Canada – TheNewswire - May 12, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a developer of advanced vision restoration technologies, is pleased to announce a major development milestone in its accommodating intraocular lens program with the receipt of precision manufacturing molds and the launch of production and testing for its newly optimized accommodating intraocular lens ("Ocumetics Lens").
The milestone represents a significant transition from early clinical validation to refined product execution as Ocumetics advances toward expanded clinical studies and regulatory submissions.
The newly optimized Ocumetics Lens incorporates valuable surgical feedback, engineering refinements, and patient outcome data collected during the Company's Group One First-in-Human study. These enhancements are designed to improve lens performance, manufacturing consistency, and long-term reliability.
A key advancement in the optimized lens architecture is the elimination of dependency on fluid optical media such as air, water, or oil. By simplifying the lens design, Ocumetics believes it can achieve greater predictability of lens movement within the eye, improved mechanical durability, and a more scalable, high-yield manufacturing process.
The Ocumetics Lens is being developed to restore dynamic focusing ability by working in harmony with the eye's natural muscle movements, potentially allowing patients to achieve clear vision at multiple distances without glasses or contact lenses.
Development of the optimized lens was led by Chief Scientist Dr. Garth Webb in collaboration with Ocumetics' international engineering and manufacturing teams.
"I couldn't be more impressed with the speed, skill, and innovation demonstrated by our scientific and engineering teams," said Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "The data and experience gained from our Group One First-in-Human study have directly shaped our optimized lens design. With manufacturing now underway and a significantly simplified lens architecture, we believe we can accelerate development timelines while improving reliability and scalability."
Ocumetics has initiated initial production runs alongside comprehensive validation testing focused on optical performance, mechanical movement, durability, and long-term functionality.
These activities are expected to support upcoming Group Two preclinical surgeries planned for early Q3 2026.
The Company continues to advance toward key regulatory milestones, including preparation for its planned Investigational Device Exemption ("IDE") submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
dave.burwell@ocumetics.com
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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