Gold Moving "Relentlessly Up," Generalist Rotation Starting — OceanaGold's Gerard Bond

Gerard Bond, president and CEO of OceanaGold (TSX:OGC,OTCQX:OCANF), shares recent company highlights and discusses gold's strong 2025 performance.

In his view, the yellow metal's key drivers are de-dollarization, stagflation concerns, central bank buying and geopolitical uncertainty, all of which look set to continue next year.

