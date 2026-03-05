NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 5th
- Equities are trading choppily Thursday morning as the Iran conflict enters its sixth day, with investors reducing risk exposure and oil prices climbing on renewed energy‑market disruptions.
- RSM U.S. Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas and AAA Spokesperson Aixa Diaz will join NYSE Live this morning to speak to the impact of rising oil prices.
- Next-Gen space station developer Vast has raised $500 million in fresh funding to accelerate production of its Haven space stations.
- The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation will ring the Closing Bell to recognize distinguished acts of military valor.
Opening Bell
Pentair (NYSE: PNR) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing
Closing Bell
The NYSE welcomes the Congressional Medal of Honor Society
Learn more about Vast's recent funding: https://www.vastspace.com/updates/vast-secures-500m-in-funding-to-accelerate-production-of-haven-space-stations
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-vast-raises-500-million-to-boost-its-haven-space-stations-302705399.html
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange