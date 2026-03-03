NYSE Content Update: Sunbelt Rentals Marks NYSE Listing with Opening Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 3rd

  • Equities are sharply lower early Tuesday as the war in Iran intensifies, pushing Brent crude oil to $85 a barrel for the first time since July 2024.
  • Sunbelt Rentals (NYSE: SUNB) will ring the Opening Bell after making its trading debut March 2nd.
  • Gurpreet Oberoi, VP and Global Head of Institutional for Kraken, will join NYSE Love to discuss the crypto trading platform's partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE).
  • U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) will join NYSE Live to outline the bipartisan SCAM Act, legislation aimed at cracking down on online scam advertisements.  

Opening Bell
Sunbelt Rentals (NYSE: SUNB) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
MvVO Art celebrates Women's History Month

