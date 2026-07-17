NYSE Content Update: AdvanCell Raises $315 Million to Fight Prostate Cancer

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 17th

  • Equities are lower as investors parse through fresh earnings and monitor new activity in the Middle East.
  • NYSE Live will provide exclusive access to Standard Nuclear's executive remarks.
    • CEO Kurt Terrani will also join the program to explain why now was the perfect time to take the energy company public.
    • Shares of STDN began trading on Thursday.
  • AdvanCell CEO Philina Lee joins NYSE Live following the firm's $315 million funding round.
    • Startup is developing targeted alpha therapies for prostate cancer.
    • Company says it will be expanding its manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S.
  • Voyager Technologies discloses next steps after receiving a $298 million contract from NASA.
    • Firm will conduct pair of lunar landing missions following its acquisition of Astrobotic.
    • Chairman + CEO Dylan Taylor will join NYSE Live to discuss how the data will aid NASA's Artemis program.

Opening Bell
Standard Nuclear (NYSE: STDN) celebrates its recent Initial Public Offering

Closing Bell
UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) celebrates of National Mortgage Brokers Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Notre Dame Football at the NYSE on July 16.

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-advancell-raises-315-million-to-fight-prostate-cancer-302828547.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/17/c3546.html

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