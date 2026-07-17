Generation Uranium Announces CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV Delisting

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 17, 2026 TheNewswire Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") announces that the Company has applied for and received conditional approval to list the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). In connection with the proposed listing on the CSE (the "Listing"), the Company has applied to voluntarily delist the Shares from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Listing remains subject to a number of conditions, including the acceptance of the delisting application by the TSXV and final approval of the listing application from the CSE.
The Company has decided to delist from the TSXV and list on the CSE due to the lower fee structure of the CSE, which will allow the Company to focus the maximum amount of resources on exploration of its mining properties.
Subject to the satisfaction of the CSE's listing conditions and the approval of the TSXV, the Company expects that the Shares will be delisted from the TSXV effective at the close of trading on or around July 23, 2026 and will commence trading on the CSE at the opening of trading on or around July 24, 2026. The Company will issue a further news release to confirm the effective dates.
The Shares will be listed on the CSE under the symbol "GEN" and will continue to be quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "GENRF" and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "W85".
Update on Flow-Through Share Offering
In connection with the Company's proposed voluntary delisting from the TSXV and listing on the CSE, the Company will not complete its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 4,444,444 flow-through Shares at a price of $0.09 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $400,000 (the "Offering") while listed on the TSXV. The Company instead intends to complete the Offering, on the same terms as previously announced in its news releases dated July 3, 2026 and July 9, 2026, following the Listing. Closing of the Offering is subject to the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws and is conditional upon, among other things, completion of the Listing. There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed on the terms described or at all.
All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and to a concurrent four-month hold imposed under the policies of the CSE.
About Generation Uranium
Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high quality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is located in Nunavut's Angilak district, one of Canada's most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps. Historic work has reported with historic results surface samples up to 9.8% U₃O₈ and 1.0 m at 0.224% U₃O₈ from 25.5 m in drillhole BOG-8-80.
With a growing portfolio of high priority targets in a well understood uranium district, Generation Uranium is well positioned to make discoveries that contribute meaningfully to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, including the information in the "About Generation Uranium" section above, has been reviewed and approved by Michael Collins, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Generation Uranium, a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For Further Information
Michael Collins, P.Geo., CEO
+1 (778) 819-7881
admin@generationuranium.com
Roger Leschuk, VP Corporate Development
rleschuk@generationuranium.com
+1 (604) 720-4544
Cautionary Statement Regarding Historic Results
The historic exploration results disclosed in this news release, including surface samples and drill intersection results from the Yath Project, are derived from assessment reports detailing historic work conducted by various exploration companies active on the project, primarily between 1980 and 2013. Mr. Collins, as qualified person, has not verified the historic data disclosed in this news release and such results should not be relied on.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed voluntary delisting of the Shares from the TSXV, the proposed listing of the Shares on the CSE, the anticipated timing and effective dates of the delisting and the listing and the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the completion of the Offering, including the anticipated timing, size and terms thereof and the conditions to closing, as well as statements regarding the Company's projects, plans and objectives.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the required final approvals of the TSXV and the CSE are not obtained or are delayed; that the conditions to the CSE listing are not satisfied; that the Offering will close on the terms and timing described; and general market conditions. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.
Neither the CSE, TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV and CSE have neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.
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