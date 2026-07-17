After Expected Business Combination of Gold Resource and Goldgroup Mining, Combined Company Will Be Ineligible for Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor Index Due to National Eligibility Requirements

After Expected Business Combination of Gold Resource and Goldgroup Mining, Combined Company Will Be Ineligible for Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor Index Due to National Eligibility Requirements

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company," "we," "our," or "GRC") announced that it has received notification from the FTSE Russell that following the Company's previously announced merger (the "Merger") with Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup"), the combined company will not be eligible for inclusion in the Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor Index beginning on July 20, 2026, as Goldgroup does not meet FTSE Russell's nationality eligibility requirements within the Russell Index family, apparently based on Goldgroup's Canadian home country indicators. Previously, GRC had been added to certain Russell Indexes effective after the market close on June 26, 2026 in connection with the annual and semi-annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution. Subject to obtaining all required approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of all required closing conditions for the Merger, the Merger is expected to be consummated after the market close on July 17, 2026.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the Company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit the Company's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking words such as "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the eligibility of the Company for the Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor Index and the expected closing of the Merger. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Additional risks related to the Company may be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the SEC by the Company, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, which are available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov .

Allen Palmiere
Chief Executive Officer
Gold Resource Corporation
720-459-3854
Allen.Palmiere@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com

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Gold Producer in Mexico Paying Gold and Silver Dividends

Gold Producer in Mexico Paying Gold and Silver Dividends Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Announces Shareholder Approval of Arrangement with Gold Resource Corporation and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Goldgroup Announces Shareholder Approval of Arrangement with Gold Resource Corporation and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval by shareholders of the Company of the Arrangement (as defined below) with Gold Resource Corporation and other matters at the Company's Annual General and... Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Shareholders Approve Merger at Special Meeting

Gold Resource Corporation Shareholders Approve Merger at Special Meeting

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company," "we," "our," or "GRC") today announced that, at the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders held this morning, our shareholders approved the previously announced Arrangement Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated January 25, 2026 and... Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Special Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Strategic Merger With Goldgroup Mining

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Special Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Strategic Merger With Goldgroup Mining

With Proxy Materials Officially Being Mailed, the Board Urges Shareholders to Vote "FOR" the Milestone Deal That Will Combine Core Assets and Drive Long-Term Shareholder Value Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company," "we," "our," or "GRC") today announced updates regarding... Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Special Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Strategic Merger With Goldgroup Mining

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Special Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Strategic Merger With Goldgroup Mining

With Proxy Materials Officially Being Mailed, the Board Urges Shareholders to Vote "FOR" the Milestone Deal That Will Combine Core Assets and Drive Long-Term Shareholder Value Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company," "we," "our," or "GRC") today announced updates regarding... Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Gold Resource Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the first quarter production results from its Don David Gold Mine. During the quarter, the Company's production included sales of 374,232 ounces of silver, 1,548 ounces of gold, and a total gold equivalent... Keep Reading...

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