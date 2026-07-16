Miivo to Participate in CEM's 100th Capital Event, Presented in Partnership with TMX Group

Miivo to Participate in CEM's 100th Capital Event, Presented in Partnership with TMX Group

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the TSX Venture Growth Capital Event, hosted by CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) in partnership with TMX Group, taking place July 17-19, 2026 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Marking CEM's 100th Capital Event, the invitation-only conference celebrates more than 16 years of connecting growth-stage companies with active investors across North America. The event brings together a select group of TSX and TSX Venture-listed issuers and a curated audience of institutional investors, portfolio managers, family offices, investment advisors, accredited investors, and high-net-worth individuals through CEM's signature format of pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings.

Throughout the event, Miivo will meet directly with investors to share its investment thesis, discuss recent developments, and strengthen relationships within the North American investment community.

Recent developments include the launch of Miivo's fully automated AI lead generation product, the acquisition of Tandem Partners, which expands the Company's base of recurring revenue customers and distribution channels, and the Company's rebranding to Miivo AI Inc., further aligning its corporate identity with its long-term AI strategy.

For more information on the TSX Venture Growth Capital Event, please visit www.cem.ca.

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) is transforming how small and medium-sized enterprises access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at company scale. The Company's AI-powered platform empowers businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI software market for business intelligence and operational optimization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivo.ai
Website: www.miivo.ai

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) connects small-cap companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. With over 15 years of capital events and a trusted investor network, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

In addition to its core convening business, CEM provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partner's Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

For more information, visit cem.ca.
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's participation in the TSX Venture Growth Capital Event, the anticipated timing of the event, the Company's meetings with investors, and the expected benefits of participating in the event.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes these assumptions and expectations are reasonable, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305406

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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