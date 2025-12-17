The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 17th
- U.S. equities are modestly higher as Wall Street digests delayed economic reports from the government shutdown. Non-farm payrolls showed a cooling labor market, but not enough to spark expectations of a rate cut before the Fed's Jan. 28 decision.
- Tax advisory firm Andersen rings the opening bell after raising $176M at $16/share (NYSE: ANDG). Watch NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET on the NYSE TV app for CEO Mark Vorsatz's remarks and an exclusive trading floor interview.
- The TOV ETF team rings the closing bell ahead of a Menorah lighting ceremony. TOV invests through a "Jewish lens" and has ties to the ADL. Catch Taking Stock at 4 p.m. ET on LinkedIn featuring ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.
Opening Bell
Andersen Group (NYSE: ANDG) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
The ADL and JLens Network celebrate the first Jewish advocacy ETF, TOV
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--tax-firm-andersen-raises-176-million-in-nyse-ipo-302644744.html
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/17/c0262.html