NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE Data Show Home Affordability at Nearly Three-Year High

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 8th

  • Wall Street awaits the final interest rate decision of the year, with the Fed widely expected to cut borrowing costs by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday at 2:00 PM ET, followed by Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 PM focusing on the 2026 rate outlook.
  • The S&P 500 has climbed close to a record high, closing 0.7% below its all-time peak on Friday and marking its second consecutive week of gains, driven by strengthened rate-cut bets.
  • ICE's Mortgage Monitor shows home affordability at a nearly three-year high, with mortgage refinancing activity rising as homeowners seek to lower monthly payments.

Opening Bell
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) celebrates customers and investments in American manufacturing

Closing Bell
Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) celebrates 100 years of being listed on the NYSE

