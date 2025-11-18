NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Berkshire Hathaway Makes $4.3 Billion Tech Investment

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 18th
- The Dow dropped over 1% and the S&P 500 nearly 1%, weighed down by a 2% decline in Nvidia as uncertainty around the AI trade grows.
- NYSE-listed Home Depot posted results this morning and NYSE-listed Target reports Wednesday. Fed minutes from October meeting release Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, with rate-cut odds now near 45%, down from 95% a month ago.
- September non-farm payrolls due Thursday as government catches up on delayed reports. NYSE-listed Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $4.3B stake in Alphabet, sending shares up more than 3%.
Opening Bell
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) celebrates its 5-year listing anniversary
Closing Bell
South Bow (NYSE: SOBO) celebrates their vision for growth and commitment to creating long-term value
