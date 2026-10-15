Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Third Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release third quarter 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, November 4. Nutrien will host a conference call to discuss its results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 5.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-800-990-2777 or 1-416-855-9085 and using conference ID: 56723. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's Investor Events page.

A recording of the call will be available after its completion and can be accessed at www.nutrien.com/news/events . The webcast link will be live for 12 months following the call.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Contact
Jeff Holzman
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
(306) 933 8545 – investors@nutrien.com

Media Contact
Simon Scott
Vice President, Global Communications
(403) 225 7213 – media@nutrien.com

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NTR:CCtsx:ntrnyse:ntrpotash investing
NTR:CC
The Conversation (0)

Nutrien

None Keep Reading...
Aerial view of a cargo ship with colorful containers in vibrant blue ocean.

First Belarusian Potash Shipment in Four Years Headed to US

A first shipment of Belarusian potash to the US in four years is expected to arrive in New Orleans this month, putting a 30,000-metric-ton cargo at the centre of President Donald Trump’s push to challenge Canada’s dominance of the US potash market.The shipment left Russia’s Bronka port outside... Keep Reading...

Gensource Potash

Gensource Potash is a Canada-based company focused on developing resource opportunities with a specific focus on potash development. The company owns an interest in the Vanguard area project located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's main asset, the Tugaske potash project in the Vanguard... Keep Reading...
Tractor spreading potash fertilizer on field at farm.

5 Canadian Potash Stocks

The global potash market is dominated by Canada, the world's leading potash producing country. In 2025, Canada produced 15 million metric tons of potash, nearly one third of the global output of 49 million metric tons.The potash supply chain has faced difficulties in the past few years,... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spelling "TARIFFS" with a U.S. flag are placed over a map of Canada.

Could Potash Become Part of Canada-US Negotiations?

Canada-US trade tensions have reached a new flashpoint, with Washington imposing a 50 percent tariff on C$28 billion in Canadian goods after trade talks collapsed on August 21. Ottawa is set to respond with matching tariffs on US imports September 8, raising a bigger question for one of Canada’s... Keep Reading...
Saskatchewan on map.

Western Potash Forced into Insolvency Amid Canada-US Potash Trade Debate

Senior secured lender Appian Capital Advisory has forced Western Potash, a subsidiary of Western Resources (TSX:WRX), into court-supervised insolvency proceedings after the developer defaulted on more than US$108.2 million in debt, placing its stalled Saskatchewan mining asset on the block.An... Keep Reading...
Aerial view of Mosaic's Belle Plaine potash mine in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

The potash sector was largely in balance in 2025, leading to stable supply and predictable prices.While the market stabilized in the first half of 2024, lower cost inputs for potash production and improved crop production placed downward pressure on potash prices in the second half of the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Opens the Market

Lexaria Announces Results From Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Lexaria Announces Results from Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Freegold drills 1.24 g/t Au over 213m including 21m of 5.77 g/t Au at Golden Summit

Related News

gold investing

SSR Mining Expands Nevada Footprint With Roxmore Purchase

gold investing

OneGold Launches Card to Spend Gold, Silver Anywhere

oil and gas investing

Oil Hits US$104 After Aramco HQ Hit, Hormuz Ship Sunk

base metals investing

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Opens the Market

precious metals investing

Freegold drills 1.24 g/t Au over 213m including 21m of 5.77 g/t Au at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Completes Strategic Investment in Luca Mining

base metals investing

CoTec and Battery Mineral Resources Enter Strategic Partnership to Unlock Additional Copper Production and Growth Opportunities at Punitaqui