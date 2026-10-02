Nuix Takes to Sibos 2026 to help Financial Institutions Turn Complex Data into Financial Crime Intelligence

Nuix, a global leader in investigative analytics and intelligence software, was at Sibos 2026 in Miami, where the company showcased how its Nuix Neo platform helps financial institutions uncover financial crime, build evidence, defensibly support prosecution and enable justice from within complex, unstructured data.
Up to 90% of enterprise data is unstructured, including emails, documents, chat, counterparty data, transaction records, case files, and voice, that conventional systems cannot read, meaning critical risk signals could be missed. While the financial services industry continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), Nuix is drawing attention to a more fundamental challenge: ensuring the data underpinning those investments is complete, accessible, reliable and connected.
"AI is only as good as the data beneath it, and in complex financial crime investigations seeing and connecting all evidence is critical," said Chris Stephenson, Head of Industry Advocacy at Nuix.
Nuix Neo is an integrated, AI-enabled, unstructured data intelligence platform with a patented data processing engine that can extract information from complex data, processing over 1,000 file types with forensic precision, at a binary level. Deterministic natural language processing classifies and risk scores the data, while the platform's semantic search capabilities surface relevant documents based on meaning and context, across languages. Each step in the workflow seamlessly filters, minimizes, curates and prioritizes the data to reduce manual data review and optimize investigative outcomes. Every action is recorded at the point of processing rather than reconstructed afterwards, so an institution can show a regulator, a Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) or a court how a conclusion was reached.
Nuix has integrated decision intelligence and graph analytics capabilities from its acquisition of Linkurious, into Nuix Neo to help financial crime teams visualize relationships across accounts, people, organizations and transactions. This allows analysts to explore how those entities are connected and identify sophisticated patterns across complex networks at scale.
"Financial crime teams are not short of alerts; they are short of certainty. When data is fragmented, unstructured, and complex, the work becomes piecing it together with the wider context to build a full picture. We do that part, so the team's hours go to the risk that matters and the decision is explainable and defensible end to end," said Stephenson.
"Once you can see the network, you can investigate the risk in context," said Stephenson. "With Nuix Neo analysts can follow a counterparty across accounts, jurisdictions and years of transaction history, and then show a regulator exactly how they got there."
Financial crime compliance teams can investigate the counterparty relationships, transaction patterns and connections that can be difficult to identify through traditional tabular analysis. They can analyze multi-hop relationships, overlay external enrichment sources and corporate registries to uncover sophisticated criminal schemes. Analysts can triage with confidence, and years of historical transaction data can be reprocessed to surface patterns earlier models missed.
Explainable, Defensible AI
Nuix Neo's responsible AI architecture incorporates deterministic scoring to drive explainable, auditable, and defensible outcomes. Organizations can also connect their own approved large language models with Nuix Neo's BYO-AI capability, maintaining data sovereignty and audit trails. As with any Gen AI capability, outputs remain probabilistic and must be verified against source material and are intended to support, not replace, the judgment of qualified investigators, analysts, reviewers, and legal professionals.
About Nuix
Nuix is a leading provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, that empowers customers to be a force for good by finding truth in the digital world. We help customers collect, process and review large amounts of structured and unstructured data, making it searchable and actionable at scale and speed, with forensic accuracy.
For further information, please visit nuix.com
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SOURCE Nuix