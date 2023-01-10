VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Barrick will release its 2022 Q4 and full year results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.  President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST 16:00 UTC, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call.  Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 and full year 2022 on January 17, 2023.

  • Release of Q4 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    January 17, 7:00 EST / 12:00 UTC

Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q4 Results release
    February 15, 6:00 EST / 11:00 UTC

  • Q4 Results live presentation and webinar
    February 15, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar

  • Conference call linked to webinar
    February 15, 11:00EST / 16:00UTC

    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 9705.

The Q4 2022 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Franco-Nevada Provides Additional Update on Cobre Panama

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) has been advised by its partner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum ") that engagement between First Quantum, Minera Panama, S.A. (" MPSA "), the operator of Cobre Panama, and the Government of Panama (the " Government ") continues regarding the long-term future of the Cobre Panama mine. First Quantum remains ready to reach an agreement that is fair and equitable to both First Quantum and the Government.

As previously announced by First Quantum, MPSA is working through a number of steps to address the resolution from the National Directorate of Mineral Resources of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries requiring MPSA to suspend commercial operations at Cobre Panama. MPSA will deliver a plan to put the mine under "care and maintenance" to the Government, for review and response. At this time, the timing and impact of any care and maintenance regime enacted by the Ministry remain uncertain. First Quantum reported that in the interim, operations at Cobre Panama continue as normal, with no disruption to production as yet.

black piggy bank with coins

5 Experts Share Best 2023 Tips for Resource Investors

2022 is over, and the Investing News Network is looking forward to 2023.

To kick off the new year, I asked five experts to share their best tips for resource investors over the next 12 months.

Read on to find out what they had to say.

Gold79 Mines President and CEO Derek Macpherson

Gold79 Mines Sees Multimillion Ounce Gold Potential at Gold Chain Project

Gold79 Mines sees multi-million-ounce potential at Gold Chain project in Arizonayoutu.be

B2Gold Reports Two Fatalities from Off-Site Incident in Mali

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") deeply regrets to report that two B2Gold employees have passed away as a result of injuries sustained in an off-site robbery incident in Mali earlier today. All reports have identified this tragic event as the result of a robbery incident and not related to any terrorist activity.

A local bus contractor, traveling under gendarme escort, transporting B2Gold employees from the Fekola Mine to Bamako was involved in an incident when it encountered an ongoing armed robbery approximately 75 kilometers west of Bamako. Security forces accompanying the bus transport supported the safety of B2Gold personnel, but unfortunately the incident resulted in the death of two employees. Initial reports indicate all other employees on the bus have been safely accounted for and are being transported to Bamako for assistance.

dry landscape with cattle grazing and mountains in the background

Golden Opportunity for Mining in Southern Mali

As the fourth largestgoldproducer in Africa, Mali is home to over 350 artisanal gold-mining sites alongside multiple corporate mining projects. More than 2 million people in the country depend on gold mining, with the precious metal accounting for 80 percent of Mali's exports in 2021 and 10 percent of the country's GDP.

Gold mining in Mali has allowed the country to establish itself on the international stage, exporting several billion ounces of gold each year. Yet this alone is not what makes Mali such a promising investment target. It's the fact that the vast majority of Mali is unexplored — and there is every indication that the country is home to mineral riches just waiting to be discovered.

Even Southern Mali, home to most of the country's mining operations, is largely underexplored. The 2019 discovery of a billion dollar gold belt in the region could jumpstart a series of international acquisitions and exploration projects. Already a hotbed of mining development, Mali now has the potential to become one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions.

Yamana Announces Filing and Public Availability of Management Information Circular in Connection With the Proposed Arrangement With Agnico Eagle and Pan American

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the management information circular (the "Information Circular") and related meeting and proxy materials in connection with the special meeting of shareholders (the "Yamana Meeting") scheduled to be held on January 31, 2023 has been filed and made publicly available. The purpose of the Yamana Meeting is to seek approval for the previously announced arrangement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") and Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American") involving the acquisition by Pan American of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle, all by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act .

