Knight Therapeutics Inc. a leading pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call. Date : Thursday, March 24, 2022 Time : 8:30 a.m. ET Telephone ...

GUD:CA