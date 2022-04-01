Cleantech Investing News

Highlights $7.6 Million in Potential Annual Revenue Per Facility $4.9 Million in Potential Annual Gross Profit Per Facility $4.0 Million in Potential Annual EBITDA Per Facility Margin) Excludes Any Potential Carbon Credit Revenue or Sustainability "Green" Premium Numerous Potential Upside Opportunities Have Been Identified Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the results from its internal ...

Highlights

  • $7.6 Million in Potential Annual Revenue Per Facility (1)
  • $4.9 Million in Potential Annual Gross Profit Per Facility (65% Gross Margin) (1)
  • $4.0 Million in Potential Annual EBITDA (2) Per Facility (52% EBITDA (2) Margin) (1)
  • Excludes Any Potential Carbon Credit Revenue or Sustainability "Green" Premium
  • Numerous Potential Upside Opportunities Have Been Identified

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its internal management-prepared economic analysis for its planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta ("Calgary Empower Facility"). As part of the recently released independent front-end engineering design ("FEED") study prepared by BBA Engineering Ltd. which provided a pre-feasibility level capital estimate for the planned Calgary Empower Facility, the Company completed a detailed internal financial analysis of the planned Calgary Empower Facility. The Company sensitized a broad range of both operational and financial assumptions to ultimately arrive on a conservative base case, which is provided here, as well as identify certain variables to provide potential upside. The results and major assumptions are provided below. All currencies quoted within this press release are in Canadian dollars.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO and Director of Northstar stated, "For a sustainable, environmental, social and governance-focused business to succeed, we believe it needs the following: Step 1) a technology that works; Step 2) the ability to scale up that technology; and Step 3) a clear and profitable commercialization strategy. Our steady state production of specification products at our Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, B.C. demonstrates Step 1 and we believe our announcement of the successful completion of our FEED study means we are on a clear pathway to Step 2. Our detailed analysis of the potential financial returns for our facilities, described below, hopes to convey to stakeholders that Step 3 is achievable."

Mr. Mills continued, "While these results are exciting for our Company, we believe a clear pathway to further upside may be available. Our internal financial analysis underpins the triple bottom-line potential of our technology, creating potential profit while benefiting our stakeholders, including shareholders, employees and the communities where we operate, and creating a positive impact on the environment. In the City of Calgary , we have the ability to not only divert approximately 30,000 to 50,000 tonnes of asphalt shingles per facility from the municipal landfill, but also potentially deliver an approximate annual EBITDA (2) of $4 Million . Not only can we help provide major municipalities across Canada and the United States with a unique circular economy and modular solution for reprocessing single-use asphalt shingles, but we hope that we can increase shareholder value and provide additional benefits to our various stakeholders."

Key Operational Assumptions:

  • Total Hourly Processing Tonnage: 15 tonnes per hour
  • Total Daily Processing Tonnage: 150 tonnes per day
  • Total Annual Processing Tonnage: 34,200 tonnes per year
  • Operational Assumptions:
    • 10 hours per day (1 shift)
    • 20 days per month (5 days per week)
    • 95% operational capacity (maximum)
    • 95% yield for liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate
  • Asphalt Shingle Product Composition:
    • 25% liquid asphalt
    • 25% fiber
    • 50% aggregate

Key Financial Metrics:

Category

Metric ($/tonne)

Notes:

Revenue

$222 / tonne

Average revenue generated by Tipping
Fees, Asphalt, Fiber and Aggregate sales

COGS

$79 / tonne




Utilities: $33 / tonne



Staff & Labour: $30 / tonne



Other: $16 / tonne

Gross Profit

$143 / tonne


Facility Operating Overhead

$27 / tonne

Includes lease, salaried staff and plant
operating overheads

EBITDA (2)

$116 / tonne


Key Additional Financial Considerations

  • Initial Capex: $11.7 million (based on FEED study)
  • Carbon Credit Revenue: Nil

Management's View on Potential Upside of Project Economics:

  1. Conservative Liquid Asphalt Price: As of February 2022 , the average market price of the Edmonton "Rack Rate" over the last four years since January 2018 is $715 per tonne. The Company therefore believes that its pricing assumptions are conservative relative to market prices. In addition, the current Company pricing assumptions do not include a potential impact of either locational or quality differential for Northstar's liquid asphalt.

  2. Potential 'Green Premium' Excluded From Pricing: The Company's liquid asphalt price does not factor in any potential green premium. The Company believes its liquid asphalt product has the potential to be North America's lowest carbon footprint asphalt and therefore could potentially command a premium to market prices.

  3. Operational Upside: The planned scale up facility is assumed to run 10 hours per day and 5 days a week. As a first step, the Company believes an extension of working days will allow facility operation of 24-28 days per month. In addition, on steady state operation of the first scale up facility, the Company will determine the operational potential to extend working hours each day beyond 10 hours of production. Both these elements, in turn, would potentially increase processing tonnage and further enhance project economics.

  4. Carbon Credit Revenue Excluded from Revenue Model: Carbon credits are not factored into the Company's revenue model. The Company assumes 0% of carbon credits are sold throughout the life of the project. Given the previously released results of the Company's independent life cycle assessment for the Empower Pilot Facility, the Company believes that it has the lowest carbon footprint of any asphalt in North America . The Company is currently undertaking a review of the range of potential carbon monetization options for the Company's facilities.

  5. Conservative Municipal Landfill Tipping Fee Revenue: The Company's revenue model assumes that the Company receives only 85% of its feedstock from landfill diversion, with the remaining 15% generating no tipping fee revenue. The model also assumes that the tipping fee pricing it receives will be at a discount to municipal landfill tipping fees and that tipping fees remain flat through term of the economics. Ultimately, the Company believes in time that it may be able to obtain revenue on all feedstock, decrease the discount on tipping fees and that overall tipping fees will be under pressure to increase, especially when diversion alternatives are available for hydrocarbon-based products.

  6. Conservative Operating Assumptions: The Company's revenue model factors a facility capacity of 95%, includes a 2-week shutdown period (excluded from the capacity figures) and a 95% yield per product. The performance objectives for each facility will be to improve on availability (capacity) and product yield, with measurement systems included in the recent FEED study design to ensure transparency of that performance.

For more information of the FEED study, please see the Company's news release dated March 31, 2022 filed under its profile on SEDAR .

Notes:

(1)

Based on anticipated first full operational year.

(2)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is a Non-GAAP financial measure and refers to earnings determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (finance costs) and income tax expense. EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives.

About Northstar
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale in the circular economy. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the steps necessary for an environmental, social and governance-focused business to succeed; any anticipated upside from the Company's management-prepared economic analysis and, in connection therewith, the Company's ability increase shareholder value and provide additional benefits to our various stakeholders; the Company's various pricing assumptions, processing tonnage quotes, operation hours, tax incentives or carbon credits, and other operation assumptions noted under the heading "Management's View on Potential Upside of Project Economics", as well as any other general statements regarding the perceived benefits of the Calgary Empower Facility and Northstar's technology. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company as well as those risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 and in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, also poses new risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

This news release also contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about the Company's expected revenues, cash flow, gross margins, and EBITDA (2) following the start of operations at its Calgary Empower Facility, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set out in the above paragraphs. The actual financial results of the Company accordingly may vary from the amounts set out herein and such variation may be material. Northstar and its management believe that the FOFI quotes herein has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this news release was made as of the date hereof and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Northstar's anticipated future business operations following the start of operations at its Calgary Empower Facility. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Overview

Asphalt shingles are the most popular roofing material in North America. This represents the 4th largest category of construction waste. It is estimated that over 13 million tons of asphalt roofing shingles are disposed of each year in the United States, contributing to already over-crowded landfills. As costs for waste disposal and landfills pile up, companies are increasingly looking for methods to offset their carbon footprint. Luckily, they say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Based on industry research, the Canadian and US markets for asphalt shingle recovery and repurposing are valued at US$1.35bn and US$7bn, respectively, according to a 2021 Global Markets Insights report. With the world shifting to more environmentally friendly solutions for waste reduction and recycling, investors could see significant upside by investing in emerging companies like Northstar where limited processing solutions exist for processing single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar aims to drive sustainable asphalt recovery to new innovative heights in the rapidly growing cleantech space.

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF, TSXV:ROOF.WT,OTCQB: ROOOF) is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. The Company has a fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia and a proprietary design process, which enables it for advancing expansion opportunities in the near future.

Northstar Clean Technologies Proprietary Process

Northstar is strongly positioned to potentially become a major innovative player in this particular niche of the clean technology space, having a binding off-take agreement for 100 percent of oil production with a strategic multi-national construction corporation. Northstar also has significant leverage with a first-mover advantage, as the first public company to repurpose asphalt shingles. Northstar’s mission is to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America, extracting 99 percent of the recovered components from single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Most importantly is the recovery of the liquid asphalt, which has seen its price soar to $820 per tonne in recent months, up from a low of $617 per tonne in late 2020. Pricing for liquid asphalt can be found here: http://www.onasphalt.org/mtopriceindex/index.html

At the Empower Facility, Northstar operates a proprietary design process and recovery capability for single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. Northstar’s major input and output revenue streams from tipping fees and three processed output products (liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate), respectively, demonstrate the potential of Northstar’s unique business model.

Empower Facility

2022 will be an exceptionally exciting year for Northstar Clean Technologies as it completes the final stages of ramping up into commercial production at the Empower Facility. In the first half of 2021, the Company already completed a $12.24 million financing and in July 2021, the Company completed its listing onto the TSX Venture Exchange. Northstar offers investors a near-term revenue opportunity with the expected production commencement of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, BC in Q1 2022.

With near-term revenue, a cashed up balance sheet and low expected capex on its first expansion facility, Northstar has a strong financial position, enabling the company to capitalize on expansion opportunities in both Canada and the United States in 2022 and beyond.

Northstar’s leadership team has a combined 280 years of experience across a strong team of industry professionals. Their operational and capital markets expertise primes the company for impressive economic growth and investment upside in a world rapidly shifting to clean technological solutions.

Northstar’s Company Highlights

  • Northstar Clean Technologies is an emerging clean technology company focused on providing single-use asphalt shingle material recovery solutions across North America. The company leverages strategic positioning in the green-friendly jurisdiction of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.
  • Northstar aims to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America.
  • The company’s business model includes a two-tier, input and output revenue stream that combines input revenue from tipping fees and output revenue from the sale of its three recovered components.
  • The company offers the perfect storm of market size and advanced positioning with an established off-take agreement with a major multi-national construction corporation.
  • Northstar Clean Technologies expects to commence commercial production of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Q1 2022. Success from this operation could fast-track development of its first expansion facility.
  • The company is led by industry professionals with proven track records of success and over 280 years of combined operational and capital markets experience.

Northstar’s Proprietary Solution

Technology

With the company’s proprietary Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology (BEST), Northstar Clean Technologies aims to keep asphalt shingles from becoming waste materials in landfills and repurposing discarded shingles to manufacture new marketable products.

Northstar Clean Tech Revenue Model

Facility

Northstar Clean Technologies operates its Empower Facility located in Delta, BC. Strategically located near Highway 17 and Highway 99, Empower is easily accessible for roofing and waste hauling companies throughout Metro Vancouver.

Northstar has a significant existing stockpile of asphalt shingle material ready for processing and the equipment and infrastructure needed to commence operations on site. The facility is well-equipped for its commercial production.

Expansion Facility 1

Northstar’s Management Team

James Currie - Executive Chairman

James Currie has over 40 years of experience as a registered professional engineer with senior management, engineering and operations experience. He was the former COO of TSX and NYSE-listed Equinox Gold, Pretium Resources and New Gold. Mr. Currie holds a B.Sc. Degree from Queen’s University in Mining Engineering. He was also the 2014 co-winner of AME BC’s prestigious EA Scholtz Award for Excellence in Mine Development at the New Afton mine.

Aidan Mills - CEO

Mr. Mills is a highly experienced executive with over 30 years of global experience. He spent 19 years with British Petroleum (BP) PLC, which included roles from his start as a graduate control engineer through project and maintenance engineering, corporate strategy, United Kingdom commercial gas and power development, and North American origination, to a role as a senior vice-president in Calgary with accountability for trading, asset and customer development and management. Mr. Mills then spent five years as vice-president, commodity marketing and supply, with Husky Energy in Calgary and two years as managing director with Goldman Sachs. Following a role as vice-president, downstream, for MEG, Mr. Mills was most recently chief commercial officer at the Friesen Group of Companies, a privately owned Calgary business. Mr. Mills is a chartered engineer (CEng) (United Kingdom), and he holds a bachelor of engineering in electrical and electronics engineering from Edinburgh University and a master of business administration with distinction from the Edinburgh Business School.

Neil Currie - Director

Mr. Currie has 15 years of experience. He is the CIO, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Capital Event Management (CEM) and CEM Capital ($10m+ in AUM). Incepted in 2010, CEM has organized 65 investment conferences to date that have been linked to over $1 billion in transactions. Mr. Currie orchestrated five go-public listings on the TSXV raising more than $60 million.

Gord Johnson - President & Director

Gord Johnson has over 25 years of experience in building, growing & managing companies. He served with Northstar since its inception in 2015. Mr. Johnson was also the former CEO of Save Energy Walls, Lodgeview Entertainment and Intrepid Security.

Gregg Sedun - Director

Gregg Sedun has nearly 40 years of experience. Former Partner at the Vancouver law firm Rand Edgar Sedun and specialized in the practice of corporate finance and securities law. Current President & CEO of Global Vision Capital Corp. Founding Director of Diamond Fields Resources (sold to Inco for $4.3 billion), Adastra Minerals (sold to First Quantum Minerals for $275 million) and founding shareholder of Peru Copper (sold to Chinalco for $875 million).

James Borkowski - Director

James Borkowski has 25 years of experience, serving in executive roles for several private and public companies, and has specialized in operations, product development and strategic communications for clients including 7-Eleven, Caesar’s Palace, Fairmont Hotels and Target. Former CEO of Stonepoint.

Terry Charles - COO

Terry Charles has over 30 years of experience as a manager of several companies in the transportation industry. He has served with Northstar since its inception in 2015 and was the former president of Gemaco.

Rosemary Pritchard - CFO

Ms. Rosemary Pritchard has joined Northstar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Pritchard intends to develop the Company's financial strategy and structure with a focus on non-dilutive funding and growth. As well as bringing deep financial expertise, she will also have accountability for the Company's human resources and information technology departments. Ms. Pritchard has 30 years of executive finance experience in a variety of industries. Her roles included 9 years in the construction industry in controllership and COO roles, 5 years in public practice at Grant Thornton LLP, 8 years as CFO of the national furniture retailer Urban Barn , a Vancouver -based company with over 50 locations and more than 650 employees.

Jim Bird - Technical Advisor

Jim Bird is a professional engineer with over 35 years of experience in the construction industry in Western Canada and internationally. He has held various positions such as CEO, executive VP, VP and director with several major corporations. Mr. Bird has experience in all aspects of management with expertise in product development, performance management and asphalt manufacturing.

Carson Sedun - Director of Capital Markets

Carson Sedun has ten years of industry and capital markets experience. He is the principal of Annapurna Advisors and a former investment banking associate with Canaccord Genuity and Dundee Capital Markets. Mr. Sedun holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, a B.Com from McGill University and a Graduate Certificate in Mining Engineering from UBC.

Kellie Johnston - Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Counsel

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

Northstar Secures Grant Funding from Alberta Innovates for Engineering Costs of Calgary Scale Up Facility

Northstar Secures Grant Funding from Alberta Innovates for Engineering Costs of Calgary Scale Up Facility

Non-dilutive funding will cover $200,000 of the estimated $675,000 engineering cost related to Northstar's planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta

The application to Alberta Innovates was Northstar's first of a broad range of government funding applications Northstar is progressing related to the Calgary scale up facility

[Video Enhanced] Northstar Clean Technologies Lines Up First Scale up Facilty in Oil Country

[Video Enhanced] Northstar Clean Technologies Lines Up First Scale up Facilty in Oil Country

(TheNewswire)

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. care of GlobalStockNews

VANCOUVER, BC March 22, 2022 TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) (OTC:ROOOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

The company has a fully constructed pilot facility in Delta, BC that initiated steady-state production in February 2022.

On March 17, 2022 ROOF's Board of Directors approved Calgary as the planned location for Northstar's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility.

The engineer and design work anticipates a modular 150–200 tonnes/day facility.


Click Image To View Full Size

With corporate offices for Shell, Husky, Exxon and Imperial Oil , Calgary is not an obvious location for a recycling project, but newly elected Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has pledged to make Calgary a greener city.

"Calgary City Council declared a Climate Emergency in November 2021," states the Calgary City Website , "directing the pace and scale of action to be accelerated".

"Calgary is the place to be for companies like Northstar that are driven to make an impact on the energy transition," states Brad Parry, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, "We are pleased Northstar has chosen Calgary to build its new planned facility that can help keep asphalt shingles out of landfills."

"Northstar's commitment to clean technology, community, and long-term solutions aligns with our economic strategy's focus on," added Parry.

Calgary Highlights:


Click Image To View Full Size

At 150-200/tonnes per day, the Calgary Empower Facility will have an estimated capacity about 250% higher than the existing Delta facility.

"Calgary is home to Canada's ‘energy transition' economy and we are excited to be a part of this movement," stated Northstar CEO Aidan Mills, who previously worked for British Petroleum.

"As I came out of the oil business, I along with other people believe that this industry needs to do things differently," Mills told GSN, "That's not to say that we need to switch off oil or stop driving conventional cars.  It's an energy transition. We definitely need to stop putting hydrocarbons into landfills".

Mills recently spoke with GSN about ROOF's business objectives.  The interview incorporates video footage shot at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta.

GSN asked Mills how Calgary roofers will be incentivized to bring the discarded asphalt shingles to Northstar's processing facility.

"We have five elements to that strategy," explained Mills, "Number one, we will have facilities that are close to the dump, ideally within 5 kilometres. Secondly, we're going to discount the price that they pay.  Thirdly, we will unload the shingles significantly faster than the municipal dump. Fourthly, we will have a food truck and give the drivers free coffee.  Fifthly, if the roofers can hit sustainability targets, we will further discount their tipping fees."


Click Image To View Full Size

"Demand for asphalt binder in North America is currently highest for interstate highways and roofing," states a Liquid Asphalt Research Report prepared by Kin Communications , "Shingles made from asphalt serve one purpose which is to be used for the roofing of structures."

"Because these shingles are petroleum based, they are not eco-friendly and their production wastes energy in addition to exacerbating the emission of greenhouse gases," continues the research report.

ROOF's business model anticipates four revenue streams:  1. Tipping Fees (paid by waste haulers and roofing contractors), 2.  Sale of Asphalt, 3. Sale of Fiber and 4. Sale of Aggregate.  The sale of carbon credits would add a 5 th revenue stream.

Before its IPO 9 months ago, ROOF raised $12.3 million . Since then the company began small batch production , engaged Wellington Dupont to liaise with governments, began modular design , proved carbon reduction , hired a Sustainability Officer and has initiated steady state production .

A green-light from the City of Calgary to build a 150–200 tonnes/day scale-up facility is another significant milestone.

Northstar is currently identifying a suitable leasing site in Calgary for its scale up facility.  An independent Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2022.

Full Disclaimer

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

Northstar Selects Calgary, Alberta as the Location for Expanded-Capacity Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Scale Up Facility

Northstar Selects Calgary, Alberta as the Location for Expanded-Capacity Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Scale Up Facility

Calgary : Canada's Energy Hub with Strong Government Incentives and Support to Ensure a Clean Energy Transition while Diverting Waste from Landfills

 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the selection of the City of Calgary, Alberta Canada as the planned location for the Company's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility (the "Calgary Empower Facility").

Northstar Validates High Quality Liquid Asphalt and Aggregate Through Positive Third-party Test Results

Northstar Validates High Quality Liquid Asphalt and Aggregate Through Positive Third-party Test Results

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ( "Northstar" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that as part of the Company's commitment to quality, it has received positive testing results from an independent third-party testing facility for two of its outputs, liquid asphalt and aggregate. After initiating steady state production, liquid asphalt and aggregate were produced through the reprocessing of single-use asphalt shingles currently stockpiled on-site at Northstar's fully constructed asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Delta, BC (the "Empower Pilot Facility" ). These independent third-party test results for liquid asphalt and aggregate confirm that these products meet the Company's end product specification objectives.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

The table below compares the test results for Northstar's liquid asphalt with common liquid asphalt specifications in Canada for the three major specification criteria for liquid asphalt:

  1. Softening point - the temperature at which the asphalt reaches a specific viscosity;
  2. Penetration - the hardness of the asphalt; and
  3. Flash point - the temperature at which vapours from the asphalt will ignite in the presence of a flame.

Table 1: Comparison


Standard

Northstar

Shingle Asphalt

Roofing
Type III

Roofing
Type IV

Road 80-
100

Softening Point (°C)

ASTM D36

110

88 - 113

85 – 96

99 -107

N/A

Penetration (dmm)
@ 25°C & 100g

ASTM D5

10

15

15 - 35

12 - 25

80 - 100

Flash Point (°C)

ASTM D92

239

N/A

260

260

230

1. The specifications listed above are not exhaustive for all asphalt specifications.
2. Any test requirement identified as N/A indicates that the test is not required for that product specification.

The Northstar specification analysis is as expected and designed and confirms that:

  • Northstar's liquid asphalt specification most closely resembles shingle liquid asphalt. Also as expected, given the weathering of the asphalt shingle feed, Northstar's liquid asphalt falls just outside of the penetration test results for shingle asphalt. Modification by shingle manufacturers to increase the penetration grade of liquid asphalt is a routine process and would be expected to involve minor blending operations of 0.5-2.0% rejuvenation product added to Northstar's liquid asphalt to meet full specification.

  • Northstar's liquid asphalt specification is also very close to that of Type III/IV bulk roofing liquid asphalt. Again, it is expected that minor blending operations of 2.0-5.0% rejuvenation product added to Northstar's liquid asphalt would be required to meet full specification.

  • Paving liquid asphalt has the highest specification requirements and is generally much softer than roofing and shingle liquid asphalt. As expected, Northstar's liquid asphalt will therefore be suitable for paving application by blending 5.0-10.0% of Northstar's liquid asphalt into virgin asphalt to meet full paving specification.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We have always believed that the outputs created through our proprietary bitumen extraction and separation technology ("BEST") design process were of high quality and now we have the independent test results to support this. Through commissioning and steady state production, we are now fully extracting liquid asphalt from asphalt shingles as designed and producing high quality end products, as expected. We believe this testing confirms that our two primary products will be able to re-enter the manufacturing process for asphalt shingles, creating a circular economy, and used in the hot-mix asphalt manufacturing process for road paving."

"Quality is a critical part of our business and independent third-party testing is an important element of that. The Company now has in-house testing capability to satisfy ourselves, and our customers, that we have exceptional products with stringent quality control procedures. Softening point, penetration, and flash point specification testing has become an integral part of our steady state production processes," continued Mr. Mills.

As outlined by the results above, Northstar believes its liquid asphalt can be used for:

  • Asphalt shingle production
  • Flat roofing type III / IV asphalt
  • Waterproofing applications
  • Hot-mix asphalt production
  • Asphaltic emulsions or cutback production
  • Chip seal or slurry seal asphalt

Testing Results for Aggregate:

Sieve Size

Passing Mean

Std Dev

5.000 mm

100%

0.0%

2.500 mm

96.9%

1.8%

1.250 mm

55.1%

4.5%

0.630 mm

12.9%

1.1%

0.315 mm

3.0%

0.2%

0.160 mm

0.9%

0.2%

0.080 mm

1.1%

0.2%

Moisture %

VOC %

Asphalt %

6.63%

0.00%

0.50%

Registered & Records Office

The Company also announces that it has moved its registered and records offices to the Company's location at 7046 Brown Street, Delta, BC V4G 1G8.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation that shingle manufacturers can increase the penetration grade of Northstar's liquid asphalt through minor blending operations of 0.5%-2.0% rejuvenation product, that they can meet bulk roofing specification through minor blending operations of 2.0%-5.0% and that Northstar's liquid asphalt would be suitable for paving application by blending 5.0%-10% of Northstar's liquid asphalt into virgin asphalt; its belief that these test results confirm that Northstar's two primary products can re-enter the manufacturing process for asphalt shingles and can be used in the hot-mix asphalt manufacturing process, as well as Northstar's belief that its liquid asphalt can be used for the applications specified in the news release.  Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-validates-high-quality-liquid-asphalt-and-aggregate-through-positive-third-party-test-results-301494980.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c3326.html

Northstar Clean Technologies Validates Technology that Converts Used Shingles to "Green Asphalt"

Northstar Clean Technologies Validates Technology that Converts Used Shingles to "Green Asphalt"

(TheNewswire)

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. care of GlobalStockNews

February 22, 2022 - TheNewswire - V ancouver , BC - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) (OTC:ROOOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

The company has a fully constructed facility in Delta, BC and is gaining steam on its commercialization phase.

On February 17, 2022, Northstar announced that it has initiated steady state production at its reprocessing facility (Empower Pilot Facility) in Delta.

"A steady state implies that the System State is independent of its initial start-up conditions," reports the International Journal of Development Research , "providing top management with a clear picture of how to make their production line more effective."

"This announcement proves to the market that our technology works and validates our business model," states Northstar CEO Aidan Mills, "as we set out to scale up this technology to a facility size that we can expand with across the North American market."

ROOF's business model anticipates four revenue streams:  1. tipping fees (paid by waste haulers and roofing contractors), 2.  Sale of Asphalt, 3. Sale of Fiber and 4. Sale of Aggregate.  The sale of carbon credits would add a 5 th revenue stream.


Click Image To View Full Size

The operation validates the use of Northstar's proprietary Bitumen Extraction & Separation Technology (BEST) in the foundational design of the Company's future "scale up" facilities.

Current Production Profile:

  • Liquid asphalt and aggregate precisely meet ROOF's end product specification objectives

  • Ramping up to steady state production provides a clear roadmap to deliver commercial production of 50-75 tonnes-per-day

  • Provides production samples to industry partners and potential customers for detailed technical analysis

  • Currently reprocessing large on-site asphalt shingle inventory

"One of the critical metrics for any energy transition, ESG-based, clean technology company is demonstrating that its transformational technology actually works," stated Mills, "For Northstar to do that, we need to produce the end products from our facility at the specification we expected, in a repeatable manner."

"The Empower Pilot Facility is not only producing exactly the end products we planned, but we have also initiated the production plan to do that repeatably," added Mills.

The Circular Economy is a hot investing theme partly because it inverts the typical regulatory headwinds into powerful tail winds.

Northstar can approach government agencies with the value proposition: "Our technology can help you keep the promises you made to voters , and on the world stage ."


Click Image To View Full Size

"An increasing number of investors are incorporating their values into their long-term investing strategies through the lens of environmental, social and governance concerns, or ESG investing," reports US News.

"An estimated $120 billion poured into sustainable investments in 2021, doubling the $51.1 billion captured by ESG funds in 2020 and setting a new consecutive annual record. And this upward trend is set to continue," confirmed Goby.

Participating the Circular Economy is a meaningful way for a society to reduce its carbon footprint.

"The global context for reducing industry carbon footprints is forcing companies to identify alternative renewable avenues," explained Mills, "With the reduced carbon footprint solution for repurposing asphalt shingles, we believe we can support our customers and industry partners on their sustainability journey."

On November 9, 2021, Northstar announced the results of the independent carbon dioxide footprint Life-Cycle Assessment (LCA), completed by Burgess Environmental Ltd.

Key Take-Aways from LCA:

  • Confirms ROOF's Empower Facility is a "circular", renewable industry solution with lower carbon dioxide emissions

  • Net estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emission savings of 121.94 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per 1 tonne of feedstock , through diverting shingles from landfills and replacing virgin production asphalt production from the Empower Facility.

  • Net estimated carbon dioxide emission savings in the range of 1,500,000 kg to 3,000,000 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per year dependent on steady state production volume

"Demand for asphalt binder in North America is currently highest for interstate highways and roofing," states an October, 2021 Liquid Asphalt Research Report prepared by Kin Communications , "Shingles made from asphalt serve one purpose which is to be used for the roofing of structures."

"Because these shingles are petroleum based, they are not eco-friendly and their production wastes energy in addition to exacerbating the emission of greenhouse gases," continues the research report.

"The LCA analysis quantifies how our operations can support our customers and industry partners in delivering circular and "green" renewable asphalt produced with significantly lower carbon intensity," stated Mills.


Click Image To View Full Size

February 17, 2022 Empower Pilot Facility Operational Update:

Steady state production is expected to deliver throughput of asphalt shingles in the range of 10-20 tonnes-per-day up to 4-5 days per week.  The objective is to demonstrate repeatable production in terms of safety, quality, and duration.

The two primary output products (liquid asphalt and aggregate) are being produced exactly as designed, meeting ROOF's end product specifications.

Northstar is delivering samples of its "green asphalt" and aggregate to multiple major road construction companies, shingle manufacturers, and other industry stakeholders.

ROOF has a clear roadmap for commercial production levels targeted at 50-75 tonnes-per-day.

Northstar believes that each future facility could divert ~40,000 tonnes of shingles each year.

12 million tons of asphalt shingles are sent to landfills annually in North America, equivalent to an entire day of US oil production.

It would require 300 facilities in North America to divert and re-purpose all the asphalt shingles currently going into landfills.

Since its IPO 7 months ago, ROOF has raised $12.3 million , began small batch production , engaged Wellington Dupont to liaise with governments, began modular design , proved carbon reduction , hired a Sustainability Officer and has initiated steady state production.

"New companies often struggle to generate meaningful news while they incubate their technology," stated Global Stocks News CEO Guy Bennett, "In seven months of trading, Northstar has hit a series of milestones – including steady state production - that move them significantly closer to commercialisation."

In February and March 2022 Northstar will host Empower Facility visits for industry stakeholders, investors, media, and government agencies to demonstrate its operating process and technology.

Full Disclaimer

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

