Cleantech Investing News
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that all matters put forward to its shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 were duly approved. Details of the voting results are provided below. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the matters brought before the Meeting, including: the expansion of the ...

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters put forward to its shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 were duly approved. Details of the voting results are provided below.

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the matters brought before the Meeting, including: the expansion of the board from five to six directors, the election of the six director candidates proposed by management; the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and the approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The Company's Board of Directors is now composed of the following:

  • Aidan Mills , President & CEO, Director
  • James Currie , Executive Chairman, Director
  • Gregg J. Sedun , Lead Independent Director
  • Neil Currie , Director
  • Gord Johnson, Director
  • James Borkowski , Director

A total of 68 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy with 39,599,279 common shares voted, representing 37.31% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Mr. James Currie , Executive Chairman of Northstar, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Aidan to the Board. Aidan has shown tremendous leadership as CEO of Northstar and his breadth of knowledge, industry expertise and strong passion for the business will be a significant addition to the Board as Northstar continues to grow and expand its asphalt shingle processing facilities across Canada ."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. For more information on Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of Northstar
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation to expand its shingle processing facilities across Canada . Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-announces-2021-agsm-results-and-the-election-of-aidan-mills-to-the-board-of-directors-301447824.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/20/c8785.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Northstar Clean Technologies TSXV:ROOF Cleantech Investing
ROOF:CA
Northstar Announces Key Strategic Senior Management Appointments

Northstar Announces Key Strategic Senior Management Appointments

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce key strategic appointments to its senior management team as the Company prepares for significant business developments in 2022. All appointments are effective December 15, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar Announces Adoption of Corporate Governance Initiatives, Appoints Mr. Gregg J. Sedun as Lead Independent Director and Mrs. Diana Mark as Corporate Secretary

Northstar Announces Adoption of Corporate Governance Initiatives, Appoints Mr. Gregg J. Sedun as Lead Independent Director and Mrs. Diana Mark as Corporate Secretary

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company recently adopted various corporate governance policies, standards and charters. Charters for the committees listed below have been adopted and ratified by the Board of Directors of the Company:

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar To Present At The TSX Clean Technology Investor Day And OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Northstar To Present At The TSX Clean Technology Investor Day And OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CEO, Mr. Aidan Mills will present at the TSX Clean Technology Investor Day on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 and at the OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021 . At these conferences, Mr. Mills will discuss Northstar's progress since listing publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange in July 2021 including successfully completing commissioning runs at the Empower Facility, completing the RFP process, in which BBA was selected as Northstar's consulting engineering firm and completing the Life-Cycle Assessment for Northstar's carbon footprint at the Empower Facility.

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Announces Details for Virtual Investor Webcast and Announces Date of Annual General and Special Meeting

Northstar Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Announces Details for Virtual Investor Webcast and Announces Date of Annual General and Special Meeting

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed on SEDAR its financial statements and MD&A for the fiscal third quarter of 2021.  The Company is also pleased to announce that it plans to host a virtual investor webcast to discuss these quarterly results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm PST 5:00 pm EST . Details are provided below.

Keep reading... Show less
Independent Report Confirms Northstar Clean Technologies Green Liquid Asphalt Production Process

Independent Report Confirms Northstar Clean Technologies Green Liquid Asphalt Production Process

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV: ROOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

Keep reading... Show less
Nano One Appoints Carla Matheson as Independent Director

Nano One Appoints Carla Matheson as Independent Director

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Carla Matheson as an independent Director to the Board effective immediately. Ms. Matheson will also serve as a member on Nano One's Audit, Compensation and Nominating, and People and Governance Committees.

Keep reading... Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Acquire Airdep, a Leading Italian Provider of Biogas Desulfurization and Air Deodorization Products

Greenlane Renewables to Acquire Airdep, a Leading Italian Provider of Biogas Desulfurization and Air Deodorization Products

~Greenlane to bring technology in-house to further strengthen its portfolio of fully integrated biogas upgrading systems that produce Renewable Natural Gas~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Airdep S.R.L.("Airdep").  Founded in 2011, Airdep is a provider of biogas desulfurization and air deodorization products based in Vicenza, Italy . All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Keep reading... Show less
American Manganese Advances Demonstration Plant for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling and Upcycling Project

American Manganese Advances Demonstration Plant for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling and Upcycling Project

6,700 ft2 Facility Poised to Become the First Hydrometallurgical Cathode Waste Recycling and Upcycling Demonstration Facility in North America

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling and upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are pleased to report that the 6,700 square foot demonstration plant facility in Greater Vancouver, Canada, is prepared and taking delivery of major equipment to advance its RecycLiCo project. With planned operation start-up in February 2022, American Manganese's 500 kgday cathode waste RecycLiCo plant is poised to become the first hydrometallurgical demonstration facility in North America for lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling

Keep reading... Show less
Nano One Announces Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon as Strategic Advisor

Nano One Announces Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon as Strategic Advisor

Highlights

  • Hon. Francis (Frank) Fannon joins Nano One as a strategic advisor on energy resources and global affairs.
  • Accomplished public policy and business experience in energy and supply chain.
  • Appointment to strengthen Nano One's commercialization and North American scale-up programs.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Mr. Alex Holmes, COO, is pleased to introduce the Honorable Frank R. Fannon as a strategic advisor to Nano One. Mr. Fannon's experience and unique insight on the importance of responsibly sourced, secure, domestic supplies of critical energy materials will compliment Nano One's accomplished Advisory Committee as they support senior management on its commercialization and scale-up activities.

Keep reading... Show less
person fills up glass of clear water at sink

How to Get Started in ASX Water Stocks

Water is one of the staples that humans cannot live without. It’s also a scarce resource, as half of the world’s population will live in a water-stressed area by 2025, as per the World Health Organization.

Clean water is critical for the health of populations, and that’s where water treatment and water technology companies have entered the market and thrived. Water technology is expected to boom in the coming years as we seek more solutions for purifying water.

This is why investors might be looking to invest in water stocks. What was once primarily an ethical choice is fast becoming a return on investment for early adopters.

Keep reading... Show less
dynaCERT Receives Progress Update from Verra

dynaCERT Receives Progress Update from Verra

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been notified of the recent progress update in dynaCERT's application under Verra's Verified Carbon Program (the "VCS Program").

VVB Audit:
Under the VCS Program, auditors known as validation and verification bodies (VVBs) are tasked with assessing projects against the VCS Program rules and the requirements of the applied methodology.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News