NORTHCLIFF SETTLES LOAN

NORTHCLIFF SETTLES LOAN

Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF,OTC:NCFFF) announces, further to its July 31, 2026 news release, that it has settled the $7.349 million convertible loan agreement in the full amount plus accrued interest for a total amount of $7,561,756 (the "Loan") by issuing 32,856,205 shares to Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd"). The Loan was approved by the Company's board of directors by written resolutions dated July 31, 2026.

Todd is a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder. Todd now holds 543,249,381 shares or a 81.90% interest in Northcliff.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.  Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com.  Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing
President & Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/17/c1671.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff Resources Ltd.

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