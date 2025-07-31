North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Uranium: Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America

North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) is a uranium exploration company focused on North America, advancing a dual-track strategy aimed at high-impact discoveries in two of the world’s most prolific uranium regions: the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico, USA. With a lean capital structure, fully permitted drill targets in Saskatchewan, and strong insider ownership, the company is well-positioned to create value through cost-effective exploration and resource definition in a rising uranium price environment.

The Rio Puerco project, located in New Mexico’s Grants District—a historically productive uranium belt responsible for over 340 million pounds of past U₃O₈ production—offers strong potential. Drawing on data from approximately 800 historical drill holes, a JORC-compliant inferred resource estimate of 11.4 million pounds U₃O₈ was completed in 2009. Early assessments suggest potential for in-situ recovery (ISR) mining, one of the lowest-cost extraction methods in the industry.

At the Falcon project in the Athabasca Basin, North Shore’s maiden 2024 drill program confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization in previously untested zones, underscoring the project’s discovery potential. The company has outlined a 7-kilometre conductive corridor with high-priority drill targets in the South Priority Area and is planning prospecting and follow-up drill programs.

Company Highlights

  • Dual Jurisdiction Exposure: Active exploration in Athabasca Basin and the Grants Uranium District, two of the most historically significant uranium-producing regions in North America.
  • Rio Puerco Option: Binding term sheet signed for a transaction that would see North Shore Uranium acquire up to an 87.5 percent of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, where there is a historical resource estimate of 6 million tonnes grading 0.09 percent eU₃O₈ for 11.4 million lbs of U₃O₈.1
  • Falcon Discovery in 2024: Maiden drill program confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization at two targets on the Falcon property in the Athabasca Basin in a previously undrilled area within 30 km of the active Key Lake uranium mill.
  • Path to Resource Definition: Upon completion of the transaction, North Shore plans to validate historical data, attempt to expand the resource and evaluate the ISR potential at Rio Puerco and concurrently work to expand the discovery footprint at Falcon.
  • Lean Structure, Strong Insider Support: $2.2 million market cap (as of July 2025), 40.3 million shares outstanding, with 43.3 percent held by insiders and founding investors.
  • High-caliber Team: Led by award-winning geologist Brooke Clements and supported by proven uranium dealmakers and technical experts.

Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

 

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a maiden drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. During the program, three targets were drilled along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending electromagnetic ("EM") conductor system, P03, P08 and P12 (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). At P03 and P08 the targeted sub-vertical EM conductors were intersected. At P12, the hole had to be terminated prior to reaching the interpreted conductor depth. Highlights from the program include

 

North Shore Uranium Commences Falcon Property Drill Program

North Shore Uranium Commences Falcon Property Drill Program

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized and commenced its drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company is planning to drill three targets associated with electromagnetic ("EM") conductors. Information pertaining to the drill program and a summary of the Property were provided by the Company on February 28, 2024 and December 19, 2023

The drill program is being managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. The final three targets selected for drilling, which lie along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system, are shown in Figure 1. For each target, a subsurface geophysical model of the EM conductor has been prepared and a hole, which is drilled at an angle, has been designed to intersect the conductor. The program is expected to last approximately ten days with final sample results expected approximately four weeks after the end of the program.

North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

 

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company has further refined its targeting criteria and the drill program is set to commence in mid-March

As reported by the Company on December 19, 2023, Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history in a part of the Athabasca Basin region that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of electromagnetic ("EM") data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas where there has been no previous drilling.

North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") which includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act

Additionally, the Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of North Shore must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Abstract financial chart with industrial imagery and global map background.

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2025 in Review

The uranium market entered Q2 on shaky footing, with spot prices slipping to around US$63.50 per pound (March 13) — the lowest level in 18 months — as utilities hesitated to contract amid ample secondary supply and demand uncertainty.

By early June, however, spot prices rebounded to the US$70 to US$71 per pound range, buoyed by geopolitical tailwinds and renewed nuclear policy support in the US.

While the spot market showed typical volatility, long-term contract prices remained stable around US$80 for the first six months of the year, underscoring producer discipline.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Copper, Uranium in "Perfect Storm," My Strategy Now

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. underscored the fundamentals of the uranium market and his expectations for equities.

"I don't think uranium has to go to US$200 in order to make money,” Grandich said. "I just think it needs to go back to where it was a couple years ago, a little above US$100, and these stocks will quadruple."

