North Shore Closes $1.4 Million Non-brokered Private Placement & Enters Into Rio Puerco Option Agreement

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a maiden drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. During the program, three targets were drilled along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending electromagnetic ("EM") conductor system, P03, P08 and P12 (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). At P03 and P08 the targeted sub-vertical EM conductors were intersected. At P12, the hole had to be terminated prior to reaching the interpreted conductor depth. Highlights from the program include
August 28, 2025
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement as previously announced on August 7, 2025 (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 24,055,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a purchase price of $0.05 per NFT Unit and 3,034,922 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a purchase price of $0.065 per FT Unit for total aggregate gross proceeds of $1,400,020.
The Company also announces it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Resurrection Mining LLC ("Resurrection"), an arm's length party, to acquire up to 87.5% of the Rio Puerco uranium project ("Rio Puerco" or the "Project") located in northwestern New Mexico (the "Transaction"). The signing of a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") was announced on June 24, 2025.
Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "This is a very exciting milestone for North Shore. The private placement was significantly oversubscribed and we would like to thank our existing shareholders and new shareholders for their support. The Rio Puerco project in New Mexico hosts a significant historical uranium resource and offers us exposure to a uranium project in the USA with excellent upside, at a time when the US government is increasing its support for the nuclear power and uranium mining sectors. The Company plans to work towards confirming and expanding upon previous work at Rio Puerco while further assessing the potential for in-situ uranium recovery. North Shore now has uranium exposure in two North American jurisdictions that have seen significant uranium production, the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico and the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, at a time when the world is moving to increase its reliance on nuclear power."
$1.4 Million Private Placement
Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of closing the Offering.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to complete the Transaction, exploration of the Project, continued exploration of the Company's Saskatchewan uranium properties, the costs of the Offering and for general working capital.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $13,500 and issued 228,462 non-transferable finder's warrants to certain arm's length finders. The non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing the Offering.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from the date of closing the Offering. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
The completion of the Offering satisfied a closing requirement of the Transaction which required the Company to complete a financing raising a minimum of $750,000.
Insider Participation
Brooke Clements, Director, President and CEO of the Company, James Arthur, a Director of the Company, and Doris Meyer, a Director of the Company, participated in the Offering. These purchases constitute as related party transactions pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). There has not been a material change in the percentage of the outstanding securities of the Company that are individually or beneficially owned by Messrs. Clements or Arthur, or Ms. Meyer as a result of their participation in the Offering. The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the participation of the insiders in the Offering in reliance of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the insider participation does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
The Company obtained approval by the board of directors of the Company of the Offering, with Messrs. Clements and Arthur, and Ms. Meyer declaring and abstaining from voting on the resolutions approving the Offering with respect to their participation in the Offering. No materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.
Rio Puerco Option Agreement
Upon closing of the Offering, and thereby satisfying the financing requirement of the Transaction, the Company entered into the Option Agreement with Resurrection to acquire up to 87.5% of the Project. The terms of the Option Agreement are substantively the same as the terms of the Term Sheet which was announced on June 24, 2025.
Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company paid Resurrection a cash payment of $125,000 and issued Resurrection 7,483,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.05, so that Resurrection holds 9.99% of the Common Shares post-Offering, satisfying the Company's Milestone 1 obligations. The 7,483,000 Common Shares issued will bear a legend restricting trading for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The remaining milestones and key terms of the Option Agreement are as follows:
- Milestone 2, to earn a 40% interest in the Project: on or before 18 months after completion of the Transaction, a $250,000 payment in cash or Common Shares, at the option of North Shore, and $750,000 in exploration expenditures.
- Milestone 3, to earn an aggregate 65% interest in the Project: on or before 36 months after completion of the Transaction, a $375,000 payment in cash or Common Shares, at the option of North Shore, and $1,000,000 in additional exploration expenditures.
- Milestone 4, to earn an aggregate 87.5% interest in the Project: on or before 60 months after completion of the Transaction, a $500,000 payment in cash or Common Shares, at the option of North Shore, and $1,500,000 in additional exploration expenditures.
- North Shore may elect to not continue to sole-fund exploration expenditures at any time after earning a 40% interest in Rio Puerco at which time North Shore and Resurrection will enter into a joint venture agreement to govern the funding of Rio Puerco on a proportional basis.
- Carried interest: On completion of Milestone 4, North Shore will provide Resurrection with a 12.5% free-carried interest in the Project through completion of an NI 43-101-compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment at which time Resurrection can elect to form a participating joint venture or convert their interest into a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty. North Shore will be granted a right of first refusal on Resurrection's 12.5% interest.
- Bonus payments: For the 78-month period after completion of the Transaction, North Shore will pay Resurrection $100,000 or issue Common Shares of the same value as a bonus (the "Bonus Payment") for each million lbs. of uranium estimated in current resources defined by the Company above 5 million and up to 20 million lbs. in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, if and when such resources are defined.
- Other terms: Resurrection shall have a participation right to maintain its 9.99% interest in the Common Shares of North Shore for 5 years from completion of the Transaction and the right, but not the obligation, to appoint one nominee to the North Shore Board of Directors. All share issuances will be subject to Canadian and US securities law and will be priced in accordance with Exchange policies.
The Transaction constituted an "Expedited Acquisition" in accordance with Exchange policies. All Common Shares issued and issuable under the Option Agreement will be issued with a restrictive period of four months and one day. The minimum deemed share price of any Common Share issuance is $0.05 and will be priced in accordance with the Exchange policies. There were no finder's fees payable in connection with the Option Agreement.
Technical disclosure on the Property can be found in the Company's news release dated June 24, 2025.
Caution to US Investors
The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
ABOUT NORTH SHORE
The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world's ambitious CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico. North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, expanding its exploration efforts to include the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico and by evaluating other quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties. North Shore summarized its exploration efforts at its Falcon property in the Company's May 27, 2025 news release. For more information about the Rio Puerco property, see the Company's June 24, 2025 news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "appear", "interpret", "coincident", "potential", "confirm", "suggest", "evaluate", "encourage", "likely", "anomaly", "continuous" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the highly speculative nature of the Property given the early-stage nature of Rio Puerco; the ability of the Company to meet the Milestones; the ability of the Company to acquire up to 87.5% of the Project; the creation of a joint venture between the Company and Resurrection; the Bonus Payment to Resurrection; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities including the potential for the definition of a mineral deposit of potential economic value at the Company's Falcon property in Saskatchewan and Rio Puerco in New Mexico; that drilling results, geophysical survey results and/or interpretations thereof define potentially mineralized corridors; results from future exploration programs including drilling; interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys; conclusions of future economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in grades of mineralization and/or future actual recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
31 July
North Shore Uranium
Investor Insight
With a focused and cost-efficient exploration strategy, North Shore Uranium is building a dual-jurisdiction uranium portfolio in two of North America’s most prolific uranium districts: Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin and New Mexico’s Grants Uranium District.
Overview
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) is a North America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a dual-track strategy, targeting high-impact discoveries in two of the world’s most prolific uranium jurisdictions: the eastern Athabasca Basin region in Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico, USA. With a lean capital structure, fully permitted drill targets in Saskatchewan, and strong insider ownership, the company is well-positioned to deliver value through cost-effective exploration and resource definition in a rising uranium price environment.
Rio Puerco project in New Mexico’s Grants District, is a historically productive uranium belt responsible for over 340 million pounds of past U3O8 production. Using data from approximately 800 historical drill holes a JORC-compliant inferred resource estimate of 11.4 million pounds U₃O₈ 1 was completed in 2009. Early evaluations suggest potential for in-situ recovery (ISR) mining – one of the lowest-cost extraction methods in the industry.
At Falcon in the Athabasca Basin, North Shore’s maiden 2024 drill program confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization in previously untested zones, highlighting the project's potential for new discoveries. The company has identified a 7-kilometre conductive corridor with high-priority drill targets named the South Priority Area, and is planning prospecting and follow-up drill programs.
Rio Puerco project area
Strategically, North Shore stands out among junior explorers by offering exposure to two of the most politically stable and uranium-endowed regions in the world.
With macro tailwinds, including spot uranium prices surpassing US$100/lb in 2024 and recent US policies aiming to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050, the company is positioned to benefit from growing demand and supportive permitting regimes in both Canada and the United States.
Company Highlights
- Dual Jurisdiction Exposure: Active exploration in Athabasca Basin and the Grants Uranium District, two of the most historically significant uranium-producing regions in North America.
- Rio Puerco Option: Binding term sheet signed for a transaction that would see North Shore Uranium acquire up to an 87.5 percent of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, where there is a historical resource estimate of 6 million tonnes grading 0.09 percent eU₃O₈ for 11.4 million lbs of U₃O₈.1
- Falcon Discovery in 2024: Maiden drill program confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization at two targets on the Falcon property in the Athabasca Basin in a previously undrilled area within 30 km of the active Key Lake uranium mill.
- Path to Resource Definition: Upon completion of the transaction, North Shore plans to validate historical data, attempt to expand the resource and evaluate the ISR potential at Rio Puerco and concurrently work to expand the discovery footprint at Falcon.
- Lean Structure, Strong Insider Support: $2.2 million market cap (as of July 2025), 40.3 million shares outstanding, with 43.3 percent held by insiders and founding investors.
- High-caliber Team: Led by award-winning geologist Brooke Clements and supported by proven uranium dealmakers and technical experts.
Key Projects
Rio Puerco Uranium Project
On June 23, 2025, North Shore signed a binding term sheet with Resurrection Mining LLC for a transaction that would allow North Shore to acquire up to an 87.5 percent interest in Rio Puerco. Closing of the transaction by August 31, 2025 is subject to final due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, completion of a minimum $750,000 financing by North Shore and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Rio Puerco is located 60 km northwest of Albuquerque in the prolific Grants Uranium District. The Grants District has historically produced over 340 million lbs of U₃O₈, making it the most productive uranium region in the United States. Rio Puerco consists of 37 Bureau of Land Management claims and benefits from existing access infrastructure.
Rio Puerco is surrounded by advanced uranium exploration/development projects: Roca Honda (Energy Fuels), Marquez-Juan Tafoya (Anfield Energy), and Cebolleta (Premier American Uranium).
The Rio Puerco deposit is hosted in the Westwater Canyon Member of the Jurassic Morrison Formation – a well-known host for peneconcordant sandstone-hosted uranium mineralization. Kerr-McGee drilled over 1,000 holes on the property and surrounding area in the 1970s and initiated development of a room-and-pillar underground mine. Mining operations were suspended in 1980 due to collapsing uranium prices. A 2009 resource estimate by Monaro Mining outlined a JORC-compliant historical inferred resource of 6 million tonnes grading 0.09 percent eU₃O₈ for 11.4 million lbs of contained U₃O₈.1 This estimate was validated by a 2011 technical report commissioned by Australian-American Mining Corporation.
The deposit is believed to have potential for ISR mining – a low-cost, environmentally friendlier method used in many US uranium projects. After completion of the Rio Puerco transaction, North Shore’s near-term plan is to validate historical data through a 10- to 20-hole drill program, including both rotary and diamond core holes, and evaluate the ISR potential through hydrogeological, geochemical and metallurgical testing.
Rio Puerco represents a near-term opportunity to define a modern resource in a supportive permitting and policy environment. Recent executive orders by the US government aim to accelerate nuclear permitting timelines. The project lies entirely on BLM land and is situated near advanced-stage uranium projects such as Roca Honda (Energy Fuels), Marquez-Juan Tafoya (Anfield Energy), and Cebolleta (Premier American Uranium), enhancing the district-scale relevance of the asset.
Falcon Property
Falcon is located along the Wollaston Domain at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, the property spans 55,503 hectares across 15 mineral claims. North Shore owns 100 percent of four claims totalling 12,800 hectares and holds an option to earn up to a 100 percent interest in the remaining 11 claims from Skyharbour Resources by October 2027. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to the active Key Lake uranium mill (30 km west) and a powerline traversing the property’s eastern boundary.
The Falcon area has similarities to the base of the nearby Key Lake deposit, where uranium is associated with fault zones just below the unconformity between overlying sandstone and basement rocks. At Falcon, the sandstone cover has been eroded, exposing basement rocks, making it an ideal target for basement-hosted mineralization. Historical work from the 1960s to early 2000s identified numerous uranium occurrences at Falcon, including “radioactive boulders”, uranium showings as well as strong EM conductors. High-resolution airborne geophysical surveys were flown in 2006, 2007, 2013 and 2022. These datasets, combined with new and historical drill results, and new geophysical modeling, have allowed North Shore to define and prioritize 36 exploration targets, including 11 high-priority targets across three priority zones.
In March 2024, North Shore completed its maiden drill program at Falcon, targeting three previously undrilled EM conductor anomalies (P03, P08, P12). At P08 and PO3 , drilling intersected three near-surface, uranium-bearing fault zones. The most notable interval at PO8 at a depth of 45 metres returned 4.7 metres at 316 parts per million (ppm) U₃O₈, with one sample returning 572 ppm U₃O₈1.
Target FA025, near mapped location of the D Zone showing
Current exploration at Falcon is primarily focused on the South Priority Area, a 7 km EM conductor trend that includes the P03 and P08 discoveries and high-priority targets such as FA002, FA003, F004 and F005. In target zone 3, FA025 hosts the historical D Zone showing (1.26 percent uranium and 0.8 percent molybdenum in a mineralized vein). Only three shallow holes totaling 350 m have been drilled at FA025. The project is fully permitted for drilling and North Shore inked an exploration agreement with the English River First Nation in March 2025.
West Bear Property
Located approximately 90 km north of the Falcon property, the West Bear Property comprises four claims totaling 3,927 hectares and is located at the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin. It is adjacent to a known uranium and cobalt-nickel resources held by Uranium Energy Corp., including a Co-Ni resource of 3.8 million lbs of cobalt and 3.2 million lbs of nickel, as well as a probable uranium reserve of 1.4 million lbs U₃O₈. The proximity to these advanced-stage assets provides geological validation of the regional prospectivity.
Management Team
Brooke Clements – President, CEO and Director
Brooke Clements is an award-winning exploration geologist with over 35 years in the mining industry. He is the former president of Peregrine Diamonds and senior VP of Peregrine Metals. He is a two-time recipient of the AMEBC Hugo Dummett Award and the 2019 PDAC Bill Dennis Award for discovery.
Blake Steele – Advisor and Investor
Blake Steele is the former president and CEO of Azarga Uranium, which was acquired by enCore Energy for approx. C$200 million. Steele has deep expertise in capital markets and US ISR uranium projects.
Jimmy Thom – Director
Geologist and former exploration manager at Paladin Energy, Jimmy Thom oversaw exploration strategy for the company’s North American uranium portfolio.
Dan O’Brien – Chief Financial Officer
With over 20 years of financial experience in the mining industry, Dan O’Brien serves as CFO for several publicly listed exploration companies.
Andrew Stewart – Director
Andrew Stewart is a capital markets lawyer and partner at Cozen O’Connor, with cross-border legal expertise relevant to US projects and potential future US listings.
Doris Meyer – Director
Doris Meyer is a corporate compliance expert with experience as director of a number of publicly listed exploration companies.
James Arthur – Director
James Arthur is a senior legal counsel and senior director of Keysight Technologies, an S&P 500 company.
Ben Meyer – Corporate Secretary
Ben Meyer has more than 10 years of experience in corporate and regulatory compliance.
Alex Molyneux– Founding InvestorAlex Molyneux is the former CEO of Paladin Energy (2015-2018).
1The historical resource at Rio Puerco outlined in this profile has not been verified. It is a historical estimate and not current and does not comply with Canadian NI-43-101 guidelines for the reporting of mineral resources. A Qualified Person has not verified the historical resource on behalf of the company and North Shore has completed no work programs at Rio Puerco. Though not current, the company views the historical resource estimates as reliable and sufficient to justify exploration programs at Rio Puerco.
Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America
20 March 2024
North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified
- Radioactivity. Elevated total count gamma probe readings were obtained at targets P03 and P08 with a maximum value of 2695 counts per second ("cps") at P03.
- Conductor modeling. Three-dimensional plate models of the EM conductor systems were modelled using Maxwell EMIT software. At P03 and P08, the targeted conductors were intersected very close to the depths predicted by the models.
- Favorable structures. A brittle graphitic fault zone with angular rubble and clay gouge underlain by gneiss with strong silica alteration and patchy chlorite alteration was encountered coincident with the EM conductor at P03. A brittle fault zone with bleached clay, hematite staining and altered pegmatite explained the EM conductor at P08.
- Next Steps. Fault zones and alteration similar to that encountered at P03 and P08 can be associated with basement-hosted uranium mineralization. The forthcoming analytical results integrated with the drill hole data will guide future work related to these two targets. Target P12 remains untested and should be drilled again to reach the targeted EM conductor depth. It lies within a prominent interpreted structural zone near several other priority targets in the South Walker area. In addition, multiple high priority untested targets on the Property have the potential for basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Using its proven exploration methods, the Company will continue to prioritize these targets for future field evaluation and drilling.
Select samples of drill core have been sent for analysis, and final analytical results are expected in four to six weeks. The geochemical analyses are performed to detect the presence of uranium, pathfinder elements, gold and other metals.
Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "The initial results from our maiden drill program are encouraging and confirm the presence of sub-vertical basement structures with associated radioactivity, graphite and alteration at P03 and P08. The intersection of altered and graphitic structures at the modelled Maxwell plate depths validates our team's exploration approach and techniques. The initial results from the program also reinforce our belief that Falcon is a highly prospective uranium property and affirm the prospectivity of other compelling untested EM conductors that have been identified. Many of these targets are associated with interpreted structures. The Company is excited to receive the analytical results from this program and looks forward to maximizing its exposure to a significant discovery by continuing to evaluate target zones at Falcon with the potential to host an economic uranium deposit."
TABLE 1: FALCON DRILLLING SUMMARY
|
Drillhole Information
|
Gamma Probe Results*
|
ID
|
Prospect
|
Dip (°)
|
Azi (°)
|
Over-burden (m)
|
Final
Depth
(m)
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Avg.
cps
|
Peak
cps
|
FN24001
|
P03
|
-50
|
135
|
6
|
230
|
196.51
199.92
203.21
205.42
|
196.92
200.92
203.51
206.32
|
1475
849
775
705
|
2695
1637
1022
1196
|
FN24002
|
P08
|
-47
|
120
|
30.5
|
144
|
42.25
|
45.95
|
1085
|
2120
|
FN24003
|
P12
|
-47
|
315
|
2.5
|
106
|
No gamma probe testing as hole was abandoned due to unstable ground conditions before target horizon was reached
* The results are for total gamma ray counts and were obtained using a Mount Sopris 2SNA-1000-S Spectral Gamma-Ray probe
Figure 1: Electromagnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Figure 2: Total field magnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Target P03
Drillhole FN24001 at target P03 in the north Knob Lake area intersected approximately six metres of overburden followed by an alternating succession of metasedimentary rocks comprised of variably garnetiferous and graphitic pelitic gneisses, cross-cut by numerous plagioclase-dominant granitic pegmatites to 222.53m. Granite with intercalations of biotite-garnetiferous pelite was encountered to the end of hole at 230m. The metasediments between 94-175m were host to an estimated 0.1%-1% pyrrhotite and 0.1-0.5% pyrite.A blocky fracture zone and interpreted brittle fault with graphite-rich gouge was encountered within the graphitic gneiss unit between 193.48-196.01m; the projected EM conductor intersection depth was 195m. A key interval just below this fault zone associated with strong localized chlorite and silica alteration between 196.5 and 206.3m returned the most notable gamma probe readings. A pegmatite-rich interval from 196.51-196.92m returned a gamma probe reading of 2695 cps. The combination of the spatial relationship between the graphitic horizon, the structure, alteration and the radioactivity upgrade this target. P03 has the exploration criteria that are important for a basement-hosted uranium mineralizing system. This structure together with other zones of the EM conductor system in the immediate area are prospective as potential conduits for precipitated uranium within basement-hosted graphitic fault zones, and follow-up drilling will be considered.
Target P08
Drillhole FN24002 was also drilled in the northern Knob Lake Area. After intersecting 30.5 metres of overburden, an alternating succession of metasedimentary rocks comprised of variably garnetiferous and graphitic pelitic gneiss and schists cross-cut by numerous plagioclase and K-feldspar granitic pegmatites was encountered to 132.32m. Granitic gneiss intersected by K-feldspar granitic pegmatites is present until the end of hole at 144m. The graphitic metasediments throughout the hole were host to up to 30 percent graphite, with localized patches up to 60 percent. The most notable gamma probe results were returned between 42.25-45.95m, within a K-feldspar pegmatitic interval with a peak reading of 2120 cps. This anomalous interval was followed by a brittle fault zone, from 43.90-49.00m, comprised of fractured pegmatites and blocky and rubbly graphitic metasediments. The entire graphitic schist upper portion of the hole displayed very strong patchy chlorite-cordierite-hematite-illite alteration to 102.27m. From 102.27-105.55m, a brittle pegmatitic and graphitic fault zone was intersected at the projected depth of the Maxwell conductor plate. This lower fault zone displayed strong bleaching (illite+/-sericite) clay alteration, strong hematite and chlorite along fractures and patchy silica alteration. These alteration minerals can be indicative of a proximal hydrothermal system, The results suggest the possibility that the structures at target P08 could be related to a basement-hosted, fault-controlled mineralizing system and future follow-up drilling will be considered.
Target P12
FN24003 was drilled at P12 in the South Walker area within a prominent interpreted northeast-trending structural zone as defined by EM and magnetics. After drilling three metres of glacial overburden, extensively fractured monzonitic orthogneisses cross-cut by plagioclase and K-feldspar granitic pegmatites was encountered to 52.08m. A succession of variably garnetiferous and graphitic metasediments cross-cut by plagioclase-rich pegmatites was encountered to the final hole depth of 107.60m. The hole was abandoned before reaching the modelled Maxwell conductor plate depth of approximately 125m due to unstable ground conditions and was not evaluated with the gamma probe. Therefore, the target remains untested and will likely be targeted for drilling in a future program.
Drill Program logistics and Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Analytical Procedures
Multiple potential targets with favorable geologic and geophysical characteristics were evaluated, and three were selected for drilling. The drill program was managed by Laura Tennent, B.Sc of TerraLogic Exploration Inc, ("TerraLogic"). The drill contractor was Quesnel Brothers Diamond Drilling Ltd. based in Denare Beach, Saskatchewan.
TerraLogic adheres to best management exploration practices, including Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC). All standard operating procedures have been developed and overseen by Jarrod Brown M.Sc., P.Geo. of TerraLogic, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
All drill core was systematically photographed, measured (recovery, rock quality designation ("RQD"), natural fracture count, longest stick), oriented (Reflex - ACTIII) and logged (lithology, alteration, mineralization, structure, veins, brecciation and weathering). The core was then scanned with a RS230 Spectrometer to determine total gamma Counts Per Second (CPS), and with a KT-10 magnetic susceptibility meter. Upon completion of the drilling, while the rods are still in the hole, a calibrated Mount Sopris 2SNA-1000-S Gamma-Ray Spectrometer Probe rented from Terraplus Inc. was used to measure the natural gamma spectra within the hole. Measurements for total counts (GR-total, counts per second ("cps"), Potassium cps (K), Thorium cps (Th) and Uranium cps (U) were collected. The data is processed using WellCad software and the Terraplus Inc. calibrated K-Factor.
QA/QC protocols are maintained through the random insertion of blanks and certified reference material (standards) throughout the drill core sampling process. Drill core is split in half with a manual splitter, select split samples are then placed in a sealed bag and transported by TerraLogic personnel to the laboratory while the remainder is stored on site. Analytical testing will be performed by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration project with a limited exploration history at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in an area that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of EM data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas with limited previous drilling. The Property is located approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow basement-hosted unconformity-style mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
08 March 2024
North Shore Uranium Commences Falcon Property Drill Program
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized and commenced its drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company is planning to drill three targets associated with electromagnetic ("EM") conductors. Information pertaining to the drill program and a summary of the Property were provided by the Company on February 28, 2024 and December 19, 2023
The drill program is being managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. The final three targets selected for drilling, which lie along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system, are shown in Figure 1. For each target, a subsurface geophysical model of the EM conductor has been prepared and a hole, which is drilled at an angle, has been designed to intersect the conductor. The program is expected to last approximately ten days with final sample results expected approximately four weeks after the end of the program.
Figure 1: Electromagnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in an area that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of EM data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas where there has been no previous drilling. The Property is located approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow Athabasca-style basement-hosted mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
28 February 2024
North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.
The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.
Brooke Clements, President and CEO, will be presenting on March 1st at 2:20 PM Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
About North Shore Uranium Ltd.
North Shore Uranium aims to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear which are located 90 kilometres apart, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
For further information:
North Shore Uranium Ltd.
Brooke Clements
6043285076
b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
https://northshoreuranium.com/
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
28 February 2024
North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company has further refined its targeting criteria and the drill program is set to commence in mid-March
As reported by the Company on December 19, 2023, Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history in a part of the Athabasca Basin region that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of electromagnetic ("EM") data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas where there has been no previous drilling.
North Shore plans to drill test up to three targets along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system at the southern end of the property. TerraLogic Exploration Inc. ("TerraLogic"), has been selected to manage the drill program and field preparations are underway. Condor North Consulting ULC ("Condor") is assisting with geophysical interpretation. Working with TerraLogic and Condor, the Company is in the final stages of ranking and prioritizing drill targets for the March program. Over 20 potential drill targets have been identified along the northeast-trending EM conductor trend. Drill collar locations are being refined for the three lead candidates for drilling (Figures 1-3). Factors used to prioritize targets for drilling and establish drill collar locations include the following:
- Strength and character of the EM conductor
- EM conductor plate models generated using EMIT Maxwell software
- Evaluation of airborne gravity gradient and radiometric data acquired in 2022
- The presence of potential basement-hosted structures
- Interpreted bedrock geology
- Ground conditions
Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "We are excited to be preparing to commence our first drill program where we aim to test priority targets on the Falcon Property. This is only the beginning of our exploration plans at Falcon as we have identified multiple high-quality target zones spread across the Property that require evaluation and drilling. Since January, the uranium spot price has consistently been around US$100/lb. for the first time since 2007, focusing more attention on the uranium exploration sector and new discoveries. Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin is a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits."
Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and PDAC Convention, Toronto
The Company's President and CEO, Brooke Clements will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Friday, March 1 at 2:20pm Eastern Standard Time at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel (https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/). He will also be attending the annual PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 3-6 (https://www.pdac.ca/convention).
Figure 1: Falcon Property location map. Select uranium occurrences from Saskatchewan database, EM conductor locations from Saskatchewan database and North Shore interpretation.
Figure 2. Electromagnetics with priority targets, processing by Condor on 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Figure 3. Magnetics (TMI-RTP) with priority targets, processing by Condor using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (Figure 1). Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
Falcon is located at the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. Uranium ore from the McCarthur River Mine is processed at Key Lake. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow Athabasca-style basement-hosted mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
23 January 2024
North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") which includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act
Additionally, the Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of North Shore must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.
In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than thirty (30) days nor more than sixty-five (65) days prior to the date of the annual meeting. However, in the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than forty (40) days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following such public announcement.
In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.
North Shore will, at its next annual and special meeting to be held in 2024, seek shareholder approval to adopt the Policy.
The full text of the Policy is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in the exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, the Falcon Property and the West Bear Property, and evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
27 August
AuKing Mining
Investor Insight
AuKing Mining is advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in Queensland, with near-term production potential supported by a large land package with multiple drill targets already defined and its right to acquire 50 percent of Orion Resources through a AU$5 million earn-in. Backed by diversified copper, uranium, and critical metals assets, plus strategic partnerships, the company is positioning itself as a growth-focused, emerging mid-tier producer.
Overview
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets focused primarily on gold, but also uranium, copper, and critical minerals, across Australia, Tanzania, and Canada. The company aims to become a mid-tier producer through the acquisition and development of near-term production assets.In February 2025, AuKing Mining entered into a strategic agreement with Gage Resources, an Australian subsidiary of Beijing-based Gage Capital Management. The agreement includes a $300,000 investment by Gage, resulting in a 10 percent stake in AuKing, and the sale of two non-core prospecting licenses in Tanzania to Gage for an additional $300,000. This partnership is expected to enhance AuKing's financial position and support its ongoing exploration and development activities.
Aerial Image of Mt Freda Open Pit & Exploration Land Package
AuKing Mining further reported a major step forward for the Cloncurry Gold Project, with its partner Orion Resources signing a non-binding term sheet for US$5 million in project financing from a long-established North American lender. The facility, if completed, will support the acquisition of Cloncurry assets, feasibility and development work at the Tick Hill JV, mining at Mt Freda, and processing at the Lorena plant. This is a key milestone as it retains the right to acquire 50 percent of Orion by investing AU$5 million before June 2027, positioning the company to benefit directly from the restart of gold production and the advancement of multiple near-term development opportunities.
Company Highlights
- AuKing Mining is an exploration and development company with its primary focus being the Cloncurry Gold Project in north Queensland.
- The company also holds a diverse portfolio of exploration assets in Western Australia (Koongie Park), Tanzania (Mkuju), Canada (Myoff Creek in British Columbia and Grand Codroy in Newfoundland).
- Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships:
- Entered an earn-in agreement to acquire a 50 percent interest in the Cloncurry Gold project.
- Entered a joint venture in February 2025 with ASX-listed Cobalt Blue Holdings (CBH) whereby CBH can earn up to a 75 percent interest in the Koongie Park project in Western Australia.
- Formed a strategic partnership with a large Beijing-based resources fund, Gage Capital, in February 2025.
- AuKing is led by a highly experienced management team executing the company’s strategies to increase shareholder value.
Key Projects
Cloncurry Gold Project (Queensland, Australia)
In November 2024, AuKing Mining entered into an earn-in agreement with Orion Resources for the Cloncurry gold project in northern Queensland. This agreement allows AuKing to increase its stake in the project to 50 percent by investing AU$5 million in project funding by June 2027.
Orion’s Cloncurry Project interests, including the Mt Freda/Golden Mill mining leases. [Note the nearby Wynberg and Wallace/Wallace South gold projects are not assets being acquired by Orion]
A key component of this project is the Tick Hill Gold Joint Venture, involving AuKing, Orion Resources, and Tick Hill Mining, the current owner of the Tick Hill gold mine. The JV aims to establish a processing operation at Tick Hill, focusing initially on reprocessing the existing tailings stockpiles. A pre-feasibility study completed in 2020 outlined a processing capacity of 474,200 tonnes at 2 g/t gold over 13 months, yielding approximately 27,300 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of AU$1,493 per ounce.
In March 2025, the JV partners signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to assess the viability of processing Tick Hill's tailings and other ore materials at the Lorena processing plant, located 15 km east of Cloncurry. This initiative aims to expedite the re-commencement of gold production in the region.
The JV also plans to evaluate the feasibility of reopening the historical open pit mine at Tick Hill, with the goal of extending the project's life and enhancing gold production. An independent preliminary economic assessment has concluded that the proposed tailings retreatment plan is both technically and financially viable, recommending progression to a final feasibility study.
Through these strategic initiatives, AuKing Mining is actively advancing the Cloncurry gold project, aiming to unlock significant value and establish a sustainable gold production operation in the Cloncurry region.
The Mt Freda Complex, covering an area of no more than 6 sq kms, looking from north-west to the south-east, 30 kms south of the Lorena plant.
The Mt Freda Mining Complex is a key element in the proposed restart of mining operations at the Cloncurry Gold Project in northern Queensland. A comprehensive drilling program, consisting of an estimated 10,000 meters of combined diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling, is planned at Mt Freda to support the project’s development.
Myoff Creek
The Myoff Creek project, located in southeastern British Columbia, is a 100 percent-owned niobium and REE exploration asset held by AuKing Mining. It covers approximately 800 hectares across eight mineral claims. Historical work identified significant near-surface carbonatite mineralization spanning about 1.4 km by 0.4 km, with impressive intercepts of 0.93 percent niobium (Nb) and 2.06 percent total rare earth oxides (TREO). The zone remains open both at depth and laterally, and elevated niobium and cerium have been detected in rock chips nearly 2 km from the known mineralization, hinting at substantial upside. Positioned within a well-known mining region and easily accessible via established roads, the project is now primed for modern exploration, starting with a helicopter-borne aeromagnetic and radiometric survey to pinpoint new targets for drilling.
Project Highlights
- Full Ownership: AuKing holds a 100 percent stake in the Myoff Creek project—covering ~800 hectares across eight contiguous claims.
- Strong Historical Mineralization: Near-surface carbonatite zone (~1.4 km × 0.4 km) with high-grade intercepts: 0.93 percent Nb and 2.06 percent TREO￼.
- Open Mineralization: Zones remain open at depth and along strike; rock chips ~2 km from drilled area show elevated Nb and Ce.
- Strategic Location: Situated in a mining-friendly region, close to major operations like Highland Valley and Copper Mountain Mines
- Good Access: The site benefits from well-maintained infrastructure and road networks
- Current Exploration Underway: A helicopter-borne aeromagnetic and radiometric survey (covering 70 line-km over the tenure, potentially expanding to 7 km strike) is planned to define new drill targets
- High Potential Upside: Thick, low-impurity carbonatites (up to 200 m thick) in a critical mineral belt provide a compelling foundation for resource expansion
Halls Creek Project (Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project - Western Australia)
The Halls Creek project, also known as the Koongie Park Project, is located 25 km southwest of Halls Creek in Western Australia’s highly mineralized Halls Creek Mobile Belt. It hosts three significant deposits—Onedin, Sandiego, and Emull—with established resources in copper, zinc, gold, silver, and lead. Backed by a 2025 earn-in agreement with Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB), which can acquire up to 75 percent of the project, Halls Creek offers strong development economics, value-engineering upside, and exploration growth potential in one of Australia’s most prospective mining regions.
Project Highlights
- Strategic location in WA’s Halls Creek Mobile Belt, near Savannah, Copernicus and Nicolsons operations.
- Key Deposits:
- Onedin – 4.8 Mt Cu-Zn-Au-Ag-Pb resource; silver credits identified as potential economic enhancer.
- Sandiego – 4.1 Mt Cu-Zn-Au-Ag-Pb resource; scoping study (2023) shows 11-year mine life, 750 ktpa throughput, $135 million capex, $177 million pre-tax NPV, and 40 percent IRR.
- Emull – 12.2 Mt Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag maiden resource with significant expansion potential.
- Value-Engineering Upside: Cobalt Blue’s review highlights cobalt inclusion at Sandiego and a centralized processing hub concept to improve margins, extend mine life, and reduce capital intensity.
- Exploration Growth: New targets such as Sandiego North show strong copper anomalies and early drill success, offering resource growth potential.
- Earn-in Partnership: Agreement with Cobalt Blue allows it to earn up to 75 percent interest, bringing technical and financial capability to fast-track development.
Mkuju Uranium Project (Tanzania)
Mkuju is situated immediately to the southeast of the world class Nyota uranium project that was the primary focus of exploration and development feasibility studies by then ASX-listed Mantra Resources (ASX:MRU). Not long after completion of feasibility studies for Nyota in early 2011, MRU announced a AU$1.16 billion takeover offer from the Russian group ARMZ. The takeover was finalised in mid-2011.
During the latter part of 2023, AuKing Mining completed a Stage 1 exploration program at Mkuju which comprised a combination of rock chip, soil geochemistry sampling, shallow auger drilling and initial diamond drilling. Some very encouraging results were obtained from this program which have formed the basis for a 11,000 m drilling program.
Management Team
Peter Tighe – Non-executive Chairman
Peter Tighe started his career in the family-owned JH Leavy & Co business, which is one of the longest established fruit and vegetable wholesaling businesses in the Brisbane Markets at Rocklea. As the owner and managing director of JH Leavy & Co, Tighe expanded the company along with highly respected farms and packhouses that have been pleased to supply the company with top quality fruit and vegetables for wholesale/export for over 40 years. Tighe has been a director of Brisbane Markets Limited (BML) since 1999 and is currently the deputy chairman. BML is the owner of the Brisbane Markets site and is responsible for the ongoing management and development of its $400 million asset portfolio. As the proprietor of the site, BML has over 250 leases in place including selling floors, industrial warehousing, retail stores and commercial offices. BML acknowledges its role as an economic hub of Queensland, facilitating the trade of $1.5 billion worth of fresh produce annually, and supporting local and regional businesses of the horticulture industry.
Paul Williams – Managing Director
Paul Williams holds both Bachelor of Arts and Law Degrees from the University of Queensland and practised as a corporate and commercial lawyer with Brisbane legal firm HopgoodGanim Lawyers for 17 years. He ultimately became an equity partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers before joining Eastern Corporation as their chief executive officer in August 2004. In mid-2006, Williams joined Mitsui Coal Holdings as general counsel, participating in the supervision of the coal mining interests and business development activities within the multinational Mitsui & Co group. Williams is well-known in the Brisbane investment community as well as in Sydney and Melbourne and brings to the AKN board a broad range of commercial and legal expertise – especially in the context of mining and exploration activities. He also has a strong focus on corporate governance and the importance of clear and open communication of corporate activity to the investment markets.
Mark Fisher – Non-executive Director
Mark Fisher is a seasoned resources executive with more than 35 years of global experience in the mining industry. His expertise spans strategic business planning, feasibility, project management, mine engineering, and operational leadership. Fisher has a proven record of delivering profitable and sustainable outcomes that enhance shareholder value, even in complex operating environments. He held senior leadership roles with Placer Dome and Barrick Gold Corporation, including president of Barrick’s Global Copper division. In that role, he led the development strategy for a portfolio of major copper assets across South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Dr Kylie Prendergast – Non-executive Director
Dr Kylie Prendergast is a geologist and technical leader with over 25 years’ international experience in exploration, project evaluation, and commercial management across multiple jurisdictions. She is currently a non-executive director of Helix Resources and has held senior leadership roles including managing director of Felix Gold and Mining Associates, GM exploration and business development at Mawarid Mining (Oman), and senior positions with Batu Mining (Mongolia), Gold Fields, BHP Billiton, Ivanhoe Mines, and North Limited. She brings a strong track record of advancing exploration assets and creating value through both technical expertise and strategic leadership.
Nick Harding – Non-Executive Director
Nick Harding is an FCPA with over 35 years’ experience in finance, corporate governance, and company administration across the resources and agribusiness sectors. For the past 16 years, he has acted as executive director, CFO, and company secretary for multiple ASX-listed junior explorers, guiding several from early-stage exploration through to development and production. Earlier in his career, Nick held senior finance roles with WMC Resources, Normandy Mining/Newmont Australia, and Beach Energy, gaining broad exposure across gold, copper, nickel, uranium, industrial minerals, and oil and gas.
Lincoln Ho - Non-executive Director
Lincoln Ho brings over eight years of ASX-listed directorship experience, with a strong background in corporate strategy, mining exploration, and administration across both Australian and international jurisdictions. He has played a key role in guiding companies through transactions in local and overseas markets, working closely with corporate financiers in the emerging companies space. He is currently a non-executive director of Askari Metals and has previously served on the boards of Aldoro Resources, Redcastle Resources, and Red Mountain Mining.
Chris Bittar – Exploration Manager
Chris Bittar is an experienced geologist with a strong background in advancing projects from greenfield exploration through to mine-ready feasibility studies. He most recently served as senior project geologist at Pantoro Limited’s Norseman Project, overseeing near-mine exploration and resource development programs as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study. Prior to that, he held senior geology roles with Millennium Minerals (Nullagine Gold Project) and Pilbara Minerals (Pilgangoora Lithium Project), as well as exploration roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania and Northern Minerals (Browns Range rare earths project). His expertise includes managing drilling campaigns, geological interpretation, data management, and project reporting. Throughout his career, Bittar has maintained a strong commitment to workplace safety and best practice standards.
Paul Marshall – Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Paul Marshall is a chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Law degree, and a post Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance. He has 30 years of professional experience having worked for Ernst and Young for 10 years, and subsequently twenty years spent in commercial roles as company secretary and CFO for a number of listed and unlisted companies, mainly in the resources sector. Marshall has extensive experience in all aspects of company financial reporting, corporate regulatory and governance areas, business acquisition and disposal due diligence, capital raising and company listings and company secretarial responsibilities.
27 August
Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio
25 August
Kazatomprom Cuts 2026 Uranium Output as Market Tightens, Demand Seen Rising
Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan’s state-owned uranium giant, said it will scale back production in 2026, noting that current supply and demand dynamics do not justify a return to full capacity even as long-term prices hold firm.
The company, which accounts for more than one-fifth of the world’s primary uranium output, said in an August 22 release that it expects to lower production by roughly 10 percent next year compared to earlier targets.
It will reduce its nominal output level from 32,777 metric tons of U3O8 to 29,697 metric tons.
That equates to a drop of around 8 million pounds of uranium, or about 5 percent of global supply. Most of the reduction will come from adjustments at Kazatomprom's Budenovskoye joint venture.
“As the world’s largest producer and seller of natural uranium, Kazatomprom fully recognises the critical role the Company has in supporting the global energy transition,” Chief Executive Meirzhan Yussupov commented.
Kazatomprom said the present environment does not warrant lifting production to the 100 percent level. The long-term uranium price is currently stable at around US$80 per pound, despite volatility in the spot market.
Instead, the company said it plans to “exercise its downflex opportunity within the acceptable 20 percent deviation under the updated 2026 Subsoil Use production levels.” Actual guidance for the 2026 output will be released later.
The company further added that supplies of sulfuric acid, a critical reagent for the in-situ recovery mining method used across its operations, are expected to be stable in 2026.
Kazatomprom also pointed to Kazakhstan’s own nuclear energy ambitions. The government has floated plans for three nuclear power plants, each of which would require about 400 metric tons (1.04 million pounds) of uranium annually.
The company's updates came as part of its half-year results. Kazatomprom reported a 54 percent fall in net profit to 263.2 billion Kazakhstani tenge (around US$489.5 million) in the first six months of 2025, compared with the same period a year earlier. Revenue slipped 6 percent to 660.2 billion tenge due to lower sales volumes.
In August 2024, the company cut its 2025 uranium output forecast by 12 to 17 percent amid a sulfuric acid shortage.
Its new acid plant won’t be ready until at least 2026, while higher mineral extraction taxes, which commenced earlier this year, are set to raise costs and erode its traditional competitive edge. But even as it trims output targets, Kazatomprom stressed that it is pushing ahead with large-scale exploration programs across Kazakhstan. The initiatives are aimed at replenishing reserves and safeguarding the company’s status as the leading global supplier of nuclear fuel.
“Kazatomprom is currently undertaking a large-scale exploration in Kazakhstan, which is a top priority for replenishing its resource base and maintaining its leading position as a global nuclear fuel supplier,” Yussupov said.
Potential uranium market deficit ahead
Although Kazatomprom has seen a decline in profits, uranium sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) registered growth in Q2 of this year, and is anticipating a broad uptick in global demand.
“We believe that supportive government policies, the tangible actions of energy-intensive industries, and positive public conversations are all pointing to a global convergence: nuclear energy is a critical solution for providing clean, constant, secure and reliable power to electrify global economies," wrote President and CEO Tim Gitzel in July.
Given uranium's key role in clean energy, FocusEconomics analysts are forecasting that prices will stay well above 2010 levels through the decade, with price sprojected in the US$65 to US$80 range.
The World Nuclear Association (WNA) projects that uranium demand will rise 28 percent by 2030, outpacing an 18 percent supply increase, driven by emerging market growth, artificial intelligence-related power needs, modular reactor adoption and energy security concerns. Primary uranium production from mines, conversion plants and enrichment plants meets most global reactor demand, with secondary supply helping bridge short-term gaps.
"However, secondary supply is projected to have a gradually diminishing role in the world market, decreasing from the current level in supplying 11-14 percent of reactor uranium requirements to 4-11 percent in 2050," the WNA states.
Despite the looming shortfall in the uranium sector, FocusEconomics analysts don’t anticipate a return to 2024’s highs, when prices overshot fundamentals amid investor exuberance.
“Supply/demand dynamics are supportive of higher uranium prices: We forecast a structural supply deficit of ~20 million pounds in 2025 to grow to ~130 million pounds by 2040, or representing 40 percent-45 percent undersupply," the firm states. "This view is supported by increasing demand for uranium as the global nuclear fleet expands to support growing power needs amid a lack of meaningful potential supply to come online.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
20 August
Guide to Uranium Mining in Canada
Uranium mining in Canada accounts for 13 percent of global output, making the Great White North the second largest producer of uranium in the world, behind only Kazakhstan.
Canada hosts 9 percent of the world’s uranium resources and is home to the biggest deposits of high-grade uranium. Their grades of up to 20 percent uranium are 100 times greater than the global average.
Canadian uranium deposits are found mainly in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Québec, as well as the territory of Nunavut. Of these, Saskatchewan leads the country in both uranium exploration and production.
In this article
Top Canadian uranium mines
Canada is home to three producing uranium mines, Cigar Lake, McArthur River and McClean Lake, all of which are located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
Saskatchewan is a premier uranium mining jurisdiction as home to the Athabasca Basin, a mining-friendly region in the north of the province that's renowned for its high-quality uranium deposits. The area's long uranium-mining history has made Canada an international leader in the uranium sector.
Canada’s major uranium mining companies are Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Orano Canada, a subsidiary of the multinational company Orano Group. Cameco is the majority owner and operator of Cigar Lake and McArthur River. Orano holds a significant stake in both mines, and is also the majority owner and operator of the recently restarted McClean Lake operation.
Data and information on the Canadian uranium mines and advanced projects discussed below is taken from mining database MDO. The database only includes projects that have at least partial ownership by public companies.
1. Cigar Lake mine
Ownership:
54.547% — Cameco
40.453% — Orano Canada
5% — TEPCO Resources
Province: Saskatchewan
Mine type: Underground
Deposit type: Unconformity-related
Cigar Lake, which entered commercial production in 2015, is one of Canada’s largest uranium mines and the world’s highest grade uranium mine. The underground mining operation involves the use of innovative mining methods such as jet boring, which was purposely designed by Cameco to tackle the unique challenges of the Cigar Lake deposit.
For 2024, production at the Cigar Lake mine was reported at 16.9 million pounds U3O8, up 2 million pounds from the previous year. Guidance for 2025 stands at approximately 18 million pounds.
Cigar Lake’s proven and probable reserves stand at 551,400 metric tons of ore grading 15.87 percent U3O8 for 192.9 million pounds of contained U3O8. Its mine life is expected to run until 2036.
2. McArthur River-Key Lake mine
Ownership:
McArthur River mine
69.805% — Cameco
30.195% — Orano Canada
Key Lake mill
83.3% — Cameco
16.7% — Orano Canada
Province: Saskatchewan
Mine type: Underground
Deposit type: Unconformity-related
The McArthur River-Key Lake operation is home to the McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill, respectively the largest high-grade uranium mine and largest uranium mill in the world, according to MDO.
McArthur River was first brought into production in 2000 using raiseboring and blast hole stoping mining methods, but was put on care and maintenance temporarily in early 2018 due to low uranium prices. Cameco brought the mine and mill back into production in late 2022, progressively ramping up output over the next few years.
Production in 2024 came in at 20.3 million pounds U3O8, up nearly 43 percent from the previous year’s output, and production guidance for 2025 has been set at 18 million pounds.
McArthur River’s proven and probable reserves total 2.49 million metric tons grading 6.55 percent U3O8 for 359.6 million pounds of contained metal. Its mine life extends out to 2044.
3. McClean Lake mine and mill
Ownership:
77.5% — Orano Canada
22.5% — Denison Mines (TSX:DML)
Province: Saskatchewan
Mine type: Surface mine
Deposit type: Unconformity-related
The McClean Lake mine re-entered production in July 2025, 17 years after it was shuttered in 2008 due to low uranium prices made the operations uneconomic.
After studies demonstrated that the joint venture partners’ patented surface access borehole resource extraction (SABRE) mining method could bring McClean back to life economically, the decision was made in January 2024 to bring the asset back into production.
The site hosts multiple deposits, including the now-producing McClean North deposit. It also boasts the only mill in the world designed to process high-grade uranium ore without dilution, according to MDO. The mill has the capacity to produce 24 million pounds of uranium concentrate, or yellowcake, annually. Currently, the mill is processing ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll mining agreement.
Proven reserves at McClean Lake are in the form of ore stockpiles, and total 90,000 metric tons at a grade of 0.37 percent for U3O8 for 700,000 pounds of contained metal. The site also hosts significant indicated and inferred resources of 25.4 million pounds across the McLean North, Sue D and Sue F deposits.
The partners expect to produce approximately 800,000 pounds of U3O8 from McClean North in the first year of operations. In addition, mining at the McClean North and Sue F deposits has the potential to produce about 3 million pounds from 2026 to 2030.
Upcoming Canadian uranium mines
There are a handful of contenders for Canada's next uranium mine: Patterson Lake South, Rook 1 and Wheeler River. None are in the construction stage yet, but most are expecting to come online in the next few years. Learn about the advanced uranium projects below.
1. Patterson Lake South
Ownership: Paladin Energy (TSX:PDN,ASX:PDN)
Province: Saskatchewan
Mine type: Underground
Deposit type: Basement hosted vein-type or fracture-filled
Currently in the permitting phase, the Patterson Lake South (PLS) project hosts the large, high-grade and near-surface Triple R deposit, which has the potential to produce both uranium and gold. The project has a probable mineral reserve estimate of 93.7 million pounds of contained uranium from 3 million metric tons grading 1.41 percent U3O8.
The 2023 feasibility study for PLS highlights average production of approximately 9 million pounds U3O8 per year over a 10 year mine life.
Paladin added the PLS uranium project to its portfolio in December 2024 via its acquisition of Fission Uranium. The company is continuing to develop the PLS's resource potential outside of the Triple R deposit, with a significant focus on the project's Saloon East zone. Advancing through the environmental permitting process remains ongoing.
2. Rook 1
Ownership: NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE)
Province: Saskatchewan
Mine type: Underground
Deposit type: Basement-hosted, vein-type
NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 project, home to the Arrow deposit, is in the permitting stage with a feasibility study completed in February 2021. Arrow hosts probable mineral reserves of 239.6 million pounds of U3O8 from 4.57 million metric tons of ore at a grade of 2.37 percent, as well as a measured and indicated resource of 256.7 million pounds from 3.75 million metric tons at 3.1 percent.
Over its 11.7 year mine life, Rook 1 is expected to produce an average of 19.8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, including over 25 million pounds during the first five years.
Provincial environmental assessment approval was granted in November 2023, and the federal environmental impact statement was accepted as final in January 2025. In March 2025, the company shared that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has proposed hearing dates for the Rook I project on November 19, 2025, and February 9 to 13, 2026.
NexGen states that a full project execution team is at the ready and the site is fully prepared for construction activities to commence following final federal approval.
3. Wheeler River
Ownership:
95% — Denison Mines
5% — Uranium Energy (TSX:UEC,NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Province: Saskatchewan
Mine type:
Phoenix — In-situ recovery
Gryphon — Underground
Deposit type: Unconformity-related
The Wheeler River uranium project, billed as the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern region of the Athabasca Basin, is home to the high-grade Phoenix and Gryphon deposits. Each deposit is considered a standalone asset, and the Phoenix deposit is the more advanced of the two.
A feasibility study for the Phoenix deposit as an in-situ recovery operation was completed in mid-2023. In February 2025, Denison reported that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is set to conduct hearings for the project’s environmental assessment and license to prepare and construct a uranium mine and mill on October 8 and December 8 to 12, 2025. If granted approval, Denison is prepared to start construction in early 2026, followed by first production by the first half of 2028.
As for the Gryphon deposit, an update to the pre-feasibility study for a conventional underground mining operation was completed in 2023. Denison conducted a field program in the first quarter of 2025 as part of its efforts to support a feasibility study.
Canadian uranium exploration companies
Canada is also home to a slew of uranium exploration and development companies focused on discovering uranium in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Newfoundland and Labrador.
- ATHA Energy (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF) has an extensive uranium exploration pipeline across Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, Nunavut’s Thelon Basin and the Central Mineral Belt of Newfoundland and Labrador.''
- Azincourt Energy (TSXV:AAZ,OTCQB:AZURF) is working on its Harrier project in Newfoundland and Labrador and its East Preston joint venture project in the Western Athabasca Basin.
- Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND,OTCQB:BSENF) is focused on its ACKIO near-surface discovery at its Hook project adjacent to the Athabascan Basin, part of its Athabasca 2.0 strategy. It is in the process of acquiring Forum Energy Metals.
- CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV) is a project generator with a portfolio of assets in the Athabasca Basin, including the West McArthur joint venture with Cameco, which is situated near the McArthur River/Key Lake mine.
- F3 Uranium (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FUUFF) has three advanced exploration properties in the western region of the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto and Broach.
- Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) has wholly owned and joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin and Nunavut's Thelon Basin, which hosts the company's Aberdeen project.
- North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) is focused on discovering economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, namely the Falcon and West Bear projects.
- Patterson Metals (TSXV:PAT) owns the Carter Lake uranium project in the Western Athabasca Basin and the recently acquired Pendleton Lake uranium project in the southeast region of the basin.
- Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU) has an extensive uranium portfolio with six joint ventures and five wholly owned projects, all located in the Athabasca Basin, including a joint venture with IsoEnergy on an extensive land package.
- Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF) is another junior mining company with an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin, comprising 36 uranium projects covering over 614,000 hectares.
- Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND,OTCQB:STTDF) is an emerging project generator that holds interests in over 94,476 hectares in the Athabasca Basin, including its flagship Davidson River project in the southwest region of the basin.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2017.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Baselode Energy, Purepoint Uranium, North Shore Uranium and SkyHarbour Resources are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
11 August
Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement
07 August
North Shore Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000, through the issuance of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit and flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.065 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from closing of the Offering.
As announced June 24, 2025, the Company entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Resurrection Mining LLC ("Resurrection"), an arm's length party, to acquire up to 87.5% of the Rio Puerco uranium project ("Rio Puerco"or the "Project") located in northwestern New Mexico (the "Transaction"). Completion of the Transaction is contingent on North Shore completing satisfactory due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, completion of a minimum $750,000 financing by North Shore, and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to complete the Transaction, exploration of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, continued exploration of the Company's Saskatchewan uranium properties, the costs of the Offering and for general working capital.
The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable in the Offering.
Caution to US Investors
The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
ABOUT NORTH SHORE
The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world's ambitious CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico. North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, expanding its exploration efforts to include the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico and by evaluating other quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties. North Shore summarized its exploration efforts at its Falcon property in a May 27, 2025, news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "appear", "interpret", "coincident", "potential", "confirm", "suggest", "evaluate", "encourage", "likely", "anomaly", "continuous" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the completion of the Offering; the completion and expected terms of the Transaction, the parties' abilities to meet the closing conditions of the Transaction, the number of securities to be issued by the Company in connection with the Transaction, receipt of all necessary approvals for the completion of the Offering and Transaction respectively, the completion of satisfactory due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, and the Company's ability to meet the terms of the Transaction; the highly speculative nature of the Transaction given the early-stage nature of Rio Puerco; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities including the potential for the definition of a mineral deposit of potential economic value at the Company's Falcon property in Saskatchewan; that drilling results, geophysical survey results and/or interpretations thereof define potentially mineralized corridors; results from future exploration programs including drilling; interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys; conclusions of future economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in grades of mineralization and/or future actual recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Click here to connect with North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) to receive an Investor Presentation
