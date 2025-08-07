North Shore Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a maiden drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. During the program, three targets were drilled along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending electromagnetic ("EM") conductor system, P03, P08 and P12 (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). At P03 and P08 the targeted sub-vertical EM conductors were intersected. At P12, the hole had to be terminated prior to reaching the interpreted conductor depth. Highlights from the program include
August 07, 2025
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000, through the issuance of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit and flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.065 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from closing of the Offering.
As announced June 24, 2025, the Company entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Resurrection Mining LLC ("Resurrection"), an arm's length party, to acquire up to 87.5% of the Rio Puerco uranium project ("Rio Puerco"or the "Project") located in northwestern New Mexico (the "Transaction"). Completion of the Transaction is contingent on North Shore completing satisfactory due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, completion of a minimum $750,000 financing by North Shore, and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to complete the Transaction, exploration of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, continued exploration of the Company's Saskatchewan uranium properties, the costs of the Offering and for general working capital.
The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable in the Offering.
Caution to US Investors
The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
ABOUT NORTH SHORE
The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world's ambitious CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico. North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, expanding its exploration efforts to include the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico and by evaluating other quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties. North Shore summarized its exploration efforts at its Falcon property in a May 27, 2025, news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "appear", "interpret", "coincident", "potential", "confirm", "suggest", "evaluate", "encourage", "likely", "anomaly", "continuous" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the completion of the Offering; the completion and expected terms of the Transaction, the parties' abilities to meet the closing conditions of the Transaction, the number of securities to be issued by the Company in connection with the Transaction, receipt of all necessary approvals for the completion of the Offering and Transaction respectively, the completion of satisfactory due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, and the Company's ability to meet the terms of the Transaction; the highly speculative nature of the Transaction given the early-stage nature of Rio Puerco; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities including the potential for the definition of a mineral deposit of potential economic value at the Company's Falcon property in Saskatchewan; that drilling results, geophysical survey results and/or interpretations thereof define potentially mineralized corridors; results from future exploration programs including drilling; interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys; conclusions of future economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in grades of mineralization and/or future actual recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
31 July
North Shore Uranium
Investor Insight
With a focused and cost-efficient exploration strategy, North Shore Uranium is building a dual-jurisdiction uranium portfolio in two of North America’s most prolific uranium districts: Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin and New Mexico’s Grants Uranium District.
Overview
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) is a North America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a dual-track strategy, targeting high-impact discoveries in two of the world’s most prolific uranium jurisdictions: the eastern Athabasca Basin region in Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico, USA. With a lean capital structure, fully permitted drill targets in Saskatchewan, and strong insider ownership, the company is well-positioned to deliver value through cost-effective exploration and resource definition in a rising uranium price environment.
Rio Puerco project in New Mexico’s Grants District, is a historically productive uranium belt responsible for over 340 million pounds of past U3O8 production. Using data from approximately 800 historical drill holes a JORC-compliant inferred resource estimate of 11.4 million pounds U₃O₈ 1 was completed in 2009. Early evaluations suggest potential for in-situ recovery (ISR) mining – one of the lowest-cost extraction methods in the industry.
At Falcon in the Athabasca Basin, North Shore’s maiden 2024 drill program confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization in previously untested zones, highlighting the project's potential for new discoveries. The company has identified a 7-kilometre conductive corridor with high-priority drill targets named the South Priority Area, and is planning prospecting and follow-up drill programs.
Rio Puerco project area
Strategically, North Shore stands out among junior explorers by offering exposure to two of the most politically stable and uranium-endowed regions in the world.
With macro tailwinds, including spot uranium prices surpassing US$100/lb in 2024 and recent US policies aiming to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050, the company is positioned to benefit from growing demand and supportive permitting regimes in both Canada and the United States.
Company Highlights
- Dual Jurisdiction Exposure: Active exploration in Athabasca Basin and the Grants Uranium District, two of the most historically significant uranium-producing regions in North America.
- Rio Puerco Option: Binding term sheet signed for a transaction that would see North Shore Uranium acquire up to an 87.5 percent of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, where there is a historical resource estimate of 6 million tonnes grading 0.09 percent eU₃O₈ for 11.4 million lbs of U₃O₈.1
- Falcon Discovery in 2024: Maiden drill program confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization at two targets on the Falcon property in the Athabasca Basin in a previously undrilled area within 30 km of the active Key Lake uranium mill.
- Path to Resource Definition: Upon completion of the transaction, North Shore plans to validate historical data, attempt to expand the resource and evaluate the ISR potential at Rio Puerco and concurrently work to expand the discovery footprint at Falcon.
- Lean Structure, Strong Insider Support: $2.2 million market cap (as of July 2025), 40.3 million shares outstanding, with 43.3 percent held by insiders and founding investors.
- High-caliber Team: Led by award-winning geologist Brooke Clements and supported by proven uranium dealmakers and technical experts.
Key Projects
Rio Puerco Uranium Project
On June 23, 2025, North Shore signed a binding term sheet with Resurrection Mining LLC for a transaction that would allow North Shore to acquire up to an 87.5 percent interest in Rio Puerco. Closing of the transaction by August 31, 2025 is subject to final due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, completion of a minimum $750,000 financing by North Shore and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Rio Puerco is located 60 km northwest of Albuquerque in the prolific Grants Uranium District. The Grants District has historically produced over 340 million lbs of U₃O₈, making it the most productive uranium region in the United States. Rio Puerco consists of 37 Bureau of Land Management claims and benefits from existing access infrastructure.
Rio Puerco is surrounded by advanced uranium exploration/development projects: Roca Honda (Energy Fuels), Marquez-Juan Tafoya (Anfield Energy), and Cebolleta (Premier American Uranium).
The Rio Puerco deposit is hosted in the Westwater Canyon Member of the Jurassic Morrison Formation – a well-known host for peneconcordant sandstone-hosted uranium mineralization. Kerr-McGee drilled over 1,000 holes on the property and surrounding area in the 1970s and initiated development of a room-and-pillar underground mine. Mining operations were suspended in 1980 due to collapsing uranium prices. A 2009 resource estimate by Monaro Mining outlined a JORC-compliant historical inferred resource of 6 million tonnes grading 0.09 percent eU₃O₈ for 11.4 million lbs of contained U₃O₈.1 This estimate was validated by a 2011 technical report commissioned by Australian-American Mining Corporation.
The deposit is believed to have potential for ISR mining – a low-cost, environmentally friendlier method used in many US uranium projects. After completion of the Rio Puerco transaction, North Shore’s near-term plan is to validate historical data through a 10- to 20-hole drill program, including both rotary and diamond core holes, and evaluate the ISR potential through hydrogeological, geochemical and metallurgical testing.
Rio Puerco represents a near-term opportunity to define a modern resource in a supportive permitting and policy environment. Recent executive orders by the US government aim to accelerate nuclear permitting timelines. The project lies entirely on BLM land and is situated near advanced-stage uranium projects such as Roca Honda (Energy Fuels), Marquez-Juan Tafoya (Anfield Energy), and Cebolleta (Premier American Uranium), enhancing the district-scale relevance of the asset.
Falcon Property
Falcon is located along the Wollaston Domain at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, the property spans 55,503 hectares across 15 mineral claims. North Shore owns 100 percent of four claims totalling 12,800 hectares and holds an option to earn up to a 100 percent interest in the remaining 11 claims from Skyharbour Resources by October 2027. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to the active Key Lake uranium mill (30 km west) and a powerline traversing the property’s eastern boundary.
The Falcon area has similarities to the base of the nearby Key Lake deposit, where uranium is associated with fault zones just below the unconformity between overlying sandstone and basement rocks. At Falcon, the sandstone cover has been eroded, exposing basement rocks, making it an ideal target for basement-hosted mineralization. Historical work from the 1960s to early 2000s identified numerous uranium occurrences at Falcon, including “radioactive boulders”, uranium showings as well as strong EM conductors. High-resolution airborne geophysical surveys were flown in 2006, 2007, 2013 and 2022. These datasets, combined with new and historical drill results, and new geophysical modeling, have allowed North Shore to define and prioritize 36 exploration targets, including 11 high-priority targets across three priority zones.
In March 2024, North Shore completed its maiden drill program at Falcon, targeting three previously undrilled EM conductor anomalies (P03, P08, P12). At P08 and PO3 , drilling intersected three near-surface, uranium-bearing fault zones. The most notable interval at PO8 at a depth of 45 metres returned 4.7 metres at 316 parts per million (ppm) U₃O₈, with one sample returning 572 ppm U₃O₈1.
Target FA025, near mapped location of the D Zone showing
Current exploration at Falcon is primarily focused on the South Priority Area, a 7 km EM conductor trend that includes the P03 and P08 discoveries and high-priority targets such as FA002, FA003, F004 and F005. In target zone 3, FA025 hosts the historical D Zone showing (1.26 percent uranium and 0.8 percent molybdenum in a mineralized vein). Only three shallow holes totaling 350 m have been drilled at FA025. The project is fully permitted for drilling and North Shore inked an exploration agreement with the English River First Nation in March 2025.
West Bear Property
Located approximately 90 km north of the Falcon property, the West Bear Property comprises four claims totaling 3,927 hectares and is located at the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin. It is adjacent to a known uranium and cobalt-nickel resources held by Uranium Energy Corp., including a Co-Ni resource of 3.8 million lbs of cobalt and 3.2 million lbs of nickel, as well as a probable uranium reserve of 1.4 million lbs U₃O₈. The proximity to these advanced-stage assets provides geological validation of the regional prospectivity.
Management Team
Brooke Clements – President, CEO and Director
Brooke Clements is an award-winning exploration geologist with over 35 years in the mining industry. He is the former president of Peregrine Diamonds and senior VP of Peregrine Metals. He is a two-time recipient of the AMEBC Hugo Dummett Award and the 2019 PDAC Bill Dennis Award for discovery.
Blake Steele – Advisor and Investor
Blake Steele is the former president and CEO of Azarga Uranium, which was acquired by enCore Energy for approx. C$200 million. Steele has deep expertise in capital markets and US ISR uranium projects.
Jimmy Thom – Director
Geologist and former exploration manager at Paladin Energy, Jimmy Thom oversaw exploration strategy for the company’s North American uranium portfolio.
Dan O’Brien – Chief Financial Officer
With over 20 years of financial experience in the mining industry, Dan O’Brien serves as CFO for several publicly listed exploration companies.
Andrew Stewart – Director
Andrew Stewart is a capital markets lawyer and partner at Cozen O’Connor, with cross-border legal expertise relevant to US projects and potential future US listings.
Doris Meyer – Director
Doris Meyer is a corporate compliance expert with experience as director of a number of publicly listed exploration companies.
James Arthur – Director
James Arthur is a senior legal counsel and senior director of Keysight Technologies, an S&P 500 company.
Ben Meyer – Corporate Secretary
Ben Meyer has more than 10 years of experience in corporate and regulatory compliance.
Alex Molyneux– Founding InvestorAlex Molyneux is the former CEO of Paladin Energy (2015-2018).
1The historical resource at Rio Puerco outlined in this profile has not been verified. It is a historical estimate and not current and does not comply with Canadian NI-43-101 guidelines for the reporting of mineral resources. A Qualified Person has not verified the historical resource on behalf of the company and North Shore has completed no work programs at Rio Puerco. Though not current, the company views the historical resource estimates as reliable and sufficient to justify exploration programs at Rio Puerco.
Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America
20 March 2024
North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified
- Radioactivity. Elevated total count gamma probe readings were obtained at targets P03 and P08 with a maximum value of 2695 counts per second ("cps") at P03.
- Conductor modeling. Three-dimensional plate models of the EM conductor systems were modelled using Maxwell EMIT software. At P03 and P08, the targeted conductors were intersected very close to the depths predicted by the models.
- Favorable structures. A brittle graphitic fault zone with angular rubble and clay gouge underlain by gneiss with strong silica alteration and patchy chlorite alteration was encountered coincident with the EM conductor at P03. A brittle fault zone with bleached clay, hematite staining and altered pegmatite explained the EM conductor at P08.
- Next Steps. Fault zones and alteration similar to that encountered at P03 and P08 can be associated with basement-hosted uranium mineralization. The forthcoming analytical results integrated with the drill hole data will guide future work related to these two targets. Target P12 remains untested and should be drilled again to reach the targeted EM conductor depth. It lies within a prominent interpreted structural zone near several other priority targets in the South Walker area. In addition, multiple high priority untested targets on the Property have the potential for basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Using its proven exploration methods, the Company will continue to prioritize these targets for future field evaluation and drilling.
Select samples of drill core have been sent for analysis, and final analytical results are expected in four to six weeks. The geochemical analyses are performed to detect the presence of uranium, pathfinder elements, gold and other metals.
Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "The initial results from our maiden drill program are encouraging and confirm the presence of sub-vertical basement structures with associated radioactivity, graphite and alteration at P03 and P08. The intersection of altered and graphitic structures at the modelled Maxwell plate depths validates our team's exploration approach and techniques. The initial results from the program also reinforce our belief that Falcon is a highly prospective uranium property and affirm the prospectivity of other compelling untested EM conductors that have been identified. Many of these targets are associated with interpreted structures. The Company is excited to receive the analytical results from this program and looks forward to maximizing its exposure to a significant discovery by continuing to evaluate target zones at Falcon with the potential to host an economic uranium deposit."
TABLE 1: FALCON DRILLLING SUMMARY
|
Drillhole Information
|
Gamma Probe Results*
|
ID
|
Prospect
|
Dip (°)
|
Azi (°)
|
Over-burden (m)
|
Final
Depth
(m)
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Avg.
cps
|
Peak
cps
|
FN24001
|
P03
|
-50
|
135
|
6
|
230
|
196.51
199.92
203.21
205.42
|
196.92
200.92
203.51
206.32
|
1475
849
775
705
|
2695
1637
1022
1196
|
FN24002
|
P08
|
-47
|
120
|
30.5
|
144
|
42.25
|
45.95
|
1085
|
2120
|
FN24003
|
P12
|
-47
|
315
|
2.5
|
106
|
No gamma probe testing as hole was abandoned due to unstable ground conditions before target horizon was reached
* The results are for total gamma ray counts and were obtained using a Mount Sopris 2SNA-1000-S Spectral Gamma-Ray probe
Figure 1: Electromagnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Figure 2: Total field magnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Target P03
Drillhole FN24001 at target P03 in the north Knob Lake area intersected approximately six metres of overburden followed by an alternating succession of metasedimentary rocks comprised of variably garnetiferous and graphitic pelitic gneisses, cross-cut by numerous plagioclase-dominant granitic pegmatites to 222.53m. Granite with intercalations of biotite-garnetiferous pelite was encountered to the end of hole at 230m. The metasediments between 94-175m were host to an estimated 0.1%-1% pyrrhotite and 0.1-0.5% pyrite.A blocky fracture zone and interpreted brittle fault with graphite-rich gouge was encountered within the graphitic gneiss unit between 193.48-196.01m; the projected EM conductor intersection depth was 195m. A key interval just below this fault zone associated with strong localized chlorite and silica alteration between 196.5 and 206.3m returned the most notable gamma probe readings. A pegmatite-rich interval from 196.51-196.92m returned a gamma probe reading of 2695 cps. The combination of the spatial relationship between the graphitic horizon, the structure, alteration and the radioactivity upgrade this target. P03 has the exploration criteria that are important for a basement-hosted uranium mineralizing system. This structure together with other zones of the EM conductor system in the immediate area are prospective as potential conduits for precipitated uranium within basement-hosted graphitic fault zones, and follow-up drilling will be considered.
Target P08
Drillhole FN24002 was also drilled in the northern Knob Lake Area. After intersecting 30.5 metres of overburden, an alternating succession of metasedimentary rocks comprised of variably garnetiferous and graphitic pelitic gneiss and schists cross-cut by numerous plagioclase and K-feldspar granitic pegmatites was encountered to 132.32m. Granitic gneiss intersected by K-feldspar granitic pegmatites is present until the end of hole at 144m. The graphitic metasediments throughout the hole were host to up to 30 percent graphite, with localized patches up to 60 percent. The most notable gamma probe results were returned between 42.25-45.95m, within a K-feldspar pegmatitic interval with a peak reading of 2120 cps. This anomalous interval was followed by a brittle fault zone, from 43.90-49.00m, comprised of fractured pegmatites and blocky and rubbly graphitic metasediments. The entire graphitic schist upper portion of the hole displayed very strong patchy chlorite-cordierite-hematite-illite alteration to 102.27m. From 102.27-105.55m, a brittle pegmatitic and graphitic fault zone was intersected at the projected depth of the Maxwell conductor plate. This lower fault zone displayed strong bleaching (illite+/-sericite) clay alteration, strong hematite and chlorite along fractures and patchy silica alteration. These alteration minerals can be indicative of a proximal hydrothermal system, The results suggest the possibility that the structures at target P08 could be related to a basement-hosted, fault-controlled mineralizing system and future follow-up drilling will be considered.
Target P12
FN24003 was drilled at P12 in the South Walker area within a prominent interpreted northeast-trending structural zone as defined by EM and magnetics. After drilling three metres of glacial overburden, extensively fractured monzonitic orthogneisses cross-cut by plagioclase and K-feldspar granitic pegmatites was encountered to 52.08m. A succession of variably garnetiferous and graphitic metasediments cross-cut by plagioclase-rich pegmatites was encountered to the final hole depth of 107.60m. The hole was abandoned before reaching the modelled Maxwell conductor plate depth of approximately 125m due to unstable ground conditions and was not evaluated with the gamma probe. Therefore, the target remains untested and will likely be targeted for drilling in a future program.
Drill Program logistics and Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Analytical Procedures
Multiple potential targets with favorable geologic and geophysical characteristics were evaluated, and three were selected for drilling. The drill program was managed by Laura Tennent, B.Sc of TerraLogic Exploration Inc, ("TerraLogic"). The drill contractor was Quesnel Brothers Diamond Drilling Ltd. based in Denare Beach, Saskatchewan.
TerraLogic adheres to best management exploration practices, including Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC). All standard operating procedures have been developed and overseen by Jarrod Brown M.Sc., P.Geo. of TerraLogic, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
All drill core was systematically photographed, measured (recovery, rock quality designation ("RQD"), natural fracture count, longest stick), oriented (Reflex - ACTIII) and logged (lithology, alteration, mineralization, structure, veins, brecciation and weathering). The core was then scanned with a RS230 Spectrometer to determine total gamma Counts Per Second (CPS), and with a KT-10 magnetic susceptibility meter. Upon completion of the drilling, while the rods are still in the hole, a calibrated Mount Sopris 2SNA-1000-S Gamma-Ray Spectrometer Probe rented from Terraplus Inc. was used to measure the natural gamma spectra within the hole. Measurements for total counts (GR-total, counts per second ("cps"), Potassium cps (K), Thorium cps (Th) and Uranium cps (U) were collected. The data is processed using WellCad software and the Terraplus Inc. calibrated K-Factor.
QA/QC protocols are maintained through the random insertion of blanks and certified reference material (standards) throughout the drill core sampling process. Drill core is split in half with a manual splitter, select split samples are then placed in a sealed bag and transported by TerraLogic personnel to the laboratory while the remainder is stored on site. Analytical testing will be performed by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration project with a limited exploration history at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in an area that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of EM data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas with limited previous drilling. The Property is located approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow basement-hosted unconformity-style mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
08 March 2024
North Shore Uranium Commences Falcon Property Drill Program
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized and commenced its drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company is planning to drill three targets associated with electromagnetic ("EM") conductors. Information pertaining to the drill program and a summary of the Property were provided by the Company on February 28, 2024 and December 19, 2023
The drill program is being managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. The final three targets selected for drilling, which lie along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system, are shown in Figure 1. For each target, a subsurface geophysical model of the EM conductor has been prepared and a hole, which is drilled at an angle, has been designed to intersect the conductor. The program is expected to last approximately ten days with final sample results expected approximately four weeks after the end of the program.
Figure 1: Electromagnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in an area that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of EM data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas where there has been no previous drilling. The Property is located approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow Athabasca-style basement-hosted mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
28 February 2024
North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.
The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.
Brooke Clements, President and CEO, will be presenting on March 1st at 2:20 PM Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
About North Shore Uranium Ltd.
North Shore Uranium aims to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear which are located 90 kilometres apart, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
For further information:
North Shore Uranium Ltd.
Brooke Clements
6043285076
b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
https://northshoreuranium.com/
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
28 February 2024
North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company has further refined its targeting criteria and the drill program is set to commence in mid-March
As reported by the Company on December 19, 2023, Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history in a part of the Athabasca Basin region that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of electromagnetic ("EM") data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas where there has been no previous drilling.
North Shore plans to drill test up to three targets along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system at the southern end of the property. TerraLogic Exploration Inc. ("TerraLogic"), has been selected to manage the drill program and field preparations are underway. Condor North Consulting ULC ("Condor") is assisting with geophysical interpretation. Working with TerraLogic and Condor, the Company is in the final stages of ranking and prioritizing drill targets for the March program. Over 20 potential drill targets have been identified along the northeast-trending EM conductor trend. Drill collar locations are being refined for the three lead candidates for drilling (Figures 1-3). Factors used to prioritize targets for drilling and establish drill collar locations include the following:
- Strength and character of the EM conductor
- EM conductor plate models generated using EMIT Maxwell software
- Evaluation of airborne gravity gradient and radiometric data acquired in 2022
- The presence of potential basement-hosted structures
- Interpreted bedrock geology
- Ground conditions
Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "We are excited to be preparing to commence our first drill program where we aim to test priority targets on the Falcon Property. This is only the beginning of our exploration plans at Falcon as we have identified multiple high-quality target zones spread across the Property that require evaluation and drilling. Since January, the uranium spot price has consistently been around US$100/lb. for the first time since 2007, focusing more attention on the uranium exploration sector and new discoveries. Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin is a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits."
Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and PDAC Convention, Toronto
The Company's President and CEO, Brooke Clements will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Friday, March 1 at 2:20pm Eastern Standard Time at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel (https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/). He will also be attending the annual PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 3-6 (https://www.pdac.ca/convention).
Figure 1: Falcon Property location map. Select uranium occurrences from Saskatchewan database, EM conductor locations from Saskatchewan database and North Shore interpretation.
Figure 2. Electromagnetics with priority targets, processing by Condor on 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Figure 3. Magnetics (TMI-RTP) with priority targets, processing by Condor using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (Figure 1). Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
Falcon is located at the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. Uranium ore from the McCarthur River Mine is processed at Key Lake. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow Athabasca-style basement-hosted mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
23 January 2024
North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") which includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act
Additionally, the Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of North Shore must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.
In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than thirty (30) days nor more than sixty-five (65) days prior to the date of the annual meeting. However, in the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than forty (40) days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following such public announcement.
In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.
North Shore will, at its next annual and special meeting to be held in 2024, seek shareholder approval to adopt the Policy.
The full text of the Policy is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in the exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, the Falcon Property and the West Bear Property, and evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
06 August
Uranium Energy’s Sweetwater Project Fast-Tracked Under Trump Initiative
In the latest show of federal support for domestic uranium production, Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sweetwater uranium complex in Wyoming has been designated for expedited permitting under the Trump administration’s FAST-41 initiative.
The designation, announced August 5, places Sweetwater on the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council’s FAST-41 dashboard, a move that aims to accelerate environmental reviews and interagency approvals under a framework established by the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.
The initiative is part of the Trump administration's strategy to revitalize the US nuclear fuel supply chain and reduce reliance on imports from geopolitical rivals.
“Sweetwater’s selection under FAST-41 reinforces its national importance as a key project to achieve the United States’ goals of establishing reliable infrastructure, supporting nuclear fuel independence,” said UEC President and CEO Amir Adnani in a statement.
“On completing this tack-on permitting initiative, Sweetwater will be the largest dual-feed uranium facility in the United States, licensed to process both conventional ore and ISR resin.”
Located in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin, the Sweetwater complex is anchored by a fully licensed conventional uranium mill with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons per day and a licensed annual output of 4.1 million pounds.
The site previously included several permitted mines—Sweetwater (Red Desert), Big Eagle, and Jackpot (Green Mountain)—that were approved for conventional methods but will now be evaluated for In-Situ Recovery (ISR) mining, a lower-impact extraction technique.
The new permitting push will allow UEC to modify existing approvals to incorporate ISR capabilities both within and beyond the current mine boundary, including on adjacent federal lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
The BLM, under the Department of the Interior, is the lead permitting agency for the initiative.
“This will provide the Company unrivaled flexibility to scale production across the Great Divide Basin, leveraging UEC’s leading domestic resource base,” Adnani added.
Sweetwater is the second uranium project to receive fast-track treatment under the new policy, following Anfield Energy TSXV:AEC,OTCQB:ANLDF) Velvet-Wood project in Utah, which was granted the status in May.
Velvet-Wood was the first uranium asset to be placed on the FAST-41 dashboard. It is expected to supply uranium for both civilian nuclear energy and defense applications, as well as vanadium, a strategic metal used in batteries and alloys.
Anfield’s Velvet-Wood received accelerated environmental review under a January 20 declaration by President Trump, which cited a national energy emergency and called for urgent steps to restore American energy independence. According to Anfield, the review timeline was cut from what could have taken years to just 14 days.
Taken together, the two fast-tracked uranium projects are a display of a wider federal pivot toward rebuilding a domestic nuclear supply chain, which has withered in recent decades amid low prices and competition from Russia, China, and other state-backed producers.
“I am excited to welcome the Sweetwater Complex to the FAST-41 transparency dashboard in support of President Trump’s goal of unlocking America’s mineral resources,” said Emily Domenech, Executive Director of the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council.
The White House confirmed in April that 10 mining projects had been selected so far under the initiative, covering minerals such as copper, gold, lithium, phosphate, potash, and uranium.
With Sweetwater, UEC will operate three hub-and-spoke uranium platforms in the United States: one in South Texas, another in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, and the Sweetwater Complex in the Great Divide Basin.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
05 August
5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2025
The uranium market stumbled into Q2 2025, after spot prices dipped to an 18 month low of US$63.50 per pound in March amid abundant secondary supply and cautious utility contracting.
By June, however, prices had rebounded into the US$70 range on renewed US policy support and heightened geopolitical tensions. While the spot market remains volatile, long-term prices have held steady at US$80 level.
Yet utility demand still lags. Just 25 million pounds were contracted by mid-year, putting 2025 on track to fall well short of the 160 million pounds booked in 2023.
“It’s a pressure cooker,” said Oceanwall’s Ben Finegold, pointing to a widening disconnect between term prices and utility participation. With global supply still covering only 80 to 90 percent of annual reactor needs and inventories thinning, market watchers warn a sharp contracting surge is inevitable.
Compounding the urgency are ambitious global buildout plans, including 69 reactors under construction and a US proposal to quadruple nuclear capacity by 2050.
As the supply-demand gap grows, uranium investors are watching closely for a return of utility buying and a possible inflection point for the sector.
Amid this opaque landscape, several Canadian uranium companies registered significant gains so far in 2025. Below are the best-performing Canadian uranium stocks by share price performance. All data was obtained on July 30, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener. Companies on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market caps above C$10 million at the time were considered.
Read on to learn about the top Canadian uranium stocks in 2025, including what factors have been moving their share prices.
1. Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)
Year-to-date gain: 109 percent
Market cap: C$31.69 million
Share price: C$0.46
Exploration company Purepoint Uranium has an extensive uranium portfolio including six joint ventures and five wholly owned projects, all located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.
In a January statement, Purepoint announced it had strengthened its relationship with IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO) when the latter exercised its put option under the framework of a previously announced joint-venture agreement, transferring 10 percent of its stake to Purepoint in exchange for 4 million shares.
The now 50/50 joint venture will explore 10 uranium projects across 98,000 hectares in Saskatchewan’s Eastern Athabasca Basin, including the Dorado project.
Purepoint shares jumped from C$0.265 on July 7 to C$0.465 on July 9 after the release of initial drill results from Dorado. According to the July 8 statement, drilling at the Q48 target “confirm(ed) the zone as a significant uranium-bearing structure.”
Continuing to trend higher, shares reached a year-to-date high of C$0.52 on July 23. The move coincided with an additional drill result release from the discovery, now dubbed the Nova Discovery target area.
“PG25-07A has successfully extended the Nova Discovery zone by 70 metres and delivered our strongest intercept to date, both in intensity and thickness based on radioactivity," Purepoint President and CEO Chris Frostad said.
2. District Metals (TSXV:DMX)
Year-to-date gains: 104.9 percent
Market cap: C$139.38 million
Share price: C$0.83
District Metals is an energy metals and polymetallic exploration and development company with a portfolio of seven assets in Sweden, including four uranium projects: Viken, Ardnasvarre, Sågtjärn and Nianfors. Currently, District is focused on its Viken uranium-vanadium project, which the company says hosts the world's largest undeveloped uranium deposit.
The company's share price began trending upwards in mid-May following news of a fully subscribed C$6 million private placement.
Some noteworthy announcements since then include the completion of a helicopter-borne mobile magnetotellurics survey at the Viken property in late June, with results expected later in Q3.
Also in June, the company commended Sweden’s Ministry of Climate and Enterprise for submitting a proposal to lift the country’s longstanding ban on uranium mining. The referral recommends allowing uranium extraction under the Minerals Act and permitting exploration and processing applications under set conditions.
Shares of District Metals rose to a year-to-date high of C$1.01 on July 24, two days after the announcement of a high-resolution drone-based radiometric and magnetic survey across its Ardnasvarre, Sågtjärn and Nianfors projects, which are largely covered by thin glacial overburden and have never been subject to detailed geophysical surveying.
According to the company, the drone will fly low and with tight line spacing, allowing detection of subtle anomalies that traditional surveys may have missed.
3. Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR)
Year-to-date gain: 70.21 percent
Market cap: C$2.83 billion
Share price: C$12.80
US-based uranium producer Energy Fuels has a large portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) projects across the Western United States, including Pinyon Plain in Arizona, a top national producer.
Additionally, Energy Fuels owns and operates the White Mesa mill, the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium mill in the US. The company is progressing heavy rare earth oxide processing at the plant as well.
In line with US efforts to bolster domestic uranium output, Energy Fuels has been ramping up Pinyon Plain. In May, a record of approximately 260,000 pounds of U3O8 was mined at the site, up 71 percent over the prior month.
A subsequent press release tallied Q2 2025 output from Pinyon Plain at 638,700 pounds of uranium, which it said exceeded estimates due to the high uranium grades, which averaged 2.23 percent in Q2 and 3.51 percent in June.
Company shares reached a year-to-date high of C$13.80 on July 27. The stock bump followed the successful commencement of pilot scale heavy rare earth production at its White Mesa mill on July 17.
4. Stallion Uranium (TSXV:STUD)
Year-to-date gain: 56.67 percent
Market cap: C$10.72 million
Share price: C$0.23
Uranium junior Stallion Uranium holds a 2,870 square kilometer land package on the western side of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, including a joint venture with Atha Energy (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF) for the largest contiguous project in the region. The company's primary focus is the Coyote target at the project.
Stallion's share price shot upwards on July 8 after it announced a technology data acquisition agreement for Matchstick TI, an intelligent geological target identification platform with 77 percent accuracy. Stallion plans to use the technology to enhance its exploration efforts.
On July 14, the company reported the results of a 3D inversion of ground gravity data over the Coyote target, part of its joint venture with Atha Energy.
"The inversion modelling at Coyote has delineated a laterally extensive and coherent gravity low, spatially coincident with a structurally complex corridor exhibiting attributes characteristic of fertile uranium-bearing systems within the Athabasca Basin,” Stallion Uranium CEO Matthew Schwab said.
Three days later, the company announced it settled its outstanding debt with Atha Energy, issuing 802,809 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.135 per share.
Stallion's shares registered a year-to-date high of C$0.25 on July 18.
Stallion released results from an electromagnetic survey on July 21 that further refined the Coyote target area.
5. Cameco (TSX:CCO)
Year-to-date gain: 45.96 percent
Market cap: C$47.21 billion
Share price: C$108.10
Sector major Cameco is a leading global uranium producer headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The company supplies uranium fuel for nuclear energy generation and holds significant assets across the nuclear fuel cycle, including 49 percent interests in Westinghouse Electric Company (NYSE:BBU) and Global Laser Enrichment.
In the Athabasca Basin, Cameco’s portfolio includes a majority interest in the Cigar Lake mine, the world's top-producing uranium mine. The company also fully owns the McArthur River mine, another major high-grade deposit in the same region. Additionally, Cameco operates the Key Lake mill, which processes ore from both Cigar Lake and McArthur River.
Globally, Cameco owns the Crow Butte ISR operation in Nebraska and the Smith Ranch-Highland ISR operation in Wyoming. Both are currently in care and maintenance. In Kazakhstan, Cameco holds a 40 percent interest in the Inkai joint venture, a producing ISR uranium operation developed in partnership with state-owned Kazatomprom.
On June 6, Cameco announced an expected US$170 million increase in its 49 percent equity share of Westinghouse Electric Company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 and full year 2025. The projected gain is linked to Westinghouse’s involvement in building two nuclear reactors at the Dukovany power plant in the Czech Republic.
In its Q2 2025 results, released July 31, the company reported net earnings of C$321 million, adjusted net earnings of C$308 million and adjusted EBITDA of C$673 million — all significantly higher year-over-year in part because of the aforementioned share of Westinghouse's EBITDA.
In its uranium segment, Cameco's production totaled 4.6 million pounds, down from 7.1 million pounds in Q2 2024, due to planned maintenance at the Key Lake mill. However, its adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased by 43 percent year-over-year to C$352 million.
Cameco's share price reached a year-to-date high of C$109.10 on July 25.
FAQs for investing in uranium
What is uranium used for?
Uranium is primarily used for the production of nuclear energy, a form of clean energy created in nuclear power plants. In fact, 99 percent of uranium is used for this purpose. As of 2022, there were 439 active nuclear reactors, as per the International Atomic Energy Agency. Last year, 8 percent of US power came from nuclear energy.
The commodity is also used in the defense industry as a component of nuclear weaponry, among other uses. However, there are safeguards in effect to keep this to a minimum. To create weapons-grade uranium, the material has to be enriched significantly — above 90 percent — to the point that to achieve just 5.6 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium, it would require 1 metric ton of uranium pre-enrichment.
Because of this necessity, uranium enrichment facilities are closely monitored under international agreements. Uranium used for nuclear power production only needs to be enriched to 5 percent; nuclear enrichment facilities need special licenses to enrich above that point for uses such as research at 20 percent enrichment.
The metal is also used in the medical field for applications such as transmission electron microscopy. Before uranium was discovered to be radioactive, it was used to impart a yellow color to ceramic glazes and glass.
Where is uranium found?
The country with the greatest uranium reserves by far is Australia — the island nation holds 28 percent of the world’s uranium reserves. Rounding out the top three are Kazakhstan with 15 percent and Canada with 9 percent.
Although Australia has the highest reserves, it holds uranium as a low priority and is only fourth overall for production. All its uranium output is exported, with none used for domestic nuclear energy production.
Kazakhstan is the world’s largest producer of the metal, with production of 21,227 metric tons in 2022. The country’s national uranium company, Kazatomprom, is the world’s largest producer.
Canada’s uranium reserves are found primarily in its Athabasca Basin, and the region is a top producer of the metal as well.
Why should I buy uranium stocks?
Investors should always do their own due diligence when looking at any commodity so that they can decide whether it fits into their investment plans. With that being said, many experts are convinced that uranium has entered into a significant bull market, meaning that uranium stocks could be a good buy.
A slew of factors have led to this bull market. While the uranium industry spent the last decade or so in a downturn following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, discourse has been building around the metal's use as a source of clean energy, which is important for countries looking to reach climate goals. Nations are now prioritizing a mix of clean energies such as solar and wind energy alongside nuclear. Significantly, in August 2022, Japan announced it is looking into restarting its idled nuclear power plants and commissioning new ones.
Uranium prices are very important to uranium miners, as in recent years levels have not been high enough for production to be economic. However, in 2024, prices spiked from the US$58 in August 2023 to a high of US$106 per pound U3O8 in February 2024. They have since consolidated at around US$70, meaning this could be a buying point for those looking to get into the sector.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Purepoint Uranium and Stallion Uranium are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
01 August
Cameco Lifts Outlook on Nuclear Momentum, Westinghouse Boost After Strong Q2 Performance
Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) is riding a wave of renewed nuclear optimism and long-term contracting after posting robust second quarter earnings, raising its expectations for the rest of 2025.
In results released on Wednesday (July 30), the firm reported net earnings of US$234 million for the second quarter and US$285 million for the first half of 2025, both significantly above 2024 levels. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at US$491 million, with strong contributions across its uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse segments.
“Our integrated strategy that aligns our marketing, operational, and financial decisions continues to serve us well in a market that is shifting its focus toward security of supply,” said Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel.
“As a result, we believe nuclear energy, and in turn Cameco, with our tier-one assets in stable jurisdictions and strategic investments across the entire nuclear fuel cycle, is on the critical path to global energy security,” Gitzel added.
Cameco’s uranium business benefited from higher sales volumes and stronger average realized prices, which reached approximately US$63.50 per pound, up from US$61.30.
That lift, combined with favourable exchange rates and long-term contracts shielded from short-term volatility, contributed to a 46 percent year-on-year increase in uranium segment earnings before income taxes in Q2.
Gitzel emphasized that Cameco’s contract portfolio allows it to navigate short-term market dislocations while remaining positioned for upside. “From a marketing perspective, we are capturing value with continued patience and discipline as we layer-in long-term contracts for both uranium and conversion services” he said, noting that fixed-price contracts and conversions helped insulate the company from weaker spot conditions earlier in the year.
Still, the company flagged operational headwinds. A planned maintenance shutdown at the Key Lake mill increased unit costs and impacted Q2 production. Cameco is maintaining its full-year uranium production guidance at 18 million pounds across its McArthur River/Key Lake and Cigar Lake operations, but warned that execution risks remain.
But it was Westinghouse, the global nuclear services firm in which Cameco holds a 49 percent stake, that delivered the most notable upside. The company revised its 2025 adjusted EBITDA share from Westinghouse to between US$525 million and US$580 million, a significant jump from the previous US$355 million to US$405 million range.
The boost was attributed to Westinghouse’s participation in the construction of two reactors at the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic, which added a further US$170 million in Q2 revenue to Cameco’s equity share.
“We believe that this project evidences the growing support for nuclear power, support that is expected to have a positive impact on our uranium and fuel services businesses,” Gitzel said. Cameco had delivery commitments for an average of 28 million pounds per year through 2029, with higher levels expected between 2025 and 2027.
The company is also exploring future opportunities in enrichment, particularly through its Global Laser Enrichment (GLE) venture. During the company’s earnings call, Executive Vice President and CFO Grant Isaac said GLE remains focused on re-enriching depleted UF6 tails under an agreement with the US Department of Energy.
“That is the primary obligation of GLE,” Isaac explained on the call.
“GLE could do straight down the fairway LEU to replace the Russians and do higher assay enrichments in order to provide fuel for some of the advanced reactor designs that require a high level of enrichment.”
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
31 July
North Shore Uranium: Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) is a uranium exploration company focused on North America, advancing a dual-track strategy aimed at high-impact discoveries in two of the world’s most prolific uranium regions: the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico, USA. With a lean capital structure, fully permitted drill targets in Saskatchewan, and strong insider ownership, the company is well-positioned to create value through cost-effective exploration and resource definition in a rising uranium price environment.
The Rio Puerco project, located in New Mexico’s Grants District—a historically productive uranium belt responsible for over 340 million pounds of past U₃O₈ production—offers strong potential. Drawing on data from approximately 800 historical drill holes, a JORC-compliant inferred resource estimate of 11.4 million pounds U₃O₈ was completed in 2009. Early assessments suggest potential for in-situ recovery (ISR) mining, one of the lowest-cost extraction methods in the industry.
North-Shore-Uranium-Athabasca-Basin-Projects
At the Falcon project in the Athabasca Basin, North Shore’s maiden 2024 drill program confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization in previously untested zones, underscoring the project’s discovery potential. The company has outlined a 7-kilometre conductive corridor with high-priority drill targets in the South Priority Area and is planning prospecting and follow-up drill programs.
Company Highlights
- Dual Jurisdiction Exposure: Active exploration in Athabasca Basin and the Grants Uranium District, two of the most historically significant uranium-producing regions in North America.
- Rio Puerco Option: Binding term sheet signed for a transaction that would see North Shore Uranium acquire up to an 87.5 percent of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, where there is a historical resource estimate of 6 million tonnes grading 0.09 percent eU₃O₈ for 11.4 million lbs of U₃O₈.1
- Falcon Discovery in 2024: Maiden drill program confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization at two targets on the Falcon property in the Athabasca Basin in a previously undrilled area within 30 km of the active Key Lake uranium mill.
- Path to Resource Definition: Upon completion of the transaction, North Shore plans to validate historical data, attempt to expand the resource and evaluate the ISR potential at Rio Puerco and concurrently work to expand the discovery footprint at Falcon.
- Lean Structure, Strong Insider Support: $2.2 million market cap (as of July 2025), 40.3 million shares outstanding, with 43.3 percent held by insiders and founding investors.
- High-caliber Team: Led by award-winning geologist Brooke Clements and supported by proven uranium dealmakers and technical experts.
This North Shore Uranium profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) to receive an Investor Presentation
31 July
North Shore Uranium Strengthens Position with Assets in Two World-class Uranium Districts
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) has signed a binding term sheet with Resurrection Mining to acquire up to 87.5 percent of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, expanding its footprint into a second premier uranium district. With assets in the US and Saskatchewan, the company’s president and CEO, Brooke Clements, has outlined plans to advance exploration amid rising nuclear energy demand and an accelerating uranium market.
“We think it's great to have exposure to two projects in two great jurisdictions, but different jurisdictions, and the projects have quite different characteristics. At Rio Puerco, there is a known resource, and our job there is to validate the resource, attempt to grow it and ultimately prove up economic viability,” he said.
“In the Athabasca Basin, we're looking for an exploration home run, one drill hole that could represent the beginning of a major (new) discovery. We are working to drill high-quality targets that have never been drilled before in a zone that has proven uranium and favorable alterations. So the home run is what we're looking for in the Athabasca.”
Clements further emphasized how exposure to two world-class uranium districts offers great opportunities, with a solid plan to add value for shareholders.
“We are undervalued and we represent good exposure to the uranium sector relative to our peers. Given our quality projects, we plan to be very busy. So stay tuned, please.”
Watch the full interview with North Shore Uranium President and CEO Brooke Clements above.
Keep reading...Show less
31 July
Skyharbour Resources
Investor Insight
In the current strong market dynamic for uranium, Skyharbour Resources is a compelling investment opportunity driven by its large portfolio of exploration assets in Canada’s most prolific uranium district in the Athabasca Basin.
Overview
Nuclear energy is a key driver in the transition to net zero, offering clean, reliable, and secure power to meet global electricity demand, which is expected to grow by 50 percent in 2040.
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX :SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) is strategically positioned to support this growing demand through its high-grade uraniumprojects. As a leading uranium exploration company, Skyharbour partners with industry stakeholders to advance projects that contribute to the secure and sustainable energy future nuclear power promises.
Skyharbour has launched its winter drill program at the Russell Lake uranium project, initiating its planned 16,000–18,000 metre campaign across 35–45 holes at its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore projects. A total of 11,000 to 12,000 metres will be drilled at Russell Lake, along with an additional 5,000 to 6,000 metres at Moore Lake in 2025. This initial phase at Russell will focus on exploring the project’s significant upside potential, leveraging its widespread uranium mineralization and favorable geology for large, high-grade Athabasca Basin uranium deposits.
Company Highlights
- Skyharbour Resources is a junior mining company with an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. They comprise 37 uranium projects, totaling over 616,000 hectares.
- The Athabasca Basin is the world’s most prolific uranium jurisdiction, boasting uranium grades averaging over 10-20 times higher than those found elsewhere.
- The company employs a multi-faceted strategy of focused mineral exploration at its core projects (Russell and Moore) while utilizing the prospect generator model to advance its secondary projects with strategic partners.
- The company’s co-flagship Moore project is an advanced-stage uranium exploration asset featuring high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Previous drilling has returned results of 6 percent U3O8 over 5.9 meters, with a notable intercept of 20.8 percent U3O8 over 1.5 meters, at a vertical depth of 265 meters.
- Adjacent to the Moore project is Skyharbour’s second core project, the Russell Lake uranium project, wherein Skyharbour has completed the acquisition of 57.7 percent interest from Rio Tinto. The Russell Lake uranium project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property totaling 73,314 hectares.
- The 2024 winter drill program at the Russell Lake uranium project led to a new discovery of high-grade, sandstone-hosted mineralization up to 2.99 percent U3O8 intersected over 0.5 meters.
- Skyharbour has commenced its 2025 winter drill program at the Russell Lake uranium project with plans to complete an initial 5,000-metre diamond drilling program in 10 to 12 holes at the project
- Fully-funded for combined drilling of 16-18,000m in 35-45 drill holes across Russell and Moore Lake Projects
- 15-16,000 metres of additional drilling funded by partner companies at other projects in the Skyharbour’s prospect generator business including 6-7,000m of drilling by strategic partner Orano at the Preston project
- Management intends to continue building the prospect generator business by offering projects to partners who will fund the exploration and provide cash/stock to Skyharbour for an ownership interest in the projects; Skyharbour typically retains minority interests in the projects and equity holdings in the partners.
- The increasing focus on nuclear energy by governments globally to achieve decarbonization goals bodes well for uranium prices. Skyharbour, with key uranium assets in a top mining jurisdiction, stands to benefit from this shift in the global energy mix.
Flagship Projects
The Moore Project
This project covers an area of 35,705 hectares, located in the eastern Athabasca Basin near existing infrastructure with known high-grade uranium mineralization and significant discovery potential. Skyharbour acquired the project from Denison Mines (TSX:DML), a large strategic shareholder of the company. The project can be easily accessed year-round via winter and ice roads, streamlining logistics and reducing expenses. During the summer months, a significant portion of the property remains accessible as well. The property has been the subject of extensive historic exploration with over $50 million in expenditures, and over 140,000 meters of diamond drilling completed historically.
Moore hosts high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick zones. Over the past few years, Skyharbour Resources has conducted diamond drilling programs, resulting in the intersection of high-grade uranium mineralization in numerous drill holes along the 4.7-kilometer-long Maverick structural corridor. Some of the high-grade intercepts include:
- Hole ML-199 which intersected 20.8 percent U3O8 over 1.5 meters at 264 meters,
- Hole ML-202 from the Maverick East Zone which intersected 9.12 percent U3O8 over 1.4 meters at 278 meters.
- Hole ML20-09 which intersected 0.72 percent U3O8 over 17.5 meters from 271.5 meters to 289.0 meters, including 1 percent U3O8 over 10.0 meters represents the longest continuous drill intercept of uranium mineralization discovered to date at the project.
- Drill hole ML-61 returned 4.03 percent eU3O8 over 10 meters;
- Drill hole ML -55 encountered high-grade mineralization, returning 5.14 percent U3O8 over 6.2 meters
- Drill hole ML -47 intersected 4.01 percent U3O8 over 4.7 meters
Merely 50 percent of the total 4.7-kilometer promising Maverick corridor has undergone systematic drilling, indicating significant discovery potential both along its length and within the underlying basement rocks at depth. Skyharbour completed a 2024 winter drill program which consisted of 2,800m of drilling at the project which focused on infill/expansion drilling at the Main Maverick Zone. Assay results from the program intersected 5 metres of 4.61 percent U3O8 from a relatively shallow downhole depth of 265.5 metres to 270.5 metres including 10.19 percent U3O8 over 1 metre at the Main Maverick Zone from hole ML24-08. The Company recently received the remaining assay results from its late 2024 diamond drilling program, which totaled 2,759 metres in nine holes. Of the nine holes, four holes (ML24-10 to -12 and ML24-18) focused on the Main Maverick Zone and five holes (ML24-13 to -17) on the Maverick East Zone.
The primary objective of the summer program was to extend and expand the boundaries of the Main Maverick and Maverick East Zones with all but one hole successfully intersecting uranium mineralization. Drill hole ML24-15 which intersected 6.4 m of 1.50% U3O8 successfully expands the Maverick East zone over 40 metres along strike to the northeast with more drilling warranted in the area.
Skyharbour is planning for an additional, fully-funded 4,500 – 5,000 metres of drilling at the Main Maverick and Maverick East Zones to further expand, characterize and define the extents of the mineralized zones.
Apart from the Maverick Zone, diamond drilling in various other target areas has encountered multiple conductors linked with notable structural disturbances, robust alteration, and anomalous concentrations of uranium and associated pathfinder elements.
Russell Lake Uranium Project
The Russell Lake project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property spanning 73,314 hectares, strategically positioned between Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River projects. Skyharbour has completed its earn-in requirements for an option agreement with Rio Tinto and has now acquired 57.7 percent ownership interest in the Russell Lake project.
The project is adjacent to Denison’s Wheeler River project and Skyharbour’s Moore uranium project. It is supported by excellent infrastructure in terms of highway access as well as high-voltage power lines. The project has undergone a significant amount of historical exploration which includes over 95,000 meters of drilling in over 220 drill holes. The exploration identified numerous prospective target areas and several high-grade uranium showings as well as drill hole intercepts.
The property hosts several noteworthy exploration targets, including the Grayling Zone, the M-Zone Extension target, the Little Man Lake target, the Christie Lake target, and the Fox Lake Trail target. Skyharbour completed a 19-hole drilling program totaling 9,595 meters in three phases in 2023. The initial drilling phase encompassed 3,662 meters across eight completed holes at the Grayling Zone, followed by a second phase involving four holes totaling 2,730 meters drilled at the Fox Lake Trail Zone. The third drilling phase involved 3,203 meters across seven holes targeting additional areas within the Grayling Zone.
Drilling at Russell in 2024 was completed in two separate phases with a total of 3,094 metres drilled in six holes. Phase One of drilling resulted in the best intercept of uranium mineralization historically on the property from hole RSL24-02, which returned a 2.5 metre wide intercept of 0.721 percent U3O8 at a relatively shallow depth of 338.1 metres, including 2.99 percent U3O8 over 0.5 metres at 339.6 metres just above the unconformity in the sandstone. The second phase of drilling was recently completed which totalled approximately 4,500 metres, with assays pending.
Skyharbour has recently commenced its 2025 drilling program at the Russell Lake project with a first phase consisting of approximately 5,000 metres to follow up on notable recent exploration success and to test new targets developed by the geological team. The focus for this phase of drilling will be on the Fork and Sphinx targets within the broader Grayling target area, as well as the M-Zone Extension target and the Fox Lake Trail target. This initial winter program will consist of 10 to 12 drill holes, with most of the targets being road accessible and near the exploration camp, bringing the drill costs down.
Prospect Generator Strategy
In addition to being a high-grade uranium exploration and early stage development company, Skyharbour utilizes a prospect generator strategy by bringing in partner companies to acquire interests in some of our secondary projects by funding exploration at these projects and making cash and share payments to Skyharbour over a period of time. This model allows the Company to focus efforts and capital at our core projects which include the Moore Lake and Russell Lake Projects, while having our JV and option partner companies fund and advance our secondary projects.
Skyharbour partner companies include Orano Canada, Azincourt Energy, Thunderbird Resources, Basin Uranium Corp., North Shore Uranium and Terra Clean Energy, advancing the Preston, East Preston, Hook Lake, Mann Lake, Falcon and South Falcon East Projects, respectively. More recently, three new earn-in option agreements have been signed with UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects, Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project, and Mustang Energy at the 914W Project, bringing the total partner companies to nine. Skyharbour now has option agreements that total over CAD $36 million in exploration expenditures, over $20 million in stock being issued and $14 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their full earn-ins at their respective projects.
Furthermore, Skyharbour's project portfolio is bolstered by several other 100% owned projects scattered throughout the Athabasca Basin that they can look to option/JV or sell to grow their robust model.
Management Team
Jordan Trimble - President and CEO
With a background in entrepreneurship, Jordan Trimble has held various positions in the resource industry, focusing on management, corporate finance, strategy, shareholder communications, business development, and capital raising with multiple companies. Prior to his role at Skyharbour, he was the corporate development manager at Bayfield Ventures, a gold company with projects in Ontario. Bayfield Ventures was subsequently acquired by New Gold (TSX:NGD) in 2014. Throughout his career, Trimble has established and assisted in the management of numerous public and private enterprises. He has played a pivotal role in securing significant capital for mining companies, leveraging his extensive network of institutional and retail investors.
Jim Pettit – Chairman of the Board
Jim Pettit currently serves as a director on the boards of various public resource companies, drawing from over 30 years of experience in the industry. His expertise lies in finance, corporate governance, management and compliance, particularly in the early-stage development of both private and public enterprises. Over the past three decades, he has primarily focused on the resource sector. Previously, he served as chairman and CEO of Bayfield Ventures, which was acquired by New Gold in 2014.
David Cates - Director
David Cates currently serves as the president and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX:DML). Before assuming the role of president and CEO, Cates was the vice-president of finance, tax, and chief financial officer at Denison. In his capacity as CFO, he played a pivotal role in the company's mergers and acquisitions activities, including spearheading the acquisition of Rockgate Capital and International Enexco. Cates joined Denison in 2008, initially serving as director of taxation before he was appointed CFO. Prior to joining Denison, he held positions at Kinross Gold and PwC with a focus on the resource industry.
Joseph Gallucci - Director
Joseph Gallucci was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm. He possesses more than two decades of expertise in investment banking and equity research, specializing in mining, base metals, precious metals, and bulk commodities worldwide. He serves as a senior capital markets executive and corporate director. Presently, Gallucci is the managing director and head of investment banking at Laurentian Bank Securities, where he assumes responsibility for overseeing the entire investment banking practice.
Brady Rak - VP of Business Development
Brady Rak is a seasoned investment professional who has focussed on the Canadian capital markets over his 13-year career at several independent broker dealers including Ventum Financial, Salman Partners and Union Securities. As a registered investment advisor in the private client division of Ventum Financial, Brady has been involved in advising high-net-worth and corporate clients, structuring transactions, raising capital and navigating global market sentiment. Brady graduated from Northwood University with a BBA in Management and holds his Options license.
Serdar Donmez - Vice-president of Exploration
A recognized geoscientist with decades of experience in uranium exploration and development, Serdar Donmez has played an active role in numerous grassroots and advanced uranium exploration projects in northern Saskatchewan and Zambia. Donmez has an engineering degree in geology and is a registered professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. During his 17-year tenure at Denison Mines, Donmez was pivotal in advancing numerous uranium exploration and development projects. He was involved in various capacities with the Phoenix and Gryphon uranium deposits on Denison's Wheeler River project, from initial discovery to the completion of the feasibility study in 2023. As resource geology manager, he was integral to the development of mineral resource estimates and NI 43-101 technical reports for several advanced exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin. Additionally, he was part of a team exploring the application of in-situ recovery mining techniques for high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin.
Dave Billard - Head Consulting Geologist
Dave Billard is a geologist with over 35 years of experience in exploration and development, focusing on uranium, gold and base metals in western Canada and the western US. He served as chief operating officer, vice-president of exploration, and director for JNR Resources before its acquisition by Denison Mines. He played a crucial role in the discovery of JNR’s Maverick and Fraser Lakes B zones. Earlier in his career, he contributed to the discovery and development of several significant gold deposits in northern Saskatchewan. Prior to joining JNR, Billard worked as a geological consultant specializing in uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin. He also spent over 12 years with Cameco Corporation.
Christine McKechnie - Senior Project Geologist
Christine McKechnie is a geologist with a specialization in uranium deposits, particularly those hosted in the basement and associated with unconformities in the Athabasca Basin and its vicinity. Throughout her career, she has worked with various companies such as Claude Resources, JNR Resources, CanAlaska Uranium and Cameco, engaging in gold and uranium exploration activities. She completed her B.Sc. (High Honors) in 2008 from the University of Saskatchewan and completed a M.Sc. thesis on the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit at the Falcon Point project. She also received the 2015 CIM Barlow Medal for Best Geological Paper.
Keep reading...Show less
