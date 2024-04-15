- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
North Queensland Exploration Update
Exciting High Grade Gold & Base metals on Granted Mining Lease. Up to 12.64 Cu (%) & 4.12g/t Au
Far Northern Resources Limited (ASX: FNR, “Far Northern Resources”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Empire Project, located 34km west of Chillagoe in North Queensland Australia. The Empire Mining Lease (Empire) covers an area of 252 (ha). It has a JORC 2012 Resource and will be subject to 5000m of drilling over the next two years.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Empire has a current Mineral Resource Estimate of (22,505 AuOz), refer to prospectus page 14.
- New reconnaissance (undertaken just prior to Christmas 2023 and for which assay results have now been received) away from this known resource has commenced with high grade copper and gold rock chip samples on mineralized outcrops and old prospector scratching extending the strike of known mineralization by a further 750m.
- High Grade Copper and Gold rock chips have returned assays of up to 12.64% Cu (FNRRCS24001) and 4.12 g/t gold (FNRRCS24002) (see Table 1)
- Other individual surface samples have returned copper grades of 11.59% Cu, 11.89% Cu, 9.60% Cu, 6.53% Cu and 2.61% Cu (%) (see Table 1)
- Other individual samples have returned gold grades of 0.78g/t, 0.92g/t, 1.19g/t, 2.16g/t, 0.75g/t, 1.68g/t and 0.70g/t (see Table 1)
The Managing Director of Far Northern Resources , Cameron Woodrow said:
“Far Northern Resources has been exploring this area for some time and it is pleasing to release some very exciting new copper and gold results which clearly show there is a much bigger picture at play at our Empire Project.
We are excited to now have the funding to get on the ground and drill out the potential for what is shaping as a nice copper-gold project in a proven copper-gold mining area”.
Enquires:
Cameron Woodrow
cwoodrow@farnorthernresources.com
Roderick Corps.
rcorps@farnorthernresources.com
Empire Copper Gold Project Previous exploration activity at Empire including drilling and soil geochemistry prove a very strong geochemical signature in the associate elements of Au-Ag-Bi-Cu-Mo-Sb-W typical of copper-gold porphyry systems. So far drilling has focussed only on the stockworks where an open pit mineable resource has been defined. Our latest rock chips show these stockworks extend for at least another 750m and our geologist believes these could be the part of a bigger porphyry style target.
Figure 1 Empire Mining Lease - Location of Empire Stock Work, Pinnacle & United Empire.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Many Peaks Minerals
Overview
Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) is an Australia-based mineral exploration company with gold-copper assets in West Africa and Australia, and exposure to key energy transition assets in Newfoundland, Canada – all these countries are globally significant and attractive mining jurisdictions. With drill-ready targets across its projects, Many Peaks aims to realise growth and value creation through near-term mineral resource definition and exploration discovery.
In West Africa, the company is focused on the recent acquisition of three mineral projects in Cote d’Ivoire totaling 1,275 square kilometres, including the Odienne and Ferké gold projects with recent gold discoveries and more than US$4 million in previous exploration expenditures.
Queensland assets bolster the portfolio with a land package of over 1,080 square kilometres in central Queensland with significant gold confirmed in drilling across multiple projects, each with open mineralisation ready for follow-up. The company’s Australian portfolio has excellent infrastructure and is host to intrusion related gold systems and copper gold porphyry style mineralisation.
Many Peaks’ Canadian asset targets lithium potential in Newfoundland, where an emerging lithium district is strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Company Highlights
- Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company with assets in West Africa, Australia and Canada – all mining-friendly jurisdictions.
- In West Africa, Many Peaks holds a 65 percent interest and earning to an 85 percent interest in the Ferké and Odienné projects
- Many Peaks holds a 100 percent interest in the Aska Lithium Project in Newfoundland, Canada, and an extensive portfolio of copper-gold assets in Australia.
- An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.
Key Projects
Cote d’Ivoire (West Africa)
Many Peaks’ assets in Cote d’Ivoire comprise three projects – Odienné, Ferké and Oume.
Many Peaks acquired three projects from Turaco Gold in March 2024, triggering a drag-along right in its joint venture on the projects with Predictive Discovery, and consolidating ownership in a holding company owning an Ivorian subsidiary party to a joint venture/farm-in arrangement that has acquired a 65 percent interest in the projects and retains an exclusive right earning into an 85 percent interest by funding the projects through feasibility study.
The projects include - Odienné, Ferké and Oume – comprising four permits across 1,275 square kilometres of land package in Cote d’Ivoire, with recent gold discoveries at both Odienné and Ferké ready for follow-up drilling.
Ferké Gold Project
Located in northern Cote d’Ivoire, the Ferké gold project covers 300 square kilometres with a granted exploration licence. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones.
Initial exploration work conducted at Ferké defined a more than 17-kilometre long gold-in-soils anomaly on the Leraba Gold Trend. Previous exploration included systematic surface geochemistry, trenching and reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) drilling across the broader Ferké area. Early success in reconnaissance RC drilling included initial intercepts into the Ouarigue South target area, including results of 25 metres @ 3.06 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 64 metres in hole FNRC016.
The success in RC drilling was followed up with trenching and an initial 18 diamond drill holes, which confirmed a significant outcropping mineralised body associated with a granite intrusion, including intercepts from surface of 91.1 metres @ 2.02 g/t gold in hole FNDC008 and 47 metres @ 3.72 g/t gold from surface in hole FNDC012.
Odienné Gold Project
Located in northwest Cote D’Ivoire, Odienné comprises two granted exploration permits covering a total area of 758 square kilometres. It is situated on the flexure of a regional scale structure zone hosting mineralisation to the northwest in neighbouring Guinea and immediately south along the margin of the Archean aged Man craton.
Auger drilling in early 2023 defined coherent gold in saprolite anomalism, which prompted a maiden air core drilling campaign in late 2023. Wide spaced reconnaissance drilling covering three prioritised targets extending across more than 16 kilometres of a 30-kilometre gold anomaly intersected significant intercepts of gold on each line of drilling from the intial 160 shallow air core drill holes within the extensive gold anomaly at Odienné. The air core drilling returned its strongest results in 8 to 16 metre zones of mineralisation at 1.0 to 1.30 g/t gold along a strike of 1,200 metres extent.
Oumé Gold Project
The Oumé project is an early-stage exploration asset located in south-central Cote D’Ivoire. It comprises a single exploration permit (the Beriaboukro licence) and is situated on the Oumé-Fetekro belt, historically one of Cote d’Ivoire’s most productive greenstone belts. The area is host to Allied Gold’s 2.5 million-ounce (Moz) Bonikro, the 1 Moz Agbaou gold operations and Endeavour’s 2.5 Moz Fetekro gold project.
Queensland (Australia)
Many Peaks’ Queensland assets total 1,080 square kilometres with promising geological formations indicating intrusion-related gold systems and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization.
Projects:
- Mt. Weary Gold: The Mt. Weary project has drill-ready targets throughout the 3.5-kilometre gold anomaly at the surface. Additionally, drill-proven gold mineralization is already in 600 metres of surface anomalies. Previous drill results indicate up to 6.24 grams per ton (g/t) of gold.
- Monal Gold: As a historical gold field known for hosting high-grade gold mineralization, the Monal Gold project covers an extensive corridor of underground surface workings.
- Rawlins Gold-Copper: The copper-gold porphyry style project contains a newly defined copper-gold target with promising exploration results. The asset is near existing projects that have already produced high-grade copper, gold, and silver assays.
- Mt. Steadman Gold Project: The Mt. Steadman project is a 56-square-kilometre holding, comprising two granted exploration permits, covering an intrusion-related gold (IRG) system situated in the New England Orogenic Province, 30 kilometres northwest of Biggenden, Queensland. The project hosts several outcropping zones of gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz and broad zones of sheeted quartz veining. Drilling by Many Peaks at Mt. Steadman identified a significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling, with recent results returning 8 metres @ 2.63 g/t gold from 8 metres depth. Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism.
Newfoundland (Canada)
Aska Lithium
Many Peaks’ 100-percent-owned Aska project is approximately 45 kilometres east of Cape Ray, Newfoundland. The project covers 193 square kilometres in proven lithium terrane and is situated in a growing lithium district known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum type pegmatites.
Management Team
Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman
Travis Schwertfeger is a geologist with over 25 years’ global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Africa, Australia, Africa and the Americas. Schwertfeger has previously held several technical roles in exploration and production, including over seven years operating in West Africa with Newmont Mining and other ASX listed explorers. He has prior experience as a director of ASX-listed mineral resource companies through previous roles, including a former role with Exore Resources (acquired by Perseus in September 2020 for ~A$80m).
Ben Phillips - Non-executive Director
Ben Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in commercial negotiations and has worked in several industries, including oil and gas, resource, technology and defence. He provides advise on a wide range of operational aspects, from R&D and exploration to production, commercialization and sales. Phillips is the executive chairman of Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL), was previously a non-executive director at Bronson Group (ASX:BGR) and, subsequently, Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN). He is currently a corporate executive at Ironside, focused on sourcing, structuring, funding and management requirements for public and private small-cap companies.
Marcus Harden - Independent Non-executive Director
Marcus Harden is a geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Harden's more recent roles include chief geologist of AuTECO Minerals, head of regional exploration for Bellevue Gold, chief geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals and First Quantum Minerals. He has played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX-listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contributions to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. He is also a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary
Aaron Bertolatti is a chartered accountant and company secretary with more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Bertolatti has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Juggernaut Exploration Steps Up with 56 Percent Gain
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 3.38 points last week to close at 587.71.
The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday (April 10) that it will hold its benchmark lending rate at 5 percent. It has now maintained that level for six consecutive meetings as it works to bring inflation down to its 2 percent target.
The bank's statement indicates that it believes inflation is moving in the right direction and is confident that it will be able to lower rates this year; this echoes language used by the US Federal Reserve at its March meeting.
The Bank of Canada had been expected to follow the Fed in cutting rates, with the first predicted to come in June. However, this week's US consumer price index (CPI) data came in hotter than expected, and has sparked speculation that the American central bank won't cut until later in 2024. The month-on-month seasonally adjusted increase for all-items CPI came in at 0.4 percent, the same as February, with a yearly increase of 3.5 percent. Analysts had widely been expecting a monthly increase of 0.3 percent and a 3.4 percent rise on a yearly basis.
The news had little impact on precious metals, with gold continuing to soar past US$2,400 per ounce. Silver also saw significant gains this past Thursday (April 11) as it broke through US$28 per ounce for the first time since 2020.
While gold and silver rose following the release of the CPI data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI), Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC), S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) all saw declines, with the TSX Venture hovering around the breakeven point at the end of the week.
How have these events affected small-cap resource stocks? These are the top five gainers for the week.
1. Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)
Weekly gain: 55.56 percent; market cap: C$10.28 million; current share price: C$0.14
Juggernaut Exploration is an exploration company with three gold-copper projects in BC, Canada: the 20,803 hectare Midas project and 9,852 hectare Empire project, and the Golden Triangle-based 1,008 hectare Bingo project.
Juggernaut completed drill programs at Midas and Bingo last summer and released assay results in December.
The company said that when combined with results from previous years, the fresh results from drilling at Midas indicate an extensive trend of gold, copper and zinc mineralization. As for Bingo, an inaugural 12 day drill program at the site encountered multiple sulfide-rich intervals. Juggernaut highlighted an interval at Midas of 2.4 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold, 6.83 g/t silver, 0.18 percent copper and 1.04 percent zinc over 4.8 meters, as well as an interval at Bingo of 7.57 g/t gold, 20.23 g/t silver and 2.72 percent copper over 5.11 meters.
The most recent announcement from Juggernaut came on Tuesday (April 9), when it announced that due to strong support it has increased its non-brokered financing to up to C$1 million. It also said Crescat Capital has agreed to increase its ownership stake in Juggernaut to 19.97 percent after the funding.
2. Robex Resources (TSXV:RBX)
Weekly gain: 54.84 percent; market cap: C$198.35 million; current share price: C$2.40
Robex Resources is a gold development and mining company with operations in Africa. The company owns the Nampala mine in Mali, and in a release on January 22 it announced it achieved the top end of guidance for the mine in 2023, producing 51,826 ounces of gold. This was an 11 percent increase over its total output in 2022.
The company is currently developing its flagship Kiniero project in Guinea's Siguiri Basin, which it acquired when it merged with Sycamore Mining in November 2022. Previous mining at the site between 2002 and 2014 extracted 418,000 ounces of gold. Robex is developing the project, and is currently working to build a new carbon-in-leach processing plant.
In a feasibility report released in June 2023, the company reported a projected life of mine of 9.5 years with expected production of 100,000 ounces of gold per year over the first seven years.
In a March 18 corporate update, the company said that due to deteriorating conditions and rising energy costs at its Nampala mine it is expecting to cease operations at the site in 2026. It also shared an updated timeline for Kiniero, including construction progress and a first pour estimate of December 2025.
Robex’s share price saw gains last week, but the company did not release any news.
3. PPX Mining (TSXV:PPX)
Weekly gain: 40 percent; market cap: C$38.17 million; current share price: C$0.07
PPX Mining is a precious metals company that is focused on its Igor project, which contains the operating Callanquitas underground mine, located in the Otuzco province of Northern Peru.
In a prefeasibility study for Igor, which was amended in January 2022, the company indicates that the 1,300 hectare site previously hosted small-scale mining operations and hosts a 50 MT per day gold-processing plant from the 1980s. PPX is currently working to upscale processing at the site through the construction of a 350 MT per day carbon-in-leach and flotation plant that will be used to process oxide and sulfide ore from Callanquitas.
An updated resource estimate for Callanquitas released by the company this past January shows measured and indicated amounts as oxides of 81,090 ounces of gold and 2.92 million ounces of silver. The inferred resource as sulfides stands at 20,760 gold ounces and 2.07 million silver ounces.
The company’s most recent news came this past Tuesday (April 9) when it announced that metallurgical testing on an oxidized breccia sample containing 12.05 g/t gold and 300.9 g/t silver over 5.25 meters had recovered 92.2 percent of the gold and 87.5 percent of the silver after being leached for 48 hours. Froth flotation tests were also carried out on sulfated vein material with grades of 10.3 g/t gold, 1,670 g/t silver and 4 percent copper over 9.2 meters; 97.1 percent of the gold, 94.8 percent of the silver and 96.1 percent of the copper were recovered.
4. Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ)
Weekly gain: 37.5 percent; market cap: C$27.03 million; current share price: C$0.22
Benz Mining is a gold and lithium explorer that has centered its efforts around two properties in Québec, Canada.
Its flagship Eastmain project is an 8,000 hectare property located in Central Québec within the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt. The site was originally explored in 1969 and produced briefly in 1995 before the gold price fell too low. A mineral resource estimate from May 2023 shows indicated resources of 384,000 ounces of gold from 1.3 million MT grading 9 g/t gold, with additional inferred resources of 621,000 ounces of gold from 3.8 million MT grading 5.1 g/t.
Benz also owns the Ruby Hill West lithium oxide project located 50 kilometers west of Eastmain. The company released results for 2023 drilling at the site in February, confirming a significant lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite system.
The company saw strong share price gains this past week, but did not release any news.
5. South Pacific Metals (TSXV:SPMC)
Weekly gain: 35.48 percent; market cap: C$10.99 million; current share price: C$0.42
Formerly Kainantu Resources, the company announced on February 6 that it would be changing its name to South Pacific Metals. It is a gold exploration company primarily focused on the advancement of its SPMC South project.
SPMC South is an early stage project located in a region of Papua New Guinea that is known for gold panning. The most recent exploration results from the project came in March 2023, when the company said 63 samples from the site had returned up to 1.55 g/t gold, 20.8 g/t silver, 0.39 percent copper and 460 parts per million molybdenum.
The company also owns three other gold projects in Papua New Guinea: SPMC North, May River and Kili Teke.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of September 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m. PST on April 5 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX: NFL) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Norfolk Metals Limited (‘NFL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of NFL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 17 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galloper Gold
Overview
With just 30 million shares outstanding and a strong treasury to begin its CSE journey, management believes Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM) is very favorably positioned to unlock the full mineral potential of Newfoundland's under-explored Glover Island at a time of record high gold prices and a bullish copper environment.
Glover Island is in a diverse and rich geological region highlighted by a world class salt deposit to the southwest, one of the richest VMS districts (Buchans mine) per square kilometer in Canadian history to the east-southeast, and a multi-million ounce gold deposit (Valentine Lake) going into production next year (Calibre Mining) to the southeast.
Galloper believes in a high level of community engagement, not only where it's active with exploration in Newfoundland but also around the rest of the country where the company assists sports organizations and sports-based charities that make a positive difference in the lives of Canadian youth.
Company Highlights
- Galloper Gold listed on the CSE March 1, 2024, and is focused on advancing its flagship Glover Island asset in western Newfoundland.
- Glover Island is in a highly favorable geological setting, at the convergence of major fault zones, where there's a known historic gold resource that was defined by dozens of drill holes more than a decade ago.
- Galloper's 133 sq. km land package completely surrounds this historic zone and continues along a northeast trend for 36 km, providing investors with leverage to a potential new large-scale gold discovery as the gold bull market intensifies.
- Driven by a management and technical team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, and supported by capital markets expertise, Galloper's "outside the box" thinking helps make the company a unique player in an increasingly selective junior resource sector.
Key Project
Glover Island: Project Quick Facts
Daniel Fernandes checks out with power infrastructure on Glover Island with Galloper CEO Mark Scott.
Location: 24 km SE of Corner Brook.
Size: 133 square kilometer property package extends approximately 36 kms along a northeast trend (up to 6 kms wide) and completely surrounds province-held claims highlighted by historic gold zone.
Geological Setting: In very favorable terrain along the regional Baie-Verte Brompton Line-Cabot Fault Zone, a major boundary between the Humber and Dunnage Zones.
Targeted Deposit Types: Structurally controlled orogenic gold as well as copper-gold-enriched VMS.
Scale Potential: Initial Galloper soil sampling, structural setting and multiple historic showings outline a minimum 7.5-km-long trend featuring favorable host rocks extending north from the province-held historic gold zone. Broad areas of Galloper’s property also exhibit encouraging VMS alteration which adds to Glover Island’s economic potential.
Exploration History: No systematic property-wide exploration program has been carried out on Galloper’s claims due in part to extensive overburden, though this “cover” is known to be relatively thin. The last major operator on the island focused mostly on the historic gold zone (claims now held by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador) from 2010 until early 2012, when work stopped at the onset of the gold bear market. Little exploration activity has occurred on Glover Island since then, until Galloper’s arrival in 2022. Historically, copper values as high as 4.7 percent have been returned from unexplained massive sulphide boulders in the northern part of the island.
The Keystone and Lucky Smoke Showings on Galloper’s claims, located 6 km northeast of the historic gold zone, gave encouraging values from very limited historic drilling while channel sampling by the Newfoundland Geological Survey in 2021 returned 5.9 g/t gold over 9 meters at Lucky Smoke. From limited exploration, a total of 17 mineral occurrences on Galloper’s claims have been documented by the Newfoundland & Labrador Geological Survey’s Mineral Occurrence Data System.
Management Team
Mark Scott - Chief Executive Officer and Director
Mark Scott became Galloper Gold's founding CEO in 2022. As head of Manitoba Operations for Vale Canada's Nickel Division through 2018, he managed a combined OPEX and CAPEX budget of greater than $500 million (USD) including a workforce of approximately 1,875. He has more than 25 years' experience in all phases of surface and underground mining, metallurgical processing, and associated service and support functions.
Rav Mlait - Corporate Secretary and Director
Rav Mlait has extensive experience in managing and raising capital for public and private companies in both the resource and technology sectors. He holds an MBA from Royal Roads University in British Columbia with a specialization in Executive Management and his BA (Economics) from Simon Fraser University. He brings a successful public company background to Galloper as it launches on the CSE.
Bryan Loree - Chief Financial Officer and Director
Bryan Loree has held senior accounting roles for public and private companies in various industries including renewable energy, exploration, and construction. Prior to entering the accounting field, he gained experience as an investor relations manager. He holds a certified accountant designation, a financial management diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, and a BA from Simon Fraser University.
Peter Lauder - Director
Peter Lauder is a senior level mine and exploration geologist with more than 20 years' experience with the likes of Goldcorp, IAMGOLD and BHP Canada in the design, implementation and management of underground and surface exploration projects. He has managed all aspects of mining and exploration projects from early to advanced stage, to full production with emphasis on safety and process-driven exploration leading to successful resource estimation and project development.
Danielle Fernandes - Corporate Communications
Danielle Fernandes is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, activist, speaker and writer, working with clients ranging from large corporations to non-profits. Her diverse background includes sports marketing stints in the NHL, WHL and CFL. She is passionate about plant-based diets and animal advocacy, supporting various charities across Canada.
Bonanza East 12.4m @ 33.4 g/t AuEq, including 6m @ 53.4 g/t AuEq
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its latest drilling program at Auld Creek, located within the Reefton Project.
Highlights
Diamond drillhole ACDDH015 intersected both the Bonanza East and Fraternal Shoots.
- The Bonanza East downhole intersection assayed 12.4m @ 5.3g/t Au and 14.9% Sb for a gold equivalent of 33.4g/t AuEq from 69.6m, with an estimated true width of 6m.
- The Fraternal Shoot downhole intersection assayed 23.0m @ 4.0g/t Au, 0.22% Sb for a gold equivalent of 4.5g/t AuEq from 105m, with an estimated true width of 8m.
- The Bonanza East intersection contains significant antimony mineralisation, including a very rich section that assayed 6.0m @ 5.2g/t Au and 25.6% Sb for 53.4g/t AuEq.
The second hole drilled, ACDDH016, was targeted to intersect near the interpreted top of the Bonanza East Shoot, approximately 120m above ACDDH015. The hole intersected 21m of moderate to strong arsenopyrite mineralisation from 68m with intermittent stibnite veining in the first six metres. Assay results are awaited.
Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:
“We are delighted with the assay results from the first drillhole of 2024 delivering some very high-grade intersections at Auld Creek. Auld Creek is evolving into a high-grade discovery and is continuing to demonstrate the scale and high-grade potential throughout the whole Reefton field. The ongoing drilling at Auld creek is expected to add significantly to our understanding of the Antimony and Gold distribution within the mineralisation and will be used to update the Auld Creek Inferred MRE.
Additionally, the significance of the high concentration of Antimony should not be underestimated, with Antimony being geopolitically significant and recognised as a critical mineral. We look forward to continually exploring and further unlocking the full potential of the Reefton belt”.
Background
In 2024, Siren’s strategy at Auld Creek is to drill test all four mineralised shoots (Fraternal, Fraternal North, Bonanza and Bonanza East) identified from soil sampling, surface trenching and diamond drilling carried out over the past 12 months.
The Fraternal and Bonanza west dipping mineralised faults are interpreted to be sub-parallel approximately 100m apart (Figure 1). On the Fraternal Fault at least two mineralised shoots have been identified: Fraternal and Fraternal North, which are interpreted to plunge moderately to the south.
The Bonanza Fault was targeted by historic explorers with a shaft and exploration drive. Only one shallow hole has been drilled in this fault, by OceanaGold Ltd (TSX: OGC) in 1996, and it intersected 1m @ 4.7g/t Au near the interpreted footwall of the interpreted Bonanza Shoot.
The Bonanza East Fault dips to the east and links between the Fraternal and Bonanza Faults. Diamond drilling by Siren in 2023 confirmed the continuance of the Bonanza East Shoot that was intersected in surface trenches, with ACDDH011 intersecting 5m @ 4.1g/t Au, 7.0% Sb for 17.3g/t AuEq 80m below the surface. The Bonanza East Shoot is interpreted to plunge to the north, with the top and bottom limits constrained by the intersection with the Fraternal and Bonanza mineralisation.
Siren plans to target the Bonanza East, Bonanza and Fraternal North Shoots with the initial drilling over the next few months, with all four shoots having then been tested to around 100m below surface. The second phase of drilling will then target down plunge extensions to the mineralisation.
The gold equivalent (AuEq) factor is based on a combination of the gold and antimony prices, so it changes from time to time. The AuEq factor has recently been updated with, AuEq = Au (g/t) + 1.88 x Sb (%). Commodity prices used in the equivalence formula are US$1,900/oz Au and US$12,000/t Sb.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Smashes Through US$2,400, What's Going On?
It was another record-breaking week for gold, which surged past US$2,400 per ounce for the first time ever.
Some market watchers are pointing to safe-haven demand as the reason for the surge as tensions rise in the Middle East — concerns that Iran will launch an attack on Israel have been described as "credible" and "viable."
Other experts think there are less obvious factors at play — activity in the options market and Comex net managed money are a couple that have been mentioned. But many are suggesting that we just don't know what's happening yet.
It's worth noting that gold's price surge comes after the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data. The Wednesday (April 10) report shows inflation came in hotter than expected, clocking in at 3.5 percent in March — that's up from 3.2 percent the previous month. Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy segments, stayed flat at 3.8 percent.
The US Federal Reserve has consistently said it wants to see inflation under control before it begins cutting interest rates, and with its 2 percent target not getting any closer, there's speculation that the central bank will keep delaying its turnaround. Gold fares better when rates are lower, and it's interesting to see such strength while they are high.
Is gold's price rise real?
Against that backdrop, I'm noticing a lot of questions about whether gold's price move is "real." This week I asked Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com for his perspective — he sees US$2,500 as a "lock" for gold in 2024, and said the yellow metal could even rise as high as US$3,000 in the next 12 to 18 months.
However, Soloway emphasized that he expects the price to go lower before that — he mentioned US$2,075 as a level to watch, and said that at this point pullbacks are buying opportunities for him.
I also heard from private investor Don Hansen, who is a favorite for our audience. He got in touch and was keen to share his research on the relationship between the gold price and US money supply. By looking at historical data from two previous bull markets, Hansen showed how gold still appears to have quite a bit of room to run.
Bullet briefing — Copper price keeps running, Rinehart makes rare earths investment
Citigroup calls copper bull market
Copper has been a hot topic for the last couple of weeks, and the red metal continues to make headlines.
This week it was trading around levels not seen since mid-2022, buoyed by growing awareness of supply-side constraints and expectations for strong future demand. Large investment firms are taking note — analysts at Citigroup (NYSE:C) said copper has entered its second secular bull market this century, while Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has raised its 2024 price target for the base metal to just over US$9,300 per metric ton.
Hancock takes stake in MP Materials
Finally, let's look briefly at a development in the rare earths sector. Hancock Prospecting, which is run by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, was revealed to have acquired a 5.3 percent stake in US rare earths producer MP Materials (NYSE:MP). Hancock is focused mainly on iron ore, but has begun to diversify within the resource sector.
The company declined to comment on its connection to MP Materials, but market watchers have reportedly speculated that it may be buying more shares. MP Materials is the second largest rare earths producer outside of China.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
