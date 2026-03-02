Nord Precious Metals Closes Non-Brokered Critical Mineral Flow-Through Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
March 2, 2026 TheNewswire - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FRANKFURT: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") announces the Company has closed a non brokered flow-through ("FT") unit private placement financing by issuing 6,000,000 units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds of $1,500,000 subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance.
Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Shares) and half of one share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Corporation, whereby each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional share for a period of two years from closing at a price of $0.40 per warrant share (the "Warrant Shares").
The Corporation agreed to pay a Finder's fee of $6% ($90,000) cash and 6% (360,000) non-transferable warrants ("Finder Warrants") in connection with the FT Units raised by the Finder. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.25 per share for a period of two years from closing. The Finder's fees are also subject to Exchange approval
All securities issued in connection with the FT Units, FT Shares, Warrants, Finders Warrants and Finder Warrant Shares are subject to a four-month and a day hold period expiring on July 3, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities laws.
The Company will use the gross proceeds from the issuance of FT unit private placement for exploration on its Castle East Project, which will incur "Canadian exploration expenses" and qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).
About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate. The above resource is now considered an historical resource. Insufficient work has been done to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.
Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing battery-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.
The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.
More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.
"Frank J. Basa" Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. Chief Executive Officer 416-625-2342
or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.
