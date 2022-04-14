Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-70 and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-70 at a depth of 463 feet . An interval thickness of 443 ft was intersected from 20 ft to 463 ft which encompasses the entire core hole. The weighted average lithium values present were as follows Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and ...

NRM:CA