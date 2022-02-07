Noram Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent dated February 4, 2022, in connection with a proposed royalty sale and equity investment Lithium Royalty Corp. and the Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP . The Investment consists of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty on its wholly-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada ...

NRM:CA