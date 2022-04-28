Resource News Investing News

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-74 on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 558.0ft . Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared at approximately 126.0 ft and extended down to total depth of 478.0 ft for a total intersection of approximately 352.0 ft . ...

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-74 (PH-07) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 558.0ft (170.1 m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared at approximately 126.0 ft (38.4 m) and extended down to total depth of 478.0 ft (145.7 m) for a total intersection of approximately 352.0 ft (107.3 m). Variously colored mudstones, which may also contain high lithium levels were logged down to the hole's total depth of 558.0 ft (170.1 m

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - A photograph of the Titan Drilling Co. LF-70 drill rig onsite while drilling CVZ-74.

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1 currently underway. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

"The interval of potentially rich lithium clays in CVZ-74 appears to be one of the thickest we have encountered in all of our Clayton Valley drilling. Only the final assays will determine its true thickness and grade, but it is certainly in line lithologically with other nearby holes and is likely to be positive for the PFS" commented Brad Peek M.Sc. CPG., VP of Exploration and Qualified Person for this and all 5 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3. Comparative lithology for drill hole CVZ-74 as compared to CVZ-61 and CVZ-68, which were drilled as part of the Phase V program. CVZ-61 and CVZ-68 had long intercepts of high grade lithium. All of the lithology units except the brown mudstones have relatively high lithium concentrations in previous drill holes on the property. The histogram on the sides of CVZ-61 and CVZ-68 are the 5m composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

CVZ-74 is the fourth of the 12-hole Phase VI drilling program which is expected to upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the current 827 million tonne Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. Core samples from CVZ-74 have been shipped to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for assay processing. QA/QC samples have accompanied the samples as checks on the laboratory's analyses. Assay results are pending.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:

Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

Noram Lithium Corp

Noram Completes CVZ-73 at 458.0 ft with Visually Rich Clays Near Surface to 369 feet ; Another Long Interval of Potentially High-Grade Lithium Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-73 (PH-08) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 458.0ft (140.0m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared near surface (20.0ft6.1m) and, with some possible lower grade zones near the bottom of the hole, extended down to total depth of 458.0ft (140.0m) for a total drilled intersection of 438.0ft (133.5m

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, April 21, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - A photograph of the Titan Drilling Co. LF-70 drill rig onsite while drilling CVZ-73.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-70: High of 1930 ppm Intersection of 443 ft Averaging 968 ppm Lithium

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-70 and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-70 at a depth of 463 feet (141.1 m). An interval thickness of 443 ft (135.0 m) was intersected from 20 ft (6.1 m) to 463 ft (141.1 m) which encompasses the entire core hole. The weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Depth of Interval Intersection

Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-70 as compared to CVZ-61 and CVZ-62, which were drilled as part of the Phase V program. CVZ-61 and CVZ-62 were two of the longest intercepts drilled on the property to date. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

"CVZ-70 is the first hole in Noram's 12-hole Phase VI drilling program. The hole clearly shows the consistently high lithium grades across this blanket-like mineral deposit." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Hole ID

From
(ft)

To
(ft)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Li
(ppm)

CVZ-70

20

30

6.1

9.1

710

CVZ-70

30

40

9.1

12.2

910

CVZ-70

40

50

12.2

15.2

580

CVZ-70

50

60

15.2

18.3

710

CVZ-70

60

70

18.3

21.3

690

CVZ-70

70

80

21.3

24.4

940

CVZ-70

80

90

24.4

27.4

810

CVZ-70

90

100

27.4

30.5

940

CVZ-70

100

110

30.5

33.5

830

CVZ-70

110

120

33.5

36.6

1930

CVZ-70

120

130

36.6

39.6

1240

CVZ-70

130

140

39.6

42.7

1050

CVZ-70

140

150

42.7

45.7

1430

CVZ-70

150

160

45.7

48.8

1270

CVZ-70

160

170

48.8

51.8

1450

CVZ-70

170

180

51.8

54.9

1410

CVZ-70

180

190

54.9

57.9

1400

CVZ-70

190

200

57.9

61.0

1240

CVZ-70

200

210

61.0

64.0

1530

CVZ-70

210

220

64.0

67.1

1560

CVZ-70

220

230

67.1

70.1

1500

CVZ-70

230

240

70.1

73.2

1230

CVZ-70

240

250

73.2

76.2

1120

CVZ-70

250

260

76.2

79.2

1150

CVZ-70

260

270

79.2

82.3

990

CVZ-70

270

280

82.3

85.3

1010

CVZ-70

280

290

85.3

88.4

1120

CVZ-70

290

300

88.4

91.4

1110

CVZ-70

300

310

91.4

94.5

1000

CVZ-70

310

320

94.5

97.5

1070

CVZ-70

320

330

97.5

100.6

1070

CVZ-70

330

340

100.6

103.6

880

CVZ-70

340

350

103.6

106.7

690

CVZ-70

350

360

106.7

109.7

660

CVZ-70

360

370

109.7

112.8

730

CVZ-70

370

380

112.8

115.8

760

CVZ-70

380

390

115.8

118.9

880

CVZ-70

390

400

118.9

121.9

750

CVZ-70

400

410

121.9

125.0

770

CVZ-70

410

420

125.0

128.0

570

CVZ-70

420

430

128.0

131.1

470

CVZ-70

430

440

131.1

134.1

510

CVZ-70

440

450

134.1

137.2

560

CVZ-70

450

457

137.2

139.3

1410

CVZ-70

457

463

139.3

141.1

1000

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-70 from surface to depth of 463 ft.

"We are very happy with Noram's progress to date. This phase of drilling will upgrade a substantial amount of the Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. While we move aggressively forward towards the completion of our PFS in 2022, we remain focused on our green mandate by exploring new ingenuitive solutions. Noram will stay aligned with its values and be a leader in this field while bringing immense value to the shareholders as it takes the Zeus Project to the next level", commented Sandy MacDougall, CEO and Director.

The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Noram Completes CVZ-72 At 428ft With Near Surface Mineralization, Over 323ft Of Visually Rich Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-72 (PH-06) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 428ft (130.5m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared near surface and extended down to a depth of 400ft (121.9m) for a total drilled intersection of 323ft (98.4m

Figure 1 - Two boxes of core from CVZ-72. The box on the left is from depths of 253-261.5ft (77.1-79.7m) and shows some of the black, highly reduced mudstone/claystone. The box on the right is from 288.5-298ft (87.9-90.8m) and is typical of the somewhat less reduced blue mudstone/claystone. From past drilling experience, both lithologic units are usually high in lithium content.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram Completes Cvz-70 At 463ft With Near Surface Mineralization and Over 350ft Of Visually Rich Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-70 on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 463 ft (141.1m). When logging and visual inspection of the core was completed, it was noted that mineralization appeared immediately near surface and extended down to approximately 387.0 ft (138m) for a total intersection of 380ft (116m

Figure 1 shows the Zeus project drilling to date with the various drilling phases color coded. The arrow points to the recently completed CVZ-70 hole. Other planned Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram Appoints VP of Exploration, Permits Phase VI Drill Campaign At Its Zeus Lithium Project And Grants Options

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) reports the appointment of Bradley C. Peek, M.Sc., CPG as Vice President of Exploration. In addition, the Company has received final permits from Nevada's Bureau of Land Management for a 12-hole in-fill resource development program focused on upgrading a portion of an existing Inferred resource to the Indicated category at its high-grade Zeus Lithium Project. The current NI-43-101 resource contains a Measured and Indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an Inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. Noram is aggressively moving forward with completing a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") by the end of 2022 after a Preliminary Economic Assessment indicates robust economics of NPV(8) US$2.67 billion and an IRR of 52% using a lithium carbonate price of US$ 14,250tonne

Figure 1 - Proposed drill sites for Phase VI Drill Program - Zeus Lithium Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

