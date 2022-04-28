Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-74 on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 558.0ft . Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared at approximately 126.0 ft and extended down to total depth of 478.0 ft for a total intersection of approximately 352.0 ft . ...

NRM:CA