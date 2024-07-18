Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

True North Copper

Noosa Mining Investor Conference

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

STRATEGY

  • To become a significant copper producer and critical metals supplier centered on North-West Queensland
  • Execute mining restart at Cloncurry Copper Project to establish profitable operating platform
  • Generate cash & fund extensive exploration on Cloncurry and Mt Oxide tenements
  • Seek further growth opportunities in the region
  • Become a preferred employer in the region and establish a strong reputation within the community

This presentation (Presentation) has been prepared by True North Copper Limited ABN 28 119 421 868 (the Company) and relates to information The Presentation has been prepared as at 03 May 2024.

NOT AN OFFER

The information contained in the Presentation is for information purposes only. The Presentation does not comprise a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or any other law. The Presentation also does not constitute or form part of any invitation, offer for sale or subscription or any solicitation for any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities nor shall they or any part of them form the basis of or be relied upon in connection therewith or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment with respect to securities. In particular, the Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, securities in the United States of America.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE

The information contained in the Presentation is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. Please note that, in providing the Presentation, the Company has not considered the objectives, financial position or needs of any particular recipient. The information contained in the Presentation is not a substitute for detailed investigation or analysis of any particular issue and does not purport to be all of the information that a person would need to make an assessment of the Company or its assets. Current and potential investors should seek independent advice before making any investment decisions in regard to the Company or TNC or its activities.

SUMMARY INFORMATION

The Presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information about the Company or any of the assets, current or future, of the Company. The Presentation contains summary information about the Company and its activities which is current as at the date of the Presentation. The information in the Presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to contain all the information which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in the Company or that would be required in a prospectus or product disclosure statement or other offering document prepared in accordance with the requirements of Australian law or the laws of any other jurisdiction, including the United States of America.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

TNC:AU
True North Copper
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Miramar Resources

High-Grade Copper, Lead and Silver Results from New Gascoyne Project

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade results from sampling completed during an initial reconnaissance field trip to the Company’s new “Chain Pool” Project, in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Anax Metals Limited

Drilling to Commence at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to announce that a diamond drill rig has mobilised to Whim Creek to commence drilling at the Evelyn deposit, targeting high-grade copper mineralisation. Evelyn is located approximately 25km south of Whim Creek (Figure 1). Anax has an 80%joint venture interest in the Whim Creek Project, with Develop Global Limited (ASX: DVP) holding the remaining 20%.
Three copper bars.

ASX Copper Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper saw sinking prices toward the end of 2023, but things began to shift in early 2024 as treatment charges at Chinese refiners dropped to single digit lows causing some to cut production.

This led to increased momentum in the price of copper as refined product supply became increasingly tight for consumers of the base metal. In April, the price broke the US$10,000 per metric ton and set new all time highs on both the London Metals Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Copper has since retreated and has been trading in the US$9,500 to US$9,800 mark in June and July. Despite recent pullbacks, copper prices are still up significantly year-to-date and markets are expected to see supply deficits over the next several years as demand from energy transition sectors continue to grow.

Cupric sulphate.

Investment Opportunities in the Growing Copper Sulphate Market

Used in industrial and agricultural sectors, the copper sulphate market offers investors an exciting opportunity amid an expanding demand dynamic. Copper is an essential mineral commonly found in our environment, foods and water. The recommended dietary amount of copper for adults is 900 micrograms per day.

Copper sulphate is produced by heating copper and sulphuric acid. The four most popular formulations are basic copper sulphate, copper sulphate monohydrate, copper sulphate anhydrous and copper sulphate pentahydrate.

Copper sulphate pentahydrate — often referred to simply as “copper sulphate” — is the most common formulation, comprising 25.47 percent copper, 38.47 percent sulphate and 36.06 percent water. It dissolves in water and methanol, but not in ethanol.

M&A concept with businessman in suit.

Mining M&A Heats Up as Rio Tinto and BHP Seek New Opportunities

Major mining companies are intensifying their search for new deals and projects.

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) are both reportedly exploring potential acquisitions to expand their portfolios, people familiar with the companies said last week.

Sky News said on July 12 that the former is currently evaluating a list of potential takeover targets, including Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK). Rio Tinto has reportedly approached banks for financing options.

Copper bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Solis Rises 75 Percent on Copper Exploration Update

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 7.94 points last week to close at 593.70.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with lawmakers this past week, addressing the US Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday (July 9) and the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday (July 10).

In his testimony on Tuesday, Powell repeated the Fed’s stance that it would continue to wait for more data that inflation was sustainably moving to the 2 percent target rate. He also acknowledged that the labor market was weakening, but said the unemployment rate remained at historically low levels.

True North Copper
